The DS 4 just got a luxurious upgrade—this is everything we know about the new OPÉRA spec

Here to make your car purchasing journey smooth, we look at the very best launches in the auto world, cutting through the jargon to give you everything you need to know.

The DS 4 has established itself as a luxurious large five-seater option for drivers—a fancy hatchback to rival the Mercedes A-Class, Audi A3, and BMW 1 Series. And this coveted model just got a luxe new upgrade.

The DS 4 currently has four trim levels: the Performance Line, Rivoli trim, Esprit de Voyage, and now, its highest-spec yet, the OPÉRA. The arrival of the new OPÉRA specification celebrates the model's premium craftsmanship, available on the DS 4 and DS 4 Cross. For those new to the DS 4, the classic model has a more compact, elegant shape, while the DS 4 Cross is built for more adventurous journeys with Advanced Traction Control and shape closer to an SUV.

Earlier this year, the DS 4 range included a ‘Hybrid 136’ automatic engine option alongside its PureTech 130 petrol BlueHDi 130 diesel and ‘plug-in hybrid’ 225 E-Tense powertrains. The OPÉRA trim is available with all options within the range. This all-singing-and-dancing new spec sits at the top of the DS4 range, championing luxury design with some exciting new features as standard. This is everything we know about the new DS 4 OPÉRA.

Style

(Image credit: DS 4)

The DS 4 range is widely regarded as a luxury option with sleek styling and a minimal design approach. OPÉRA is the new luxury option for DS 4, and the design was carefully considered. The interiors are enhanced with Criollo Brown Nappa Leather seats and the brand's signature 'watchstrap' design upholstery. In contrast, the entry-level Performance Line is mostly trimmed in Alcantara artificial suede. Alloy wheels are standard across the range and are 19 inches in diameter.

As a big bonus, the front seats have heating, cooling, and (most excitingly) massaging functions for added comfort.

Tech

(Image credit: DS 4)

All DS 4 cars have high-spec tech features, such as LED headlights and a keyless start. Drivers will also find a high-definition touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easier access to entertainment.

There are also some new features in the mix for the DS 4 OPÉRA, including Active Scan Suspension. This camera-controlled damping system adjusts each vehicle wheel to improve comfort (and safety). Laminated front and rear windows, wireless charging, aluminium pedals, and footrests for improved driver comfort are some more bonuses that come with this new specification for the DS 4.

There's also adaptive cruise control (available from the Rivoli upwards), heated seats and a swish 360-degree reversing camera. Handily for long drives, the steering wheel features a grip sensor that continually checks if the driver is paying attention. DS Night Vision also comes as standard with the OPÉRA specification—a nifty feature that marks out hazards when driving in the dark.

Comfort

The DS 4 is built with comfort in mind, and each trim has soft, padded seats that will serve passengers well on long drives. The DS 4 OPÉRA upgrades the usual interiors with Nappa Leather, which is highly regarded due to its softness, durability, breathability—and aesthetic appeal.

The DS 4's suspension setup ensures a smooth ride, gliding over potholes and ditches with fewer bumps.

Power

(Image credit: DS 4)

The DS 4's petrol and diesel options are more suited to city driving than high-speed motorways—though with an acceleration of 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 10.4 seconds it's powerful enough to overtake and maintain high speeds. The DS 4 has a top speed of 130 mph.

Price

The new DS 4 OPÉRA isn't cheap, with prices starting at around £32,450 and rising to £45,880. Those opting for the DS 4 OPÉRA trim with the E-Tense plug-in hybrid engine will pay more like £47,000—quite a considerable price hike.

This relatively affordable model has petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. The DS 4 E-Tense plug-in hybrid model is the cheapest to run if you're organised enough to plug it in and charge it regularly to aid efficiency.