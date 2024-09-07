Everyone’s carrying animal print bags right now and I can see why

I don’t know about you but I am not finding the transition into autumn winter fashion particularly easy right now. In part down to the changeable UK weather and, as a sunshine lover, my steadfast resistance to embrace all things cosy until I absolutely must, I’m still pretty much living in my spring summer styles. That’s not to say I’m not excited to dive into the autumn winter trends (chic indigo denim is practically calling my name) but just that, for now, I’d rather look for ways I can dip my toe into them without taking the full on autumn winter plunge.

Thankfully, the latest must-have item I’ve seen taking over my feed does just that. You see, right now, everyone is carrying animal print bags and it’s the perfect way to incorporate the animal print trend that’s set to take over this season seamlessly into your current wardrobe.

A post shared by Y A S M I N (@yasmindevonport_) A photo posted by on

While on the catwalks it was leopard print that was leading the way, when it comes to this seasons must-have animal print bags there’s no leading species. I’ve spotted everything from snake print shoulder bags to leopard print totes and even cow print making an appearance.

And, while traditional neutral colour ways are the most popular, there really are no rules. Jimmy Choo’s rose toned cow print style twists convention on its head while & Other Stories bright green snake print style is anything but subtle.

A post shared by ISA SUNG (@isaasung) A photo posted by on

And, it’s not just the animal print trend that these styles tap into. Pairing perfectly with the boho resurgence we’re currently having as well as the utilitarian aesthetic that’s set to take hold, these styles promise so much wear into the new season as well as working perfectly with your transitional wardrobe now.

So, if like me you’re looking for an easy way to introduce the new season into your wardrobe now (without the need for snuggly knitwear) then keep scrolling for my edit of the best animal print bags to shop now…

Shop animal print bags

Mango Snake-effect leather bag £149.99 at Mango Part of Mango's sell-out boho collection, this snake print shoulder bag looks incredibly luxe and expensive.

Jimmy Choo Cinch M Rose Cow Print Bag £1650 at Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo's Cinch M is a classic in the making and this cow print style is chic, chic, chic.

Topshop Stassi elongated shoulder bag with leather zebra print panels £40 at ASOS Rectangle bags are big news right now so try out two trends in one with this zebra print bag from Topshop.

Zara Satin Effect Shopper Bag £27.99 Zara Looking for a fun work bag or need something roomy for carrying everyday? Zara's cow print shopper is a winner.

Ganni Bou small leopard-print top handle bag £395 at Selfridges Ganni's Bou bag is a favourite amongst street stylers so why not try this fun leopard print reimagining..

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Long small leather top-handle bag £775 at Selfridges Looking for a bag for your next night out? This zebra print style from Jacquemus will make the perfect pairing to a LBD.

Rouje Frenchy Bag £355 at Rouje Small in size yet big on impact, Rouje's Frenchy bag is perfect for pairing with a classic tee and jeans.

The Attico 8.30PM Small snake-print leather clutch £700 at MyTheresa A chocolate toned clutch makes a modern alternative to classic black and this snake print style is a cut above all others.

By Anthropologie Knot-Detail Slouchy Shoulder Bag £98 at Anthropologie Soft and slouchy, Anthropologie's hobo style shopper will give a more relaxed feel.

Rejina Pyo Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard £275 at Rejino Pro Sitting between a leopard and tortoiseshell print, this sleek shoulder bag is ultra elegant.

Whistles Eben Snake Mini Turn Lock Tote £129 at Whistles Another great option for a fun office bag, Whistles snake print tote still feels understated thanks to the neutral grey colour way.