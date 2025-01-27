Is it just us, or is cow print everywhere right now?

Last year belonged to leopard print — there’s no denying it. But it seems as though there’s a new animal on the scene, and it’s taking over the high street.

We’ve been spotting cow print everywhere, and not in a novelty, fancy dress kind of way. A cow hide look is preferable over stark black and white spots. Think browns, beiges and lots of texture — like Adidas’s boxing boot trainers or De Savary’s shearling jacket.

To avoid looking like you’re heading to a rodeo (although, fair enough if you are) we advise wearing the print sparingly. Opt for a statement jacket, shoe or handbag, to add a pop of print to your outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s face it, animal print (whatever the animal) never really goes out of style. Leopard, snake, tiger, dalmatian, zebra, cow — there’s no print in the animal kingdom that’s been left untouched by the fashion world.

If you needed further convincing, cow print just made an appearance on several looks at the recent Prada men's show in Milan. If we know Miuccia and Raf, it's highly likely it will end up featuring in the upcoming women's collection for autumn/winter 2025 as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While cow might be the pattern du jour, it will live in your wardrobe for a lifetime. Shop our round-up of the best pieces available right now below.

Shop the cow print trend

Adidas Originals Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers £130 at Net-A-Porter

De Savary Cow Print Shearling Aviator Jacket £995 at De Savary

Next Cow Print Long Sleeve Ruched Side Mesh Top £24 at Next

Zara Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats £27.99 at Zara

ASOS Design Mini Skirt in Cow Print £28 at ASOS

Weekday Square Cow Shoulder Bag £44 at Weekday

We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Printed Jeans £118 at Free People

Next Cow Print Satin Midi Skirt £35 at Next