Is it just us, or is cow print everywhere right now?
Moo-ve over leopard print
Last year belonged to leopard print — there’s no denying it. But it seems as though there’s a new animal on the scene, and it’s taking over the high street.
We’ve been spotting cow print everywhere, and not in a novelty, fancy dress kind of way. A cow hide look is preferable over stark black and white spots. Think browns, beiges and lots of texture — like Adidas’s boxing boot trainers or De Savary’s shearling jacket.
To avoid looking like you’re heading to a rodeo (although, fair enough if you are) we advise wearing the print sparingly. Opt for a statement jacket, shoe or handbag, to add a pop of print to your outfit.
Let’s face it, animal print (whatever the animal) never really goes out of style. Leopard, snake, tiger, dalmatian, zebra, cow — there’s no print in the animal kingdom that’s been left untouched by the fashion world.
If you needed further convincing, cow print just made an appearance on several looks at the recent Prada men's show in Milan. If we know Miuccia and Raf, it's highly likely it will end up featuring in the upcoming women's collection for autumn/winter 2025 as well.
While cow might be the pattern du jour, it will live in your wardrobe for a lifetime. Shop our round-up of the best pieces available right now below.
Shop the cow print trend
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
