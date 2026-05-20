In 2026, we’re tackling chronic inflammation. Or so social media would have us believe. Almost daily, another creator appears on my feed sharing how she healed her puffiness, bloating and water retention with morning bone broth, grass-fed beef and protein pudding. Often, she shows me her now pancake-flat stomach and tiny portion sizes before trying to sell me an affiliate-linked gut health drink.

I find myself wondering: Is she battling inflammation, or an eating disorder?

Don’t get me wrong, there is mounting scientific evidence to suggest that rising consumption of ultra-processed foods, combined with increasingly sedentary lifestyles and persistently high stress levels, may be contributing to chronic low-grade inflammation in our bodies. There’s also a wealth of evidence that proves that prioritising whole foods rich in plant-based fibre can help combat it.

But when extreme elimination habits such as cutting out carbohydrates, gluten and dairy - borrowed from clinically prescribed diets like the autoimmune protocol and low-FODMAP diet - are repackaged on our feeds as mainstream solutions to inflammation, it’s worth asking whether this content is pathologising normal bodily fluctuations and using them to justify disordered eating.

According to Dr Dave Barker, consultant psychiatrist and medical director at Gladstones Residential Clinic , we’re right to be suspicious. Pointing to NHS data showing a 15% rise in young women screening positive for disordered eating behaviours between 2017 and 2023, he says the language of gut health, inflammation and “clean fuel” is increasingly shaping the eating disorder presentations he sees in clinic. “There’s a whole generation of young people who think they’re making healthy choices because they are following accounts where the warning signs of restriction are buried under a veneer of science,” he says.

It’s a slippery slope; one that Dr Barker says can lead to orthorexia - an eating disorder characterised by an obsession with eating only ‘healthy’ foods. “It starts with following someone who looks healthy and happy and is posting about what they eat. And then it becomes something you cannot stop, even when you want to.”

The problem is that the unregulated nature of social media makes it difficult to separate genuine experts from ill-informed wellness creators, particularly when the topic being discussed has some legitimate scientific grounding alongside exaggerated or misleading claims.

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So, what should we really be thinking about when it comes to inflammation? And how can we address it without falling back into diet culture all over again? To find out, we spoke to Dr Emily Prpa , nutrition scientist at King’s College London .

While you’re here, we’ve got plenty more expert-led nutrition content to help you navigate the noisy online wellness space. Take a look at our fad-busting guide to common nutrition myths , the expert warning around the viral chia seed cleanse , and the latest perspective on intermittent fasting for women . Plus, we share five wellness lessons from Em The Nutritionist and six ways to beat fatigue from gut health scientist Dr Megan Rossi.

Anti-Inflammatory Diets Are Dominating Social Media Feeds. But How Much of the Conversation Is Grounded in Science? A Scientist Weighs In

What is a true anti-inflammatory diet?

Whilst social media would have you believe there is one specific ‘anti-inflammatory diet’, the science is far less clear-cut. “There’s actually no singular, universally agreed anti-inflammatory diet,” says Dr Prpa. Instead, most research looks at broader eating patterns associated with lower levels of inflammation and better long-term health outcomes.

One of the most well-studied examples is the Mediterranean diet, which has been linked to reduced risk of heart disease, dementia, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, alongside improved weight management and longevity.

Rather than following a strict set of food rules or eliminating entire food groups, Dr Prpa says “the Mediterranean eating pattern centres around plenty of fibre-rich plant foods including beans, lentils and wholegrains, healthy fats such as oily fish, and foods rich in polyphenols, such as berries, herbs, spices, tea and coffee.”

Naturally, this way of eating also tends to be lower in ultra-processed foods, which are often high in refined sugar, salt and certain fats. “That’s not because those foods are ‘toxic’,” says Dr Prpa. “It’s because dietary patterns heavily reliant on them are consistently associated with poorer health outcomes.”

What does the research say about anti-inflammatory diets?

The general principle behind anti-inflammatory eating (prioritising plants, fibre, healthy fats and minimally processed foods) is a well-supported one. Research has consistently linked these dietary patterns with a lower risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

However, Dr Prpa points out that much of the evidence comes from observational studies. In other words, whilst researchers can identify strong links between Mediterranean-style eating patterns and better health outcomes, it’s difficult to separate the impact of diet from other lifestyle factors.

“People who follow Mediterranean-style diets, for example, may also be more likely to exercise regularly, sleep better, smoke less, and have greater access to healthcare, all of which can influence health outcomes too,” she explains.

Even so, Dr Prpa says the overall evidence remains strong. “The consistency of the findings across large populations, alongside further research showing how fibre, healthy fats and plant compounds interact with the gut microbiome, immune system and metabolic health, paints a positive picture for this pattern of eating.”

What’s the problem with anti-inflammatory messaging on social media?

So far, so good for the principles of an anti-inflammatory diet. But if the underlying science is sound, what’s actually the problem here?

As you might have guessed, it lies in the way some of the research is being interpreted (and marketed) by unqualified creators online. “Inflammation has become a catch-all buzzword used to market elimination diets, expensive supplements, detoxes and wellness protocols that lack evidence behind them,” says Dr Prpa.

You’ve probably seen it yourself. Extreme elimination diets such as the autoimmune protocol (AIP) and low-FODMAP diet have become mainstream content, with creators presenting them as solutions for bloating, puffiness and fatigue.

In reality, though, these diets were designed for specific clinical settings, not general wellness. In some cases, such as coeliac disease, allergies or certain gastrointestinal conditions, they can play an important therapeutic role under professional supervision. But on social media, that nuance is often lost.

“Social media has blurred the line between therapeutic nutrition and general wellness advice,” says Dr Prpa. “The scientific rationale behind those therapeutic approaches is now being marketed to the general healthy population as though everyone should avoid multiple foods because they are “inflammatory”.”

Part of the issue is that inflammation itself has become oversimplified online. “There’s a tendency online to reduce inflammation into something you can see instantly through puffiness, acne or weight fluctuations,” says Dr Prpa. “But inflammation is a highly complex biological process influenced by genetics, sleep, stress, physical activity, body composition, infection and long-term dietary patterns.”

In research settings, inflammation is measured through biomarkers in the blood, not, as Dr Prpa points out, “through whether someone feels ‘puffy’ after pasta one day.”

Ultimately, she warns that the online anti-inflammatory conversation risks pulling people away from the habits that genuinely support long-term health and towards increasingly restrictive eating behaviours. “Fibre, dietary diversity, adequate nourishment, sleep, movement, stress management are what research shows matter most,” she says. “In contrast, tightly rule-bound behaviours may actually harm both physical and mental health in the long run.”

4 anti-inflammatory myths, busted by an expert:

1. Inflammation can be eliminated

“Inflammation is a normal and natural biological process, and not something to be hacked or feared,” says Dr Prpa. In fact, in generally healthy people, low levels of inflammation are something the immune system is designed to regulate on its own.

Of course, none of the experts we spoke to would advise basing your entire diet or lifestyle around foods and exercise that have been scientifically proven to increase inflammation, but neither would they necessarily recommend going all out on a diet that promises to "reduce" it.

TLDR: We can’t (and don’t need to) eliminate inflammation entirely. “Social media tends to take a concept like ‘inflammation’ and flatten it into something visually or behaviourally simple: eat this, don’t eat that, and you’ll ‘turn inflammation off’,” says Dr Prpa. “That framing is appealing because it feels actionable, but it also strips away the complexity, which can lead to very rigid, fear-based approaches to food."

2. Individual foods cause inflammation

Social media increasingly labels individual foods or entire food groups, such as gluten, dairy, seed oils and sugar, as either ‘inflammatory’ or ‘anti-inflammatory’.

But, according to Dr Prpa, this black and white thinking is not sensible for most people. “There are situations where removing these foods is medically appropriate,” she says, pointing to the avoidance of gluten in people with coeliac disease or dairy in those with lactose intolerance or a cow’s milk protein allergy. Beyond that, however, current evidence does not support blanket elimination for the general population.

“The risk is that excluding gluten and dairy without medical reasons can lead to restrictive eating patterns,” Dr Prpa explains. “Removing these food groups, which are so common in the food supply, can quickly narrow food choice and increase reliance on ‘safe’ or ‘clean’ foods.”

Ironically, some gluten-containing foods may actually support lower levels of chronic inflammation. “Wholegrain cereals, such as rye bread and wholegrain rice and pasta, are rich in fermentable fibres which fuel our gut bacteria,” says Dr Prpa. “They help support the gut lining, regulate immune function, and are generally associated with lower levels of chronic inflammation.”

In other words, cutting out gluten-containing grains in the name of reducing inflammation may overlook one of the best-supported ways to support gut and immune health.

3. Bloating is always a problem

As someone who bloats easily, I know how uncomfortable and frustrating it can feel. But I also know the difference between painful, persistent bloating and the normal expansion of my stomach after a large meal. Social media, it seems, doesn’t always make the same distinction.

“A little bit of bloating is a normal physiological response, and is not automatically a sign that something is wrong,” confirms Dr Prpa. “The digestive system is a dynamic, active environment: food volume, fibre intake, gas production from gut bacteria, hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle, stress levels, and even how quickly we eat can all influence how the abdomen feels and looks throughout the day.”

The question, then, is whether creators online are really searching for gut healing, or are in fact chasing a permanently “flat” stomach. According to Dr Prpa, that expectation is unrealistic for anyone eating a balanced, nourishing diet. “The idea that we could have a permanently flat stomach is not physiologically realistic,” she says. “Most women will experience some degree of abdominal distension after eating, and particularly after higher-fibre meals, larger meals, or in the second half of the menstrual cycle when fluid retention and gut sensitivity can increase.”

If you’re concerned that your bloating may be something more serious, it’s worth speaking to your GP.

4. Elimination diets are a long-term solution

This is particularly important given the rise of creators claiming to have followed the low-FODMAP diet for months, or even years, at a time.

“The low-FODMAP diet is a short-term therapeutic approach for people with diagnosed or suspected irritable bowel syndrome (IBS),” says Dr Prpa. “It is not a general ‘gut health diet’, and the goal is not long-term restriction, but to identify individual triggers and expand the diet as much as possible while maintaining symptom control.”

That’s why, she emphasises, it should ideally be done with the support of a trained clinician. “Without a structured reintroduction phase, elimination diets can lead to less nutritional diversity, reduced fibre intake, and increased anxiety around food choices,” she says. “Over time, that can be counterproductive for gut health, since microbial diversity tends to be supported by variety, not restriction.”

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