I swear by knitted dresses to keep warm and stylish in autumn

As fashion heroes go, there are a few I always have in my wardrobe. Namely, the LBD, a crisp poplin shirt and classic trench coat (to name a few). Nested among them you will also always find a knitted dress. Perfect for transeasonal weather, knitted dresses are a stylish outfit in one and take the hassle out of getting dressed. It can be tricky knowing what to wear at this time of year when the temperature varies quite dramatically from day to day but a knitted dress is the one item I recommend to all my friends. If like me, you like to make considered purchases, I can confirm that a knitted dress is one of the most worn pieces in my wardrobe.

But which one to choose? I spent my twenties frustrated by having to repurchase knitwear every season (as a result of poor quality), which inspired me to be more informed on the longevity of different fabrics in order to make sustainable choices. Subsequently, the choice to purchase knitwear using natural fibres (with the slight exception of design features requiring synthetics on occasion) means the knitwear is longer lasting and is biodegradable at the end of its lifespan.

The knitwear I've invested is still going strong and although wool and cashmere come at a higher price point, you'll also find affordable cotton knitwear on the high street. All things considered, I certainly advocate for a knitted dress in your wardrobe this winter - they're sleek, easy to wear and will ensure you can stretch out summer styling and go sans coat for a few more weeks. These are 18 knitted dresses that I think worthy of investment, courtesy of a considered shopper.

Shop Knitted Dresses

Jigsaw Merino Blend Batwing Dress £250 at Jigsaw

M&S Collection Jersey Ribbed Bandeau Midi Dress £40 at M&S

Nanushka Compact Merino Wool Midi Dress £545 at Nanushka

Fforme Ainsley Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-blend Maxi Dress £2230 at Net A Porter

Isabel Marant Salomon Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt Dress £380 at MyTheresa