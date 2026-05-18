Bandanas Are the New Cool Accessory All of the Runners in London, New York and LA Are Wearing
Forget luxury trainers or top-of-the-range leggings.
There's one thing that this year's most stylish runners have in common—a running bandana. Yes, they work wonders for covering up sweaty hair, keeping the sun off your scalp, and preventing flyaways that could get in the way during a distance session, but they also add some colour and pattern to otherwise plain running gear.
Whether you're planning race day outfits or just getting ready for a gentle jog, feeling comfortable and confident in your kit can make all the difference when it comes to an effective workout. Not to mention, running accessories are essential for making your run as smooth as possible. Despite being both small and affordable, a bandana ticks all of these boxes.
It also offers the opportunity to refresh your holy grail sports bras, workout tops, and running leggings without investing in a whole new wardrobe. Paired with some statement running socks and a running belt, you've got a reliable but stylish running outfit to see you through any distance.
Running bandanas: Quick shopping links
- Most affordable: £2.46 at Amazon
- Best breathable: £6.90 at Amazon
- Best silk: £40 at Free People
- Sweat-wicking: £9.97 at Amazon
- Best technical design: £23 at Amazon
- Best cotton: £5.90 at Amazon
@jennalitner
EPISODE 10: it’s bandana time!!!! such a great accessory for both warm and cold weather running 🤍 here’s two ways I’ve been styling them!!♬ original sound - Jenna
Most affordable
Aomig Bandana Head Scarf
Reasons to buy
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Most runners are sporting some variation on the classic paisley bandana, which is not only affordable, but comes in countless colourways to match your preference (or colour co-ordinate with your outfits). Made from a lightweight weave, it won't feel heavy or hot on your head whilst you run. Not to mention, it can be tied countless different ways to keep your hair off your face.
Best breathable
Moonlove Quick Dry Sports Skull Beanie
Reasons to buy
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If you don't want the faff of tying and re-tying your bandana for each run, this style is ready to slip straight on. Plus, it's made from a very lightweight and breathable mesh that will prevent overheating and allow your head to get some air. This means it can also be worn under helmets for cycling, or even under a cap if you're looking to prevent any chafing.
Best silk
Free People So Silk Bandana
Reasons to buy
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If your hair gets knotted, tangled, or matted during your runs, a silk bandana could be exactly what you need. Silk helps to keep frizz at bay, and wearing a bandana will keep your hair in place even on longer runs. Just be careful when it comes to washing—hand wash for best results and to avoid ruining the fabric.
Best sweat-wicking
Linlook Wide Head Sweatband for Sports
Reasons to buy
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If you like the look of traditional bandanas but want something that can easily wick sweat, this pack of three does just that. They're extremely stretchy and are designed to absorb two times more sweat than normal headbands. The width can be adjusted as desired, so you can switch between a full head bandana style and a thin hairband when you prefer.
Best technical design
UNDERCONTROL Quick-Dry Mesh Scarf
Reasons to buy
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Hit two activewear trends in one with this gorpcore-inspired mesh bandana that's made with moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly in all conditions. Designed to be worn on hikes, runs, and bike rides, it's a versatile option that won't weigh you down or hold onto rain or sweat. It's also extremely easy to pack away when you don't need it, so it can be easily taken off mid-run if you decide to.
Best cotton
Every-Ville Cotton Bandana
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Made from 100% cotton, this bandana offers brilliant breathability for your runs. At 55x55cm, there's plenty of room to tie it in several different ways to your preference. Plus, the precision-sewn stitching means it's designed to withstand physical activity and won't start fraying after a couple of wears.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.