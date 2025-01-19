I went on my first road trip in an electric vehicle - and was amazed at how easy the whole experience was

As the Senior Sustainability Editor here at Marie Claire UK, I'm all about living sustainably - that is, buying from B Corp brands , renting looks from dress rental sites , and opting for organic food , where possible. It's fair to say that I'm a passionate advocate for electric vehicles, too, and have learnt a thing or two about the environmental benefits they promise over the course of my career.

That said, there's definitely mixed feeling about the current state of the electric charging network in the UK - and that's before I touch on the statistical reticence of many female drivers, specifically when it comes to considering buying or driving an EV. While research from the National Institute of Health proves that women are more likely to shop sustainably, data also suggests that they have reservations when it comes to electric vehicles.

Stats show that the concern is unfounded - according to Zapmap, the UK’s charging infrastructure grew 45 per cent last year, with over 64,000 charging points across more than 33,000 locations now available. But sadly, AutoTrader data from 2023 show that women are 30% less likely to invest in an EV for a number of reasons. One in four are put off by masculine advertising, 50% of women feel the buying experience is worse, and 48% don't believe there are enough public charge points. As Erin Baker, Editorial Director and Motoring Expert at AutoTrader explains, women believe electric vehicles are more expensive, find the language surrounding the cars confusing, and also have fears about both practicalities and safety. "Female consumers have long been plugged into sustainable products, but the recent stats are worrying," she shares. "We know from our pool of data at Auto Trader that women have more reservations around electric vehicles, with half thinking running costs are either too high or unclear, when not only is the reverse true, but it’s the only way electric cars make financial sense."

That said, it's imperative that we get on board with the many benefits of electric vehicles before the impending 2035 ban on petrol vehicles, diesel vehicles, and low-emission zones in the UK.

So, when I was given the opportunity to take a road trip to the North of England last year in one of BMW's premium electric vehicles, I jumped at the chance. I was eager to experience the charging system, costs, and practicalities for myself, not to mention get to grips with what it actually feels like to road trip in an EV.

I went on my first road trip in an electric vehicle - and was blown away by the ease

First up - a bit about the car itself. Winning not one, but two awards at the 2024 iteration of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards - best Electric Car and best Green Emission Initiative - it's fair to say that BMW are innovators in the EV field.

As Marie Claire UK's Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson said at the time of the awards, “BMW is a company that has made a long-term commitment to transform every area of the business to limit its impact on the environment – from supply production and packaging to supply chains and corporate culture."

Baker added: “BMW is to be commended for adding so much detail to the scrutiny of its various sustainability claims, rather than just adding links to websites, particularly the level of detail around its water management at its global plants – I was taken by the monsoon water being collected in India to provide 100% of plant water requirements. I like the fact it is sourcing its critical minerals directly, and that it tracks and traces Scope 3 emissions.”

For our road trip, we loaned the BMW iX xD50M - one of BMW's top-of-the-range electric family cars. It has a massive 105kWh battery, promises 360 miles of range, and has an impressively sized cabin.

3 noticeable benefits of driving an electric vehicle that we experienced when trialling the BMW i20 iX xD50M

1. Electric charging couldn't have been simpler

Point number one, and I can't stress this one enough - charging the car was unbelievably easy, so much so, that it actually took me by surprise.

Prior to setting off, I was slightly apprehensive about the availability of charge points, not to mention the cost and practicalities of setting up. Having followed the news regarding charge points over the last few years, I had reservations about how many would be available, especially in a remote area of the North.

That said, we both found there to be more charge points than you could need at every point of our journey. We found downloading Zapmap, a free app similar to Google Maps that enables EV drivers to find and use charging stations in the UK, incredibly helpful and it completely took the stress out of finding charge points.

Of course, charging on the motorway was slightly more expensive than in the local villages we stayed in, but the same could be said of petrol. Similarly, I'd even argue that there were more EV charge points in Northumberland where we visited than petrol stations, and we loved the fact that you were all but guaranteed a parking spot wherever you went as there are EV-charging specific bays.

Data from Zapmap and BMW UK backs this up, with stats proving that there are hundreds of EV charging locations lining the most popular British staycation driving routes. BMW in part helped to make this happen - they partnered with the UK National Parks to install new EV charge points in all fifteen of the UK’s National Parks last year. And it goes without saying - not only does this help reduce driving emissions and noise pollution, but it also makes driving an EV for your next staycation that bit more feasible.

Need more convincing? Across the UK last year, more than 16,600 EV charge points were added, an increase of a whopping 45% year on year bringing the total number of charge points to 64 thousand. Not bad.

2. And it's far more affordable, too

Next up - the costs. It's funny, because despite having a good grasp of petrol prices and how much it'll cost to fill a car with fuel, again, I had slight reservations about how much we might be charged for each of our EV charges.

The process in and of itself was straightforward - pull up to a charge point, plug your car in, tap your card, and you're off. At some charge points, there were special fast chargers, which cost more but gave you juice more quickly.

Wondering how much of a saving you might make? Well, that'll depend on a range of factors, including where you charge, the speed of the charger, and your type of car, but according to Octopus Energy, charging an EV at home can cost as little as 3p per mile, compared to 19 to 21p per mile for filling up a petrol or diesel car. That's a noticeable difference.

My only criticism of the process here is that, on the majority of the chargers we used, you're not actually told how much your charge will cost - instead, how much battery percentage you've gained or that your vehicle now has. If you're someone who likes to be across their finances, this is worth bearing in mind. That said, if you own the EV, you'll likely have a charge point installed at home and a greater insight into how much electricity and, in turn, money each charge costs you.

The high-powered, fast charge points were our favourite - we could bank 35% of charge in around an hour, which I thought was really impressive. Plus, for anyone thinking that they don't want to stop their road trip and wait for an entire hour, I ask you this - can you honestly say that you won't be a safer and more efficient driver having taken an hour's break? (For us, it was certainly a welcome break and forced us to stop on the long journey there and back when we otherwise might have powered through and risked getting tired behind the wheel).



Fun fact, too: if you're considering a road trip in an EV, there are an impressive number of charge points within two miles of the main roads on many of the UK's most popular staycation spots - London to the Yorkshire Dales National Park (261 miles, 91 charging locations), Glasgow to the Peak District (277 miles, 144 charging locations), and Bristol to the Lake District National Park (241 miles, over 180 charging locations).

3. It was a joy to drive

Last but by no means least - and, of course, this is specific to the particular BMW car we drove - but my fiancé and I both agreed that the car was an absolute joy to drive. It had all of the satisfying immediate acceleration of an electric car and was incredibly comfortable to get around in.

This was most noticeable on motorways and in any slightly sticky situations, including one incident when we were forced to stop on a slip road joining a motorway on our journey up. The car's ability to accelerate quickly means you're capable of getting out of uncomfortable driving situations easily, something that we both agreed made us feel safer and more secure than petrol iterations we've driven before.

Other impressive features to note: the GPS map that's projected onto the windshield was a complete game-changer, making navigation seamless and almost second nature. We've both agreed that we'll want this feature in any car we purchase moving forward, as it made the journey more enjoyable and relaxing, with us both confident that we knew where we were going.

Bottom line? Going on a road trip to one of the most beautiful, wildlife-rich parts of the UK only felt right in an EV. We all have a responsibility, as more natural disasters occur and global warming ramps up, to do our part. I felt proud to have chosen the sustainable, planet-friendly option for a holiday that served as a solid reminder of the beauty in nature and all that's at stake.

So, question: will you consider giving an electric vehicle a go for your next road trip?

Keen to try? Prices for the BMW iX xDrive50 start at £70,985. Head to the BMW website for more information.