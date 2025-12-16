If I were to tell you that a car made me feel sexy, you might nod along. If I were to tell you a car made me feel more confident, you might think that was a little trivial. And if I were to tell you that a car actually made me feel powerful, you might suggest I work on my inner self. "True confidence comes from within" is a line I would have annoyingly recited back to anyone who shared those same sentiments with me, after all. But two days behind the wheel of a Ferrari and I now wholly understand the so-called supercar effect—and it’s one you really do have to feel to believe.

The location: the North Coast 500, a famous 516-mile circular route carved into the northern Highlands of Scotland. The set-up: roof down, sunglasses on, music blasting. The car: a classic, glossy red Ferrari Roma Spider—“Spider” simply meaning convertible in Ferrari terms—with rich red leather interiors, every mod-con imaginable, and an undeniably sleek silhouette that tackled (admittedly small) potholes and speed bumps far more gracefully than I expected. Essentially, a picture-perfect scene for my first experience behind the wheel of a £210,000-plus car. It’s easy to see why I was sold in an instant.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Cunningham)

Yet it wasn’t just me who was captivated by this car. Thumbs up, headlight flashes and turning heads became a regular occurrence as we drifted through the small Highland towns en route—proof, if ever I needed it, that a Ferrari evokes something in all of us, be it wonder, lust or even mild envy. Still, while the Roma Spider was undeniably the star of the show, I couldn’t help but wonder whether it was us, the drivers, who were also drawing attention.

According to Yahoo Finance, around 94% of supercar consumers were male as recently as 2019—a disparity that is slowly but unmistakably shifting. In 2023, automotive outlet Torquecafe reported another major supercar brand attributed 11% of its global sales to women. And Bloomberg noted in the same year that if you spot four Ferraris on a street in China, chances are at least one is being driven by a woman. In other words, the landscape is changing. Women are interested in performance cars, and with the number of ultra-wealthy women increasing globally, they’re beginning to invest accordingly.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Cunningham)

Inside our Roma Spider, we were living proof of that. Beside me sat Cat Roberts, a luxury-car content creator, Formula E racer, and encyclopaedia of all things supercar-related. Behind us, in a Ferrari 296 GTS, was Emma Walsh, supercar commentator and presenter. And a little further up the road: Chloé Lloyd, in what many are calling the ultimate super-SUV—the Ferrari Purosangue.

If practicality is the point holding you back from being sold on a supercar— the need for extra child-friendly space, a sturdier, higher driving position, or room for suitcases, food shops and all the detritus of real life—this is the model that answers all of it. And as a lover of big cars myself, it was the Purosangue that I couldn't wait to get behind the wheel of.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Cunningham)

As the brand’s first-ever four-door, four-seater car, it houses an extraordinary V12 engine, meaning it’s blisteringly fast while still offering all the virtues of an SUV: height, space, stability and an effortless ability to handle long distances and unpredictable terrain. I can personally attest to all of the above after whipping through the Scottish countryside, hitting impressive speeds, hugging tight coastal corners, emergency-braking for the occasional rogue sheep and doing it all with a six-foot-plus cricket player in the back seat and our luggage tucked neatly in the boot. A sight you certainly don't see everyday.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essentially, it’s the more rugged, everyday-friendly sibling to your typical sports car—speed bumps, suitcases, and car seats are no longer your natural enemy. Although, of course, that extra space, size and versatility come with a premium price tag of £313,000 and above, making it a fixture on the wish lists of ultra-high-net-worth individuals—women, increasingly, included.

So, with every potential need now catered for, let's see if Purosangue purchases will put us more on a level playing field.