I’m Updating My Workout Wardrobe This Month – and Can’t Get Enough of These Summer Activewear Trends
Start summer sweat sessions in style.
I am a firm believer in the power of a good exercise outfit. When it feels like nothing else can pull you out of a slump, a vibrant pair of leggings and a comfortable sports bra can work surprisingly well to get you ready for a sweat session - which is why I'm paying close attention to summer activewear trends that will bring some fun to my fit kit.
I typically approach trends with caution, avoiding purchasing anything that won't stand the test of time and get plenty of wear. However, the beauty of activewear trends is their functionality. Very few pieces are noticeably 'trendy' and instead play into subtle style moments that you can wear on repeat.
I'm not one to encourage overconsumption or refreshing your wardrobe for the sake of it, but if a new exercise set is the thing to get you enthusiastic about moving your body, it's a no-brainer investment in my eyes.
I spend a lot of time looking at what's trending, and I have noticed several common themes. Athleisure is certainly leaning into the retro feel this summer, with graphic tees and cropped leggings conjuring images of 80s workout classes - but there are also timeless one pieces and pastel colour palettes to experiment with if that's more your speed.
As well as rounding up this season's trendiest pieces that you will wear throughout this summer and beyond, I've also stuck to brands the MC UK team have tried and tested, and can confirm are worth the investment. From the micro shorts and the best workout camis to spring workout sets and the best gym layers, these are the modern yet timeless summer activewear trends I'll be shopping.
Summer activewear trends: Quick shopping links
- Contrast detailing top: £35 at adidas
- Unitard: £48 at Adanola
- Slogan tee: £38 at Oner Active
- Butter yellow shorts: £44 at Free People
- Capri leggings: £78 at lululemon
Contrast detailing
adidas Heritage Tank Top With Integrated Low-Support Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Contrast piping is cropping up everywhere in the athleisure world right now, and it's one of my favourite subtle yet chic trends that you may already have in your wardrobe. The pop of white elevates this beyond a basic cami and adds a retro feel. I love a workout top with built-in support, which this one offers, and it's the ideal length for pairing with high-waisted bottoms. It's also made with CLIMACOOL fabric that wicks sweat, making it ideal for summer workouts.
Unitards
Adanola Ultimate Racer Cut Out Romper
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I wear my Adanola unitard constantly, and they're definitely having a moment this summer. Another vintage style that's coming back into fashion, a unitard is extremely easy to throw on and it looks instantly chic and put together with minimal effort - ideal when you're rushing to an exercise class. This design offers 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking material, and moulded cups for medium support. I find my unitard to be supportive enough for Reformer classes and hikes without a sports bra, which is another plus when you want to keep your kit simple.
Slogan / spellout tees
Oner Active Graphic Washed T-Shirt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Oner Active's gym layers are some of Team MC UK's favourites. They're affordable, extremely comfortable, and high quality - a winning combination. Slogan tees are back in a big way in the fashion world, which means the style is creeping into athleisure too. If you can't find a slogan you like, a vintage spell-out like this is a brilliant way to get the look without limiting wearability. Plus, you can pair it with jeans or shorts all summer to really make it a worthwhile investment.
Butter yellow
Free People Tempo Light as Air Run Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You've probably already seen butter yellow athleisure everywhere, but the trend isn't disappearing any time soon. The beauty of this shade is that it's bright without being too vivid or loud, so it adds a subtle pop of colour that can easily be toned down with white pieces. And yes, it really suits every skintone. These Free People shorts are a firm favourite of our Health Ed Ally, and they're brilliant for running in warmer weather thanks to the high-compression breathable mesh lining, and it has a handy zip pocket so you're not bogged down with a bum bag either.
Capri leggings
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Capris are certainly one of this season's most divisive trends, but I'm all for it. They instantly elevate any outfit without compromising on wearability, which is why these lululemon leggings get my vote if you want to play into the look. We know and love the Align leggings for their high quality and buttery fabric, so you know you're making a good investment here. Showing a little more leg is not only comfortable in warmer weather, but it makes your outfit far more interesting due to the varied silhouettes. You can also style these up with some flip flops and a baby tee, or a matching sports bra for Pilates.
