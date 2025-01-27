Is it just us, or is cow print everywhere right now?

Moo-ve over leopard print

Cow print jacket street style
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Last year belonged to leopard print — there’s no denying it. But it seems as though there’s a new animal on the scene, and it’s taking over the high street.

We’ve been spotting cow print everywhere, and not in a novelty, fancy dress kind of way. A cow hide look is preferable over stark black and white spots. Think browns, beiges and lots of texture — like Adidas’s boxing boot trainers or De Savary’s shearling jacket.

To avoid looking like you’re heading to a rodeo (although, fair enough if you are) we advise wearing the print sparingly. Opt for a statement jacket, shoe or handbag, to add a pop of print to your outfit.

Cow print boots street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s face it, animal print (whatever the animal) never really goes out of style. Leopard, snake, tiger, dalmatian, zebra, cow — there’s no print in the animal kingdom that’s been left untouched by the fashion world.

If you needed further convincing, cow print just made an appearance on several looks at the recent Prada men's show in Milan. If we know Miuccia and Raf, it's highly likely it will end up featuring in the upcoming women's collection for autumn/winter 2025 as well.

Prada men's autumn/winter 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While cow might be the pattern du jour, it will live in your wardrobe for a lifetime. Shop our round-up of the best pieces available right now below.

Shop the cow print trend

Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers
Adidas Originals Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers

Cow Print Shearling Aviator Jacket - Small (6-8)
De Savary Cow Print Shearling Aviator Jacket

Cow Print Long Sleeve Ruched Side Mesh Top
Next Cow Print Long Sleeve Ruched Side Mesh Top

Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats
Zara Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats

Asos Design Mini Skirt in Cow Print
ASOS Design Mini Skirt in Cow Print

Samsoe Samsoe cow print jacket
Samsøe Samsø Leather Jacket

Square Cow Shoulder Bag
Weekday Square Cow Shoulder Bag

The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat
Cos The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat

Marine Calf Hair Knee-High Boots
Amina Muaddi Marine Calf Hair Knee-High Boots

Free People cow print jeans
We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Printed Jeans

Brown Cow Print Shirt Dress
Whistles Brown Cow Print Shirt Dress

Cow Print Satin Midi Skirt
Next Cow Print Satin Midi Skirt

Asos Design Lotus Premium Suede Ballets in Cow Print
Asos Design Premium Suede Ballets in Cow Print

Animal print ballet flats are an easy way to incorporate print into a monochrome look and if you're looking to dip your toe into this trend these are for you.

