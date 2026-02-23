It’s Not Often That a Hair Dryer Gets Us Talking, but ghd’s Newest Launch Has Exceeded Every Expectation

Truthfully, if there's one type of hair tool that doesn't really get me excited, it's a hair dryer. I have fairly thick hair that takes the best part of an hour to dry, and it always requires further styling with a straightener or curling wand to tame the fluff and flyaways left by blow drying. But, much to my surprise, ghd's newest launch—the Speed Iconic Hair Dryer—is the one exception.

After trying it just once back in November last year, I realised just how different this was to any other hair dryer on the market. It promises ultra-fast drying with no heat damage, creating salon-smooth results. Cutting my hair drying time down to just ten minutes, I can confirm it lives up to every single claim.

(Image credit: Future/Amelia Yeomans)

And I'm not the only fan. I spent roughly an hour talking to MC UK's Social Media Editor, Dionne Brighton, about just how good this hair dryer is. Considering Dionne has the longest and thickest hair of anyone I know, her seal of approval is high praise indeed. "Ever since I saw the ghd Speed launch on Instagram, and the claim that it was going to be the fastest hairdryer yet, I knew I had to try it," she says.

"I typically spend around 45 minutes drying my hair, so the idea of cutting that time down felt almost too good to be true. After using it, it’s safe to say it absolutely lives up to the hype and totally exceeded my expectations. The ghd Speed has cut my drying time in half, and honestly, that alone has been life-changing."

ghd Speed Ionic Hair Dryer in Silver White £299 at ghd With four heat and speed settings, as well as a cool shot function, the Speed Ionic Hair Dryer packs a serious punch.

Our honest ghd Speed Iconic Hair Dryer review

There is plenty to talk about when it comes to the Speed Iconic, but I have to start with how quickly it gets to work. Both Dionne and I have struggled with just how long it takes to blow dry our hair, so much so that I gave up on it altogether a couple of years ago—instead allowing my hair to air dry overnight and using heat tools in the morning. Using the ghd Speed Iconic, I can go from fresh out of the shower to fully dry in ten minutes. It still amazes me every time I dry my hair.

"Drying my hair has always been my biggest burden and I know from many hairdressers, just how difficult my hair can be," says Dionne. "On multiple occasions, I’ve had two hairdressers blow-dry my hair at the same time just to speed things up."

"In the first week of using it, I told nearly everyone I spoke to that I’d dried my hair in just 15 minutes," says Dionne. "Which doesn’t sound that exciting until I explain it usually takes me 45, and I normally plan my entire week around when I have enough time to wash and blow-dry my hair. Yes, it really is that serious to me."

A post shared by ghd hair (@ghdhair) A photo posted by on

"I won’t bore you with a play-by-play of how long each section took, but I will say this: two minutes in, the underneath section of my hair was already nearly dry. I kept checking the timer in disbelief. At that point, I was already thinking about who I could give my old hairdryer to, because I knew I wouldn’t be using it again. To be exact, the first full dry took 13 minutes and 30 seconds, and I’m still amazed," shares Dionne.

The brand explains that Speed Iconic was "developed by our engineers in collaboration with ghd professional stylists," with over 4000 consumers providing feedback during the testing and development stages. "Powered by our fastest next-generation motor spinning at 118,000 RPM², ghd Speed produces a high-pressure airflow up to 176km/h, drying hair quickly from root to tip with the perfect balance of speed and power with control." And this technology really shows—ten and 15 minutes respectively to get our hair dry is no mean feat.

And in terms of no heat damage, it works using something called dual-airflow, which has two layers. Most of the air passes through the centre and is heated, and a smaller outer layer remains cool. That's how it manages to prevent overheating or serious damage to your hair.

But going back to basics, the feel and functionality of the tool is also worth highlighting. "My first impression was how lightweight it is," shares Dionne. "This is a big deal for me, as someone who usually holds a hairdryer up for over half an hour. For a tool that clearly packs a punch, it felt much lighter than I expected. The controls are also incredibly easy to use, and I love the way the hairdryer lights up so you can see at a glance which heat and speed setting you’re on," she says.

Dionne's hair after styling with the Speed Ionic Hair Dryer (L) and Amelia's after a rough blow dry (R). (Image credit: Future)

Much to my amazement, this hair dryer also doesn't get hot. You can touch it during and straight after using it, and there's zero heat radiating off it—yep, I can switch it off and put it immediately back in my hair tool draw with no cooling off time required. If you're someone who often burns your neck with heated tools or fears creating a fire hazard by putting them on your carpet for even a second, this will be music to your ears.

Although I seriously value cutting my drying time, my other primary concern is a smooth blow dry. I'm not quite skilled enough to use a round brush and create my own bouncy ends, so I had never used a hair dryer that would give me a nice enough result to not have to further style my hair once it had dried. But for the first time in my life, I believe my hair actually looks better with just a rough dry from the Speed Iconic than it does straightened.

I had countless compliments from colleagues the first time I went to the office after using the Speed Iconic, and I'm sure my hair has never looked or felt healthier (despite over a decade of heavy bleaching).

"As someone with long, thick, often unmanageable hair, I can say with confidence that this hairdryer has completely transformed my routine," says Dionne. "If you also spend 45 minutes drying your hair and dread every second of it, this will feel like a total game-changer."