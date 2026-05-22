The Future of Workout Style Is Here—7 K-Inspired Activewear Brands to Have on Your Radar

Korea's influence on the global market is undeniable—our skincare shelves are stacked with K-beauty, K-pop is setting records in the music industry, and now, it's coming for our activewear wardrobes.

Street style in South Korea is consistently ahead of the curve, so it only makes sense that the nation is a step beyond on athleisure, too. Setting the standard for cool girl activewear brands with futuristic and functional pieces, taking some style tips from K-inspired activewear will put your workout style at the forefront of the summer activewear trends.

Whilst many Korean brands themselves aren't available to shop in the UK right now, there are plenty of other brands taking inspiration. Think yoga flares, reflective running sunglasses, and workout clothes for women inspired by secondhand sportswear that will never lose its appeal. Defined by neutral colour palettes, gorp-core silhouettes, and distinctive prints and patterns with a space-age feel, there's a K-inspired piece for every exercise kit.

RIDAR

(Image credit: RIDAR)

RIDAR PEAK / R183 UNIVERSAL WHITE, R+ REVO MULTI MIRROR FOREST Today's Best Deals £134.08 at RIDAR Reasons to buy + PolyCarbonate Lenses + UV400 + Non-slip rubber Reasons to avoid - Import costs not included in price

Korean brand RIDAR is undoubtedly one of the coolest glasses brands on the market. Designed for exercise with smart features like PolyCarbonate lenses, UV400, and non-slip nose pads, they're built for all conditions. Choose from statement reflective lenses or more minimalist pairs, all with the same clever design. Do note, shipping costs and import duties aren't included in the price, so be prepared to pay a little extra.

Undercontrol

(Image credit: Undercontrol)

Undercontrol Washed Cap Today's Best Deals £43.96 at Undercontrol Reasons to buy + Keeps glasses secure + Huge range of designs + More affordable Reasons to avoid - Shipping takes a while

Another Korean brand making waves is Undercontrol, specialising in seriously cool headgear for all occasions. Think sports caps, beanies, brimless hats and more. This particular cap is built to be worn with sunglasses, and has high-stretch elastic back band and a WOOJIN plastic buckle to make it adjust perfectly to your head. Not to mention, it looks elevated too.

Oysho

(Image credit: Oysho)

Oysho Long-Sleeved Technical T-shirt with Text Today's Best Deals £25.99 at Oysho Reasons to buy + Available to shop in the UK + Affordable prices + Huge range of products Reasons to avoid - May not last as long as other brands

Spanish-founded brand Oysho is steps ahead when it comes to athleisure. Inspired by Korea's mesh fabrications and sleek, neutral colour palettes, you can find affordable workout pieces that will stand out from the rest of your wardrobe. This particular top is the ideal layering piece for all seasons, and it's made from breathable and quick-drying fabric.

Organic Basics

(Image credit: Organic Basics)

Organic Basics Active Flare Leggings Today's Best Deals £42.50 at Organic Basics Reasons to buy + Minimalist basics + Made with recycled nylon + Matching sets Reasons to avoid - No patterns

Elevated basics are something Korean brands do seriously well, and Organic Basics is delivering just the same. With countless minimalistic co-ords and bright primary colours, it's the ideal place to build the foundation of your exercise kit. These flares tick every box, with medium-impact support, an invisible inner waistband pocket, triangle gusset for comfort and mobility, and soft, stretchy fabric made with 60% GRS-certified recycled nylon (CU 1067589). Plus, they're moisture wicking too.

On

(Image credit: On)

On Studio Long Sleeve FKA Today's Best Deals £65 at On Reasons to buy + High quality + Techical fabrics + Versatile designs Reasons to avoid - Some items on the pricey side

On has steadily become one of the most talked about activewear brands in the world, and its high-performance pieces make that entirely justified. Plenty of the brand's designs have a futuristic feel, particularly the collab with FKA Twigs that features standout stitching and unique cuts. Plus, this particular moisture-wicking top can be worn for both workouts and everyday, making it the perfect athleisure investment.

Bandit

(Image credit: End. Clothing)

Bandit Women's Stamina HW 5" Compression Short Today's Best Deals £99 at End. Reasons to buy + Unique patterned pieces + Elevated basics + Relatively unknown brand Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Bandit's mix of basics and unusual patterns gives it a very K-inspired feel. Each piece also delivers on technical aspects too, with these shorts featuring two waistband gel pockets, a stretchy waist, a waterproof waistband phone pocket, and two waterproof side phone pockets. No matter the conditions, these pieces will stand up for your workout.

Planet Nusa

(Image credit: Planet Nusa)

Planet Nusa LS2 Air Long Sleeve Today's Best Deals £74 at Planet Nusa Reasons to buy + Distinctive pieces + Range of basics + Free shipping over £70 Reasons to avoid - May be too bold for some

Planet Nusa's patterned tops have been on my wishlist for years, and the brand is only growing in popularity. With a perfect mix of statement prints and versatile everyday pieces, there's something for every wardrobe. The brand's hero Air Long Sleeve top is delightfully breathable for all manner of training, and the ruched detailing gives it a truly elevated feel.