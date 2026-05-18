Bandanas Are the New Cool Accessory All of the Runners in London, New York and LA Are Wearing

There's one thing that this year's most stylish runners have in common—a running bandana. Yes, they work wonders for covering up sweaty hair, keeping the sun off your scalp, and preventing flyaways that could get in the way during a distance session, but they also add some colour and pattern to otherwise plain running gear.

Whether you're planning race day outfits or just getting ready for a gentle jog, feeling comfortable and confident in your kit can make all the difference when it comes to an effective workout. Not to mention, running accessories are essential for making your run as smooth as possible. Despite being both small and affordable, a bandana ticks all of these boxes.

It also offers the opportunity to refresh your holy grail sports bras, workout tops, and running leggings without investing in a whole new wardrobe. Paired with some statement running socks and a running belt, you've got a reliable but stylish running outfit to see you through any distance.

@jennalitner EPISODE 10: it’s bandana time!!!! such a great accessory for both warm and cold weather running 🤍 here’s two ways I’ve been styling them!! ♬ original sound - Jenna

Most affordable

(Image credit: Aomig)

Aomig Bandana Head Scarf Today's Best Deals £2.46 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great price point + Easy to tie + Range of colours Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-wicking

Most runners are sporting some variation on the classic paisley bandana, which is not only affordable, but comes in countless colourways to match your preference (or colour co-ordinate with your outfits). Made from a lightweight weave, it won't feel heavy or hot on your head whilst you run. Not to mention, it can be tied countless different ways to keep your hair off your face.

Best breathable

(Image credit: Moonlove)

Moonlove Quick Dry Sports Skull Beanie Today's Best Deals £6.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Breathable mesh + Ready to wear + Works for multiple sports Reasons to avoid - Less versatile than other scarves

If you don't want the faff of tying and re-tying your bandana for each run, this style is ready to slip straight on. Plus, it's made from a very lightweight and breathable mesh that will prevent overheating and allow your head to get some air. This means it can also be worn under helmets for cycling, or even under a cap if you're looking to prevent any chafing.

Best silk

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People So Silk Bandana Today's Best Deals £40 at Free People Reasons to buy + 100% silk + Tames frizz + Range of patterns Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If your hair gets knotted, tangled, or matted during your runs, a silk bandana could be exactly what you need. Silk helps to keep frizz at bay, and wearing a bandana will keep your hair in place even on longer runs. Just be careful when it comes to washing—hand wash for best results and to avoid ruining the fabric.

Best sweat-wicking

(Image credit: Amazon)

Linlook Wide Head Sweatband for Sports Today's Best Deals £9.97 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pack of 3 + Wicks sweat + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - May be too plain for some

If you like the look of traditional bandanas but want something that can easily wick sweat, this pack of three does just that. They're extremely stretchy and are designed to absorb two times more sweat than normal headbands. The width can be adjusted as desired, so you can switch between a full head bandana style and a thin hairband when you prefer.

Best technical design

(Image credit: Amazon)

UNDERCONTROL Quick-Dry Mesh Scarf Today's Best Deals £23 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Trendy gorpcore style + Quick dry fabric + Designed for exercise Reasons to avoid - No colours or patterns

Hit two activewear trends in one with this gorpcore-inspired mesh bandana that's made with moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly in all conditions. Designed to be worn on hikes, runs, and bike rides, it's a versatile option that won't weigh you down or hold onto rain or sweat. It's also extremely easy to pack away when you don't need it, so it can be easily taken off mid-run if you decide to.

Best cotton

(Image credit: EVERY-VILLE Where EVERYone is Welcome)

Every-Ville Cotton Bandana Today's Best Deals £5.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + 100% breathable cotton + Won't show marks + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive than others

Made from 100% cotton, this bandana offers brilliant breathability for your runs. At 55x55cm, there's plenty of room to tie it in several different ways to your preference. Plus, the precision-sewn stitching means it's designed to withstand physical activity and won't start fraying after a couple of wears.