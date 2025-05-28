Meet the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, Where Safety Gets Sexy

If I were to ask you to name six sexy car brands, Volvo might fall behind some of the swanky F1 names and Italian engines, but allow me to try and change your mind. Because, when it comes to cars, nothing is sexier than safety—and I say this as someone with a real penchant for luxury (and often incredibly impractical) fashion. Does anyone want to borrow a micro bag that doesn’t fit a phone? Or perhaps a balloon-heeled shoe?

Yet what brought on this sudden attitude shift involved quite an adventure. Picture minus fifteen degrees, miles of snow-packed roads, and a speed test around a frozen-over lake in—you guessed it—a Volvo. But not just any Volvo. This was the brand’s newest launch: the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, a small but powerful SUV designed with Scandi minimalism in mind. Think chic, compact and all-electric, with the rugged edge of a car that could handle a snowstorm or a central London car park.

Now, if you’re used to UK weather like me, ice driving may never have crossed your mind. Our soft dusting of snow hardly calls for studded tyres, after all. Yet, a whip around the M25 was obviously not enough of a challenge to showcase all the impressive safety and sleek design features of this compact car. So, to Sweden we went to really put it through its paces. And that we did, all from the comfort of heated seats, no less.

It was during these hair-flying, steering wheel-clenching, nervous laughing moments that the Volvo EX30 Cross Country really showed me what it was capable of. Or, more importantly, what I was capable of now that I had a new trusty steed. A steed that is packed with clever safety features, all housed in sleek Scandi design, so it actually felt rather calm inside.

There’s a special off-road driving mode, underbody skid plates and increased ground clearance to help you tackle tough terrain with confidence. On more familiar roads, it uses advanced driver assistance systems including a lane keeping aid, collision avoidance and an automatic emergency brake system that monitors for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians—even in low visibility. Plus, for city life, there’s even a door opening alert that lets you know if something’s passing before you swing your door out—fear of knocking someone off their bike, begone.

Despite its size, the Volvo EX30 Cross Country can also get up to some serious speeds. The fastest version, the twin motor performance, can go from 0 to 62mph in just 3.7 seconds. Plus, an all-wheel-drive setup makes light work of icy hills, rainy roundabouts, and everything in between. And because it's fully electric, there's no engine noise—even though it’s capable of an impressive 295.8-mile range and rapid charging that gets you from 10 to 80% in just over 25 minutes.

Looking at the outside, it’s available in five colourways: cloud blue, crystal white, onyx black, vapour grey and sand dune—my personal favourite. Beige lovers, unite. Then, bringing a tougher edge to the all-road vehicle, there are chunky wheels, contrast cladding and the option to add a roof rack for those really keen to explore. Inside, it’s sleek and modern, with a minimalist touchscreen that replaces the old-school button panels.

But, adrenaline ice driving aside, how does a Volvo hold up in everyday life? I asked biologist, wildlife filmmaker and Volvo ambassador Lizzie Daly, who’s one of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country’s biggest fans. “I'm not exaggerating when I say my Volvo has been with me to all the wild corners of the UK,” she says. “I have watched spectacles such as starling murmurations and orca hunting from my windscreen, and its warm seats have brought me back to life after multiple night dives in freezing Scottish lochs,” she adds, proving the car really is up for anything—routine school run included. Although the orca hunting sounds a little less mundane than rush hour traffic.

Plus, of course, as with all things Volvo, sustainable practices form the base of every decision, a key reason why Daly loves the label. “My impact on the planet is at the top of my mind, and Volvo as a brand shares that ethos, which you can see in every little detail of the EX30 Cross Country,” she notes. Delving deeper, she adds, “the interior design uses sleek yet sustainable materials like Nordico—a leather alternative made from bio-based and recycled ingredients—and the whole business runs on climate-neutral manufacturing, which is no small feat”.

So, if you’re after a car that can handle daily life—whether that be ice driving, deep sea diving, or simply just a weekend stroll in the park—be sure to consider the Volvo EX30 Cross Country as a serious contender. Safe and sexy never looked better together.