Scroll through Instagram right now, and you’ll quickly spot a common thread in the outfits of the women you follow. Adding a “pop of red” to an outfit has become a go-to for fashion insiders this spring. Just ask Gwyneth Paltrow, who was recently spotted wearing a red cropped blazer layered over a cornflower-blue Tory Burch dress, and red sandals, for her daughter's graduation.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Effortless yet impactful, this approach moves away from colour-drenching or monochrome dressing and instead uses bright red to anchor a relatively simple outfit — whether through shoes, knitwear, or jewellery — instantly making any look feel more put together. It’s an easy way to experiment with colour without stepping too far outside your comfort zone, especially if avoiding brights is your thing.

The easiest point of entry is accessories, which was kickstarted last summer by The Row and its red-soled flip-flops that, even with their £600-plus price tag, sold out (like most The Row new releases) almost instantly.

Those flip-flops spawned a thousand alternatives, and whether for the subtle The Row connotations, this “pop of red” styling trick is now seen as adding instant kudos to any outfit.

Add a pair of red summer sandals to your go-to jeans-and-tee combo, alternatively, opt for a red rope lariat layered over a white T-shirt. If you’re feeling bolder, a red cardigan can be draped over the shoulders or tied around the waist for a surprisingly impactful finish.

A red jacket or pair of jeans may feel like more of a statement, but the key lies in the styling. A crisp white shirt and black flip-flops make red jeans feel like just another denim outfit, while a red sundress can feel softer against the skin than bright summer whites.

So whether you’re thinking of cautiously dipping your toe into colour or going all in, the “pop of red” styling trick offers an easy way to refresh familiar pieces and add an extra touch of personality — without much effort or the need for a complete wardrobe overhaul. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the standout buys worth adding to your wardrobe this season.

Shop our red edit: