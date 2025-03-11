As a fashion editor, I always rely on designer flats to add polish to my everyday outfits

This is not a drill: ballet flat season is nearly here. Signalled by the imminent changing of the clocks and the temperatures that are slowly starting to creep up on our weather apps, spring is on the horizon and that means soon we’ll be introducing some of our favourite transitional styles and spring ready accessories back into our outfit rotations. When it comes to spring's biggest footwear trends, that can only mean one thing - Get ready to bring your ballet flats out of retirement.

This season however not all ballet flats are created equal, or at least, there are some styles that will work extra hard to take your outfits to a whole new level. I’m of course talking about designer ballet flats, my favourite fashion hack for instantly elevating any outfit.

You see, not only do designer ballet flats offer the comfort we’ve come to know and love from the easy-to-wear pump, but they’re the quickest way to add polish to even the simplest of everyday outfits. Your favourite T-shirt and jeans combo? Instantly elevated with a pair of statement logo ballet flats. A spring dress and a pair of minimalist designer ballet flats? A match made in fashion heaven. Even your workwear outfits will get an upgrade through the addition of a trending designer style.

Plus, now the balletcore inspired accessory has had a few seasons to settle in and stake its claim on our wardrobe, we know it’s a trend that isn’t disappearing any time soon. For that reason, I believe a great designer style is a worthy investment as they promise serious fashion miles for seasons to come.

If you’re wondering which designer ballet flats to add to your wardrobe, don’t worry, I’m here to help. While there are a few influencer favourites like Alaia’s embellished ballet flats and Loro Piana’s minimalist style, they aren’t the only options to choose from.

My personal favourite are Prada’s leather ballerinas which offer a trending update on their previous satin styles while Gucci’s logo horsebit ballet flats are a future classic in the making. One things for sure, whichever style you opt for you can rest assured they’ll add a sense of polish to whatever you pair them with so add a pair to your basket ASAP.

The best designer ballet flats

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat
Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat

The square toe, the horsebit detail, the logo print - there's so many reasons to love these.

Roger Vivier Belle Vivier leather ballet flats
Roger Vivier Belle Vivier leather ballet flats

Roger Vivier's ballet flats have timeless appeal.

Loro Piana Rebecca leather point-toe flats
Loro Piana Rebecca leather point-toe flats

For something more understated, you need Loro Piana.

Burberry Check jacquard ballet flats
Burberry Check jacquard ballet flats

Burberry's Thomas check is having a revival, so snap these up quickly.

Alaia Embellished leather ballet flats
Alaia Embellished leather ballet flats

I'm still not over Alaia's embellished ballet flats.

Leather Ballet Flats
Prada Leather Ballet Flats

Give Spring florals an edge with these polished Prada flats.

Suede Ballet Flats
Suede Ballet Flats

Style Toteme's suede ballet flats will dark denim and white ethereal dresses alike.

Miu Miu Ruches nappa leather ballerinas
Miu Miu Ruches nappa leather ballerinas

The ruched detailing makes this a unique choice.

Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda Flat
Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda Flat

For a refined look, this bracelet Mary-Jane style are a winner.

