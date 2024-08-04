Summer’s fashion hero—a white linen dress edit

Nothing will work harder than a white linen dress when it comes to fashion pieces for the summer. As an advocate of the cost-per-wear theory and indeed intentional shopping, it’s a worthy investment and a piece I recommend to all women. Fresh, timeless and versatile, white linen dresses are arguably one of the easiest-to-wear summer styles, offering a fresh immaculacy, paired with nonchalance, in equal measure. The complimentary bright hue adds sophistication to suit all styles, regardless of aesthetic. The clumsiest among us needn’t worry, as it's non-precious with an appeal that grows more charming with crease and wear.

Linen is undoubtedly the fabrication of the summer—boasting a delicately textured weave, its characteristics loan it a breathable quality, which is a practical aspect when contending with the heat. Although, the prominence of white linen dresses is cyclical, 2024’s summer trends favour column shapes and extended hemlines in linen fabrications. Longline styles have dominated designers and retailers, with increased hems thrown in for good measure. There are, of course, dresses with rightfully earned prestige– whether it’s Sleeper’s Atlanta dress or Dissh’s (an Australian retailer specialising in linen apparel) several 100% linen contenders.

There are a few recurring silhouettes, spanning vintage-style A-line mini dresses, to straight-form maxi dresses, and, this summer has offered a handful of directional shapes, through the manipulation of linen with complementary fibres, creating fluted sleeves and hems.

I’ve compiled an edit of seventeen white linen dresses in anticipation of this week’s heatwave, though they’re to invest in this summer against more to come. Expect exceptional quality and enduring appeal.

A White Linen Dress Edit

Arket Cap Sleeve Dress £119 at Arket Arket’s cap sleeve dress is a prime example of an elevated basic piece. It’s simple in effect but the cut is reminiscent of designer dresses five times its price point.

Massimo Dutti Short Sleeve Linen Dress £129 at Massimo Dutti The same is true for this Massimo Dutti dress. The fluted sleeve and pieced-together fabric loan it a fluidity that’s seldom seen with linen, as it’s typically sewn in a straight-column style.

& Other Stories A-Line Dress £77 at & Other Stories I think every woman will benefit from a mini linen dress in their arsenal and the halter neck lends this style a delicate touch,

Sleeper Atlanta Dress £272 at Sleeper First introduced in the summer of 2019, Sleeper’s Atlanta dress instantly gained acclaim among fashion types, who donned it far and wide (but namely on holiday). Featuring a shirred bustier, blouson sleeve and full skirting, it’s universally appealing, due to its easy-wearing nature.

Faithfull Open Back Linen Midi Dress £300 at Net-A-Porter Make a beeline for Faithfull, for premium quality linen. It's simplicity at its finest.

Boteh La Ponche Frill Dress £191 at Boteh Boteh’s entire arsenal speaks to balmy days and long vacations. The shirt dress is a classic shape but the ruffled hem offers a playful element.

Saskia White Linen Strapless Dress £180 at Dissh Comprising 100% linen (with a breathable rayon lining, no less), Dissh’s Saskia dress features a relaxed silhouette and double-tiered element, due to the bandeau overlay coupled with the full maxi skirt.

Savannah Morrow Plumeria Belted Linen and Cotton Dress £296 at The Outnet Savannah Morrow presents an off-white dress in the form of Plumeria. Luckily for us, it’s landed on The Outnet, with a considerably slashed rate. The design boasts a unique plisse look in a linen and cotton blend.

Mara Hoffman Maia Strapless Dress £372 at The Outnet A beloved style among editors, it’s only right I included one of Mara Hoffman’s prior styles. The overstated floral bloom, Tencel and linen blend and crisp white colouring offer something unique.

Boheme Ruffle Maxi £265 at & Mother While you may be familiar with Boheme Goods for its multi-tie top, you’d be remiss not to discover its wider range, which includes stellar pieces like the ruffle maxi.

Abercrombie High Neck Maxi Dress £82 at Abercrombie & Fitch This summer, Abercrombie has created many timeless silhouettes in natural fabrications and this high-neck maxi dress is my pick of the bunch.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 at Reformation Although Reformation’s entire arsenal is tempting, each year they release a particularly charming style for the summer and the Balia dress is among this year’s most coveted. The full skirt follows one of 2024s most aspirational style elements, the dramatic waist panel. It’s undeniably ‘50s, albeit with a modern twist.

Simkai Hansel Halterneck Linen Maxi Dress £550 at Mytheresa Best known for his figure-forming designs, Jonathon Simkai’s pieces are made to honour and highlight the female figure as a form of empowerment.

SIR D'Orsay Cutout Linen Mini Dress £336 at Mytheresa SIR shine when it comes to summer frocks, particularly the use of subtle detailing, such as the tie waist and circled cut-out.

Rixo Clarice Lace Trimmed Midi Dress £230 at Mytheresa Although Rixo is best loved for its merry vintage-inspired prints, it also produces refined pieces in natural fabrications. Look closely for the delicate floral placement, an ode to Rixo’s characteristic playfulness.

SIR Affogato Linen Midi Dress £395 at Mytheresa An asymmetric number in a double-lined linen, with waist ruching, no less. Sir excel at summer apparel, yet again.