As a fashion editor, I always rely on designer flats to add polish to my everyday outfits
The epitome of chicness
This is not a drill: ballet flat season is nearly here. Signalled by the imminent changing of the clocks and the temperatures that are slowly starting to creep up on our weather apps, spring is on the horizon and that means soon we’ll be introducing some of our favourite transitional styles and spring ready accessories back into our outfit rotations. When it comes to spring's biggest footwear trends, that can only mean one thing - Get ready to bring your ballet flats out of retirement.
This season however not all ballet flats are created equal, or at least, there are some styles that will work extra hard to take your outfits to a whole new level. I’m of course talking about designer ballet flats, my favourite fashion hack for instantly elevating any outfit.
You see, not only do designer ballet flats offer the comfort we’ve come to know and love from the easy-to-wear pump, but they’re the quickest way to add polish to even the simplest of everyday outfits. Your favourite T-shirt and jeans combo? Instantly elevated with a pair of statement logo ballet flats. A spring dress and a pair of minimalist designer ballet flats? A match made in fashion heaven. Even your workwear outfits will get an upgrade through the addition of a trending designer style.
Plus, now the balletcore inspired accessory has had a few seasons to settle in and stake its claim on our wardrobe, we know it’s a trend that isn’t disappearing any time soon. For that reason, I believe a great designer style is a worthy investment as they promise serious fashion miles for seasons to come.
If you’re wondering which designer ballet flats to add to your wardrobe, don’t worry, I’m here to help. While there are a few influencer favourites like Alaia’s embellished ballet flats and Loro Piana’s minimalist style, they aren’t the only options to choose from.
My personal favourite are Prada’s leather ballerinas which offer a trending update on their previous satin styles while Gucci’s logo horsebit ballet flats are a future classic in the making. One things for sure, whichever style you opt for you can rest assured they’ll add a sense of polish to whatever you pair them with so add a pair to your basket ASAP.
The best designer ballet flats
The square toe, the horsebit detail, the logo print - there's so many reasons to love these.
Burberry's Thomas check is having a revival, so snap these up quickly.
Style Toteme's suede ballet flats will dark denim and white ethereal dresses alike.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
