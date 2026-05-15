Sweat is the sign of a good workout, and it's not something to shy away from. That said, many of us feel more comfortable in activewear that doesn't showcase every inch of moisture on our bodies. Enter: our thoroughly tested edit of sweat-proof kit—and no, it's not just all black sets.

From Pilates clothes to workout leggings for every sport, the very best workout clothes for women should keep you feeling comfortable for the duration of your exercise of choice. Part of that is wicking sweat effortlessly. Not only does this help to keep you cool, but it can also prevent any chafing or discomfort that can come from sweat sticking around.

As an eleven-time marathon runner, Senior Health Editor Ally Head has put countless pieces of kit to the test over the years. She's also a self-professed sweater, and so really gets the value of a hard-working workout set that enables you to perform at your best (plus, she's worked out enough to know exactly which sets are truly sweat-proof). Plus, as a regular gym-goer, Reformer Pilates fan, and someone who breaks a sweat almost instantly when exercising, I've discovered a fair few items that can be relied on too.

From running shorts and tank tops to stylish spring workout sets, these are the items that deliver on performance and breathability.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head sweat testing the Vuori AllTheForm™ set (Image credit: Ally Head)

Best running shorts

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Carpe Diem Shorts Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Very breathable + Range of colours + Super soft Reasons to avoid - No inner lining

"Deliciously soft, impressively sweat-wicking, and stylish, too, these shorts do it all. They're some of my all-time favourites for both runs and gym sessions. They're like a levelled-up Get Your Flirt On short—Free People's previous viral design—as the material is much more responsive, comfortable, and breathable (meaning no unwanted sweat patches, even in the brighter colourways). The waistband holds you in without being restrictive, and there are countless gorgeous shades to choose from." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best all-rounder set

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori AllTheForm™ Short 6" Today's Best Deals £70 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Seriously sweat-wicking + No chafing Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

Shop the matching bra for £70

"I wore this set in the purple colourway for a heavy running day, fully expecting to look like I'd been swimming, I was that sweat patch central, come the end of the session—it was an intervals session where I was pushing my pace significantly, so I was expecting to sweat. But nothing, not one sweat mark appeared, and I've been raving about this set ever since. Aside from being buttery soft and a stretchy dream that moves with you, they protect against chafing, look chic, and don't show sweat." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Most elevated shorts

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Elysian Short 4.5" Today's Best Deals £57 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Don't ride up + Prevents chafing + Suitable for different workouts Reasons to avoid - Matching top sold out

"I've tested hundreds of pairs of workout shorts in my time, and these really are top tier. They're sweat-wicking, supportive, stylish, and don't ride up or roll down during long runs or squats at the gym, which is surprising, given that they're a slightly shorter length than I'm used to. I'd expected the brown hue to show sweat instantly, but there was no sign of moisture even after a long session. Plus, they prevent chafing and feel like a second skin." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best shorts with pockets

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Shorts Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Supportive + Breathable + Back pocket Reasons to avoid - Only 3 colours

"When I tried these Nike shorts, I found the 2-in-1 short—complete with supportive cycling shorts underneath—to be extremely supportive. Plus, sweat-wicking technology kept me dry, up to the 20-mile distance I tested them over. I also wore them to complete Peterborough Marathon in 2021 and they were breathable and supported well. Not to mention, there's a handy pocket on the back for key storage." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best workout vest

(Image credit: TALA)

TALA DayFlex Double Layer Vest Today's Best Deals £48 at TALA Reasons to buy + Built-in support + Sweat-wicking + Chic layered design Reasons to avoid - Sells out fast

I'm a huge fan of workout tops with bras built in, so I knew I'd be a fan of this before I even put it on. The biggest pro is that it didn't show any sweat patches after a Reformer session (even though I definitely did sweat—a lot) and kept me feeling supported around my stomach too. The layered design is so chic and elevated, making it a perfect pick if you're fed up with plain workout gear but still want to invest in a top with versatility. It's the ideal length for wearing with high-rise leggings, and the adjustable straps mean you can get the fit you need. It also has removable pads, which I like to keep in, but you can take them out if you prefer.

Best leggings

(Image credit: On)

On Studio Leggings Today's Best Deals £105 at On Reasons to buy + Extremely soft + Supportive fabric + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

I recently tried On's leggings for the very first time, and they exceeded every expectation. Yes, £105 is fairly steep for leggings, but they stand head and shoulders above my cheaper pairs. They're extremely soft with a barely there feel, they don't roll down, they have ample pocket space, and they're the perfect length for me at 5ft2. They're actually designed for low-impact workouts, but I've worn them for a treadmill session in the gym, and they didn't budge or show any sweat despite this light colourway that I'd assumed would show any moisture.

Best bra

(Image credit: Oner)

Oner Active SoftMotion™ Bralette Today's Best Deals £40 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Sculpting + Supportive + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Only plain designs

"This bra is my hero product from Oner Active. It's beyond soft, sculpting, and sweat-wicking while also surprisingly supportive for the design style. Impressively, it didn't show or highlight any under-boob sweat that often sticks out in a sports bra. I've been raving about it to friends and family for good reason—once you try, you won't look at other sports bras in the same way." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best long sleeved top

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Training Baselayer Long Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £15 at Gymshark (save 40%) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Very versatile + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Sells quickly

Gymshark's layering tops are some of my all-time favourites. This one in particular is incredibly versatile—it works for runs, Pilates, HIIT, weights, you name it. And even when I'm incredibly sweaty, it doesn't cling to me or show moisture. It wicks sweat brilliantly and stays comfortable too.