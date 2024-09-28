Lily Collins current cool-girl style is a sartorial breath of fresh air after her Emily in Paris outfits
The perfect antidote to Emily's print clash mania
I may be committing a television faux pas by admitting this but I find Emily Cooper exhausting. Her chaotic antics that always seem to lead to a more unbelievable (yet always positive) outcome, her ability to turn literally everything into a work opportunity and her commitment to partying every night at the same time, exhausting. And that’s before we even talk about her eclectically extravagant fashion choices. How she even has time to pull the outfits together, I’ll never know.
That’s why I’ve been incredibly excited to see actress Lily Collins instead embracing her own style while on the press tour for Emily in Paris. At a time when actors and actresses are taking method dressing on the red carpet incredibly seriously, there’s something that feels fresh about her choice to shun Emily’s outlandish style and instead embrace a look that feels ultimately chic.
From chocolate brown tones to sheer fabrics, Lily’s embraced some of the more moodier AW24 trends giving them a cool girl-edge through the addition of black leather and silver jewellery. Her resulting outfits are styles that would probably feel more at home in Slyvie’s wardrobe than Emilys and it’s for that reason I can’t wait to recreate them. Want to see more? Keep scrolling to see them for yourself…
1. A twist on tailoring
My favourite of all Lily's recent looks, I love how she's combined her Magda Butrym leather blazer and chocolate brown trousers for a fun twist on suiting. Paired with simple accessories and the whole look feels incredibly elegant yet still interesting and exciting.
2. Cargo Cool
The most Emily-inspired of all Lily's looks, the combination of a sheer cami top, cargo shorts and strappy heels shouldn't work but somehow it does.
3. The velvet mini
For an evening look, Lily proves a chic little black dress is all you need. If you want to get ahead of party season and are looking for a chic way to wear a little black dress - this is it.
4. Playsuit and boots
If you're looking for a luxe way to style knee high boots, a playsuit makes a great choice. For a smart feel, keep it tailored and in a muted colour way rather than opting for statement shades or prints.
5. Tassels and tailoring
An oversized blazer is a staple piece in so many of our wardrobes and it seems it's a staple in Lily's too. I love the contrast of it's oversized menswear inspired fit against the crochet dress. Perfection!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
