Leopard print mules are the chic spring update your wardrobe needs RN

As far as I'm concerned, leopard print is a neutral. There's nothing it doesn't match with, and I'll wear it on anything and everything — but I realise not everyone is as much of a die-hard fan as I am.

For those more animal-print adverse, may I recommend dipping your toe into the pattern (pun fully intended)? A leopard print mule adds a pop of print to an outfit, and with the warmer weather we're all enjoying right now, are the perfect excuse for a pedi.

We're seeing a real shift away from trainers as the fashion-set favour smarter shoes such as loafers and boat shoes. Mules are a more lady-like, elegant take on the trend. With even a low-heel, they elevate the most simple of outfits. See singer Rosé below, who has worn her pair with a white mini skirt, black cropped T-shirt and oversized blazer. They're slip-on, comfortable and look ultra-polished — what's not to love?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other styling ideas include pairing them with a midi-skirt and channeling your inner Miuccia Prada; wearing a head-to-toe colour to allow the leopard print to really stand out; or clashing several prints together for a cool-collective ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all mules are created equal — trust me, I speak from experience. If you go for a point-toe shape (my silhouette of choice) you need to ensure they don't pinch and rub, so always try them on and do a test drive around the house before committing to the purchase. Open-toe mules are also fabulous, and add a real Carrie Bradshaw energy to an outfit. A colourful pedi really helps the leopard print to pop, or alternatively, wear them with a statement sock.

Below, I've curated a selection of the best leopard print mules to buy now. Enjoy.

Shop Leopard Print Mules

PRADA Leopard-Print Square-Toe Leather Heeled Mules £910 at Selfridges The micro, triangle-shaped heel on this pair from Prada are seriously chic. The square-toe and the muted leopard print mean these are totally timeless.

Mango Leopard Print Kitten Heel Sandal £45.99 at ASOS When I imagine a leopard print mule, this open-toe pair from Mango is exactly what I imagine. Wear alone or with colourful tights or socks for an extra statement.

COS Square-Toe Leopard Pony-Hair Mules £155 at Cos Cos just gets better and better. These mules look far more expensive than they actually are.

Paris Texas Mules in Natural Leopard-Print Suede Leather £445 at Paris Texas Paris Texas are the go-to footwear label for a reason. I love the block heel of these leopard mules, and the scoop shaped front.

Kurt Geiger Saylor Heel £99 at Kurt Geiger Pointed-toe mules really elongate your legs, which helps if you're short (like me). The bows on this Kurt Geiger pair add an extra feminine touch.

Anonymous Copenhagen Mazy 75 Calf Hair Leopard £270 at Anonymous Copenhagen These open-toe mules are on the higher side, making them perfect for an event or night out.

M&S Collection Leopard Print Slip On Kitten Heel Mules £29.50 at M&S I love the ruching on this pair from M&S, and the micro-kitten heel makes them perfect for everyday wear. Pair with jeans and you're good to go.

Steve Madden Kit Pump £120 at Steve Madden These bow-embellished mules from Steve Madden add some real drama. Wear with a mini skirt to show them off.

ZARA Animal Print Bow Heeled Mules £35.99 at Zara The pin heel on this Zara pair adds another level of interest. Wear with silver statement jewellery for a high glam look.