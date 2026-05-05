Hitting Your Protein Target Needn't Be Complicated—and This Expert Advice Makes It Simpler Than Ever

There’s no denying it: protein has earned main character status amongst the macronutrients, particularly for women. Once the preserve of athletes and gym bros, it’s women who now account for 51% of global protein demand, with teenage girls the group most likely to say they’re actively increasing their intake.

There are good reasons for our interest. Protein plays a key role in supporting longevity, helping to maintain muscle mass and bone health, both of which naturally decline with age, and more rapidly during perimenopause and menopause.

But somewhere along the way, amid a wave of female-focused products and social media trends, from protein waters to bone broths, things have become unnecessarily complicated. After years of being told to simply eat more protein, we’re now navigating a growing list of rules and routines.

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You’ll know the ones. There’s the debate around the anabolic window: the 30 to 60 minute period post-workout in which eating protein and carbohydrates is said to maximise recovery and muscle gain - a theory increasingly questioned by research.

Then there’s the now-viral 30-30-30 method, which recommends consuming 30g of protein within 30 minutes of waking, followed by 30 minutes of low-intensity exercise. The promise? More stable blood sugar, improved muscle growth and fewer energy crashes.

So, how much does protein timing really matter, compared to how much we eat overall? As someone who, thanks to a former life training as a track athlete, once drank protein shakes like they were going out of fashion, I wanted to find out, turning to leading nutritionists for their take on the trend.

The good news? The science is far simpler than you might think.

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For more expert-backed nutrition advice, head to our guides to fibrelayering, glucose guarding and intermittent fasting for women. I also recommend a browse of Em the Nutritionist’s favourite recipes, for some high-protein meal inspiration.

Protein Timing Is All Over Your For You Page - But How Much Does It Really Matter? Nutritionists Unpack The Viral Trend

How important is protein timing?

In its most basic form, protein timing is “the idea that when we consume protein throughout the day may influence muscle repair, satiety, blood sugar balance and overall metabolic health,” says naturopathic nutritionist and hormone health specialist Jessica Shand .

The evidence behind the theory is mixed. Most studies suggest that protein timing is less important than total daily intake, particularly when it comes to muscle growth and repair. It’s a view Shand supports. “Total protein intake is still the most important factor when it comes to muscle health, metabolism and overall wellbeing,” she says.

What does that mean in practice? For most people, downing a protein shake immediately after a workout isn’t essential, unless you enjoy it or find it convenient. Where it was once thought that consuming protein within 30 to 60 minutes of exercise was critical for optimal recovery and adaptation, that window is now understood to be far wider: at least five hours, and in some studies , up to 48 hours post-session.

That doesn’t mean that you should skip food after a workout or neglect protein intake. Rather, it reinforces that spreading protein across meals and snacks throughout the day is a perfectly effective approach.

There is, however, some evidence linking protein timing to blood sugar control. Research suggests that eating a high-protein breakfast may help lower glucose levels after lunch and dinner in healthy adults. Interestingly, this effect was reduced when participants skipped lunch, adding to the case for distributing food, and particularly protein, more evenly across the day.

Hannah Cartwright , nutritionist and founder of the pilates and nutrition app, The Aloha Girls , is an advocate of a protein-rich breakfast. But she says that social media has a tendency to turn this into rigid rules, such as the 30/30/30 method, which strips away important nuance.“These trends make protein timing sound sexier than it is,” she says, explaining that “there’s nothing inherently magical about eating a protein-containing breakfast 30 minutes versus 40 minutes after waking.”

Instead, she prefers the term protein distribution - a perspective Shand shares. “Building balanced and sustaining meals with both protein and fibre, complex carbs and fats is what's most important,” Shand explains. “That combination is far more impactful for satiety, blood sugar balance and hormone health than trying to follow precise timings.”

What are the benefits of distributing protein throughout the day?

As we now know, the single most important factor when it comes to protein is overall daily intake. For most women, that means aiming for “one gram of protein for each kilo of your body weight, rising to 1.2 to 1.5 grams per kilo if you exercise regularly,” says Dr Carrie Ruxton , dietitian and contributor to Holland & Barrett’s 2026 preventative health report. She’s quick to stress, however, that this is a “rule of thumb” rather than a rigid target.

How you distribute that intake plays a supporting role. “There’s a limit to how much protein can stimulate muscle building in one sitting, so spreading intake may be more effective,” explains Dr Ruxton. Shand agrees, noting that “consuming protein evenly across meals may improve satiety and help regulate energy levels.” From a female health perspective, she adds, “this can help to stabilise blood sugar, mood and appetite especially during times of hormonal fluctuation, such as during perimenopause.”

It’s also worth remembering that protein doesn’t work in isolation. To maximise its metabolic benefits, it should be eaten alongside other macronutrients. “Protein should be paired with fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, legumes and wholegrains,” says Shand. “That combination tends to keep people fuller, more energised and more balanced throughout the day.”

Who does protein distribution work best for?

Distributing your protein across the day is a solid strategy for most people. But, according to Shand, there are three groups of women who may benefit from paying particular attention to how they space their intake.

1. Those in perimenopause and beyond

“As oestrogen levels decline during perimenopause, there’s a natural shift in muscle mass, metabolism and insulin sensitivity,” Shand explains, noting that this can make the body “slightly less responsive to protein.” In this context, “spacing protein intake across meals may help support muscle maintenance more effectively than consuming most of it in one sitting,” she says.

2. Athletes, very active women and women doing regular resistance training

For women who train consistently, “muscle repair and adaptation relies on repeated stimulation of muscle protein synthesis,” says Shand. Whilst recent research has challenged some of the stricter ideas around immediate post-exercise protein, “spreading protein throughout the day, including around training sessions, may help to support recovery and optimise adaptation.” She adds that this approach is likely to be more effective than leaving long gaps between protein-containing meals.

3. Those experiencing energy dips, cravings or blood sugar instability

For women dealing with energy dips and cravings, Shand emphasises that protein timing can be helpful, but it isn’t essential. “Having regular meals which include protein definitely helps to support stable blood sugar levels,” she says. “If using a protein timing framework encourages you to follow a more consistent meal structure then this can help to reduce spikes, crashes and subsequent cravings.”

Still, she returns to the bigger picture: “total protein intake, consistency and overall diet quality, will always have a greater impact than exact or rigid timing.”

How do I start distributing my protein?

All three experts agree that experimenting with protein distribution doesn’t require precision. “Fixating on exact numbers or timings can create unhelpful all-or-nothing mindsets around food,” says Shand, who prefers a simpler approach: building a source of protein into every meal.

Dr Ruxton echoes this. “Splitting your protein intake into three meals and two snacks throughout the day is a good starting point,” she says, whilst emphasising that this is a flexible guideline, not a rigid rule.

If breakfast is a struggle, the key is to start small. “This could be adding collagen or protein powder to coffee or matcha, or topping familiar meals like porridge with nut butter, nuts and seeds, or yoghurt,” suggests Shand. “You can also boost protein by making overnight oats with a mix of quinoa or buckwheat, or even stirring in an egg whilst cooking for a savoury protein boost,” she adds.

At lunch and dinner, Cartwright recommends making small upgrades, such as “beans, lentils, tofu, chicken, fish or eggs," to meals you're already eating. Shand agrees, highlighting the benefits of plant-based options. “Many plant foods provide both protein and fibre, making them a valuable addition for supporting satiety, blood sugar balance and overall hormone health,” she explains.

As for snacks, Cartwright suggests keeping things straightforward. “Think yoghurt, cottage cheese, a handful of nuts, roasted chickpeas, a few boiled eggs or edamame beans,” she says, noting that these are “complete plant-based protein sources, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids needed for human nutrition.”

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