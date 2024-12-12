Everything you need to know about the new PEUGEOT E-5008

Here to make your car purchasing journey smooth, we look at the very best launches in the auto world, cutting through the jargon to give you everything you need to know.

The new PEUGEOT E-5008 is an SUV that prioritises space. It comfortably seats seven passengers—that's an entire netball team and their kit bags.

Building on the success of the five-seater E-3008, this offering from PEUGEOT is the zero-emissions version of the Peugeot 5008. With attractive features such as a floating wrap-around screen for navigation and entertainment and stylish grey interiors, this has a distinctly pared-back Scandi feel.

PEUGEOT is committed to becoming a 100% electric brand, and the new E-5008 marks a new dawn for large-scale EVs—the E-5008 is the only model in its segment to offer 100% electric mobility for seven passengers. With two trims, the entry-level Allure and the more advanced GT, it's an accessible choice for a large-scale SUV.

The ‘Electric 210’ is the first of three versions of the E-5008, which features a 73kWh battery and 210bhp (break horsepower—a good overall indicator of power and acceleration) front-mounted motor. Later this year, the brand will launch a long-range variant, the ‘Electric 230’, which has a powerful 98kWh battery, meaning it can travel 415 miles on a single charge. Next year, we will see the launch of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive ‘Electric 320’—the most powerful version of the E-5008 with 315bhp.

Style

(Image credit: PEUGEOT)

Yes, the priority has been placed on comfort and interior spaciousness, but that doesn't mean it doesn't deliver in the style stakes. With its slightly boxier shape, the E-5008 still has a streamlined silhouette with concealed window fastenings.

The E-5008 has a strong presence on the road thanks to its larger dimensions (length: 4.79 m, width: 1.89 m, height: 1.69 m), offering height for the driver and passengers—meaning it's easier to take in those countryside views.

Inside, there are some standout design features, with the latest iteration of PEUGEOT’s i-Cockpit being one of the most impressive. The 21-inch curved screen provides an immersive experience without crowding the area, while ambient LED lighting under the screen accentuates its 'floating' effect.

The E-5008 is available in six colours for the exterior: Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey, and Titanium Grey. Two-tone paint with a shiny black roof is standard on the GT version.

Tech

(Image credit: PEUGEOT)

The evolution of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit has led to the brand's most impressive touch screen yet. We've already mentioned the sleek and immersive design; tech-wise, the functionality is top-notch. It's super responsive and controls the heating and air conditioning, navigation, media and connectivity systems.

"OK, PEUGEOT" natural language voice recognition is also a touch that provides access to infotainment, heating and air conditioning functions, and your phone—a godsend for long drives alone.

The Allure and GT models have a similar spec regarding tech. Still, the E-5008 GT, notably, comes with PEUGEOT's new Pixel LED technology as standard, automatically adapting the headlights to traffic conditions to prevent dazzling other drivers.

Comfort

(Image credit: PEUGEOT)

The E-5008 excels in comfort with generous interiors. At 4.79 m in total length, it is one of the larger seven-seater SUVs on the market. Five passengers have ample leg room (or room for luggage, if you're a pack-it-all for the weekend kind of person). The back two seats are more suited to children, teenagers, or adults for shorter journeys, as the leg room is lacking. However, with its generous interior dimensions, the E-5008 still offers more room than many of its rivals on the market.

The car also offers a huge, flat floor area when all the rear seats are folded down with two metres of loading length—ideal for camping trips or moving. When the seats are up, there's still a large boot for storage and extra storage room under the third row.

What sets the E-5008 apart is how comfortable the journey will be for all passengers. The backrests of the seats in row two have a reclining feature with five positions, while the Easy Access system means passengers can easily access the third row. Special care has been taken regarding the thickness and softness of the cushions and the height of the backrests and headroom, with long drives in mind. The cushions also feature comfortable contouring and high-density foam for a comfier car nap. Perfect for the adventurers among us.

Power

The entry-level E-5008 (available in Allure or GT) can cover up to 310 miles on a single charge. Some testers noted it doesn't quite have the rapid acceleration of other EVs, even in Sport mode. Yet the 9.7-second 0-62mph time is still pretty speedy for a 2.2-tonne SUV.

The E-5008 is available with three electric motors (210 hp, 230 hp long range, and 320 hp Dual Motor 4-wheel drive) and two electrified powertrains: a 48V hybrid (136 hp) and a Plug-In hybrid (195 hp).

Price

The PEUGEOT E-5008 costs approximately £48,650 - £55,370, with prices lower for the entry-level Allure finish. This isn't a big step up from the five-seater PEUGEOT E-3008, which costs £45,850 to £52,350, but it obviously has much less room.

Compared to other electric seven-seater cars on the market, the E-5008 has a more accessible price point. For example, the Kia flagship electric SUV starts at around £64,995. The PEUGEOT E-5008 has finance options as well.