Striped trousers are fun fashion update your summer wardrobe needs—these are 9 pairs to shop now

Pack the everyday jeans away

best Striped trousers to shop now
There’s nothing more effortlessly beachy than a crisp white shirt teamed with denim cut-offs—add a pair of The Row’s Ginza flip-flops and you’ve practically nailed Californian cool. But summer is also the perfect time to break free from your usual fashion formulas. This season’s most joyful twist? Striped trousers—and they’re already proving so popular, that shopping platform Like To Know It reports a 4,500 per cent increase in searches for the style.

If that feels a world away from your beloved white midi dress or trusty linen trousers, consider this your gentle nudge to step out of your clothing comfort zone. Try swapping your go-to jeans for a pair of stripe-adorned trousers—even in a neutral palette. I’m currently embracing the switch myself, and let me tell you: dopamine dressing isn’t just a buzzword. Injecting colour or print into your wardrobe can genuinely lift your mood.

Simon Miller striped trousers

For those still dubious about the striped trouser style, a lightweight linen pair in nautical blue feels like a natural extension of a minimalist wardrobe and seamlessly pairs with a simple white tee, a bold tank top or even a bikini when you’re beachside. Feeling braver? Go for a punchier colour or a bolder stripe. Just look to the striped styles from Simon Miller, Damson Madder and Never Fully Dressed for inspiration—they’re proof that statement dressing can still be effortlessly chic.

Some come with co-ordinating tops for a full look, but a classic white shirt will always keep things grounded, letting the trousers do the talking.

So, If you’re making just one warm-weather wardrobe swap this year, striped trousers offer the easiest solution. How bold you go is entirely up to you, and I've rounded up nine attention-grabbing styles to tempt you below.

Shop striped trousers

Never Fully Dressed, Chocolate Stripe Trousers
Never Fully Dressed
Chocolate Stripe Trousers

Calling all neutral fashion fans: these stripe trousers prove oat milk latte shades needn't be boring. Style with the co-ordinating waistcoat—complete with gold palm tree buttons—or a classic brown tee for a more low-key vibe.

Printed Mesh Flared Pants
MISSONI
Printed Mesh Flared Pants

No brand is as famous for stripes as Missoni. So, of course, the luxury Italian label deserves a spot in any stripe-themed fashion guide. These beach-ready trousers will long be in your holiday wardrobe rotation, so consider them a clothing investment.

Linen-Blend Stripe Trousers in Green/blue
Reiss
Linen-Blend Stripe Trousers in Green/blue

Reiss is a go-to for more formal-feeling fashion finds. So it's unsurprising that these linen blend-trousers work just as well when paired with a chic shirt for the office or a bikini top on the beach.

Simon Miller, Pia Striped Poplin Pant
Simon Miller
Pia Striped Poplin Pant

Simon Miller's striped trousers are the ones I have my eye on. Available in blue, orange, green and red, there's a shade to suit all colourful wardrobes. Plus, they're crated from 75 per cent cotton to help keep you cool.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

If you're still on the fence about the striped trouser trend, look to a summer-ready linen style. These nautical inspired Reformation trousers will seamlessly slot into any neutral wardrobe while looking perfectly polished.

Chlo Trousers - Red Stripe
Damson Madder
Chlo Trousers

Home to bright and bold pieces in romantic silhouettes, Damson Madder is the brand many fashion fans turn to when they're after something that makes a statement. These trousers do exactly that with a vibrant purple and red stripe.

Thinking Mu Manolita Pants
Free People
Thinking Mu Manolita Pants

A bold candy stripe is sure to garner attention. Pack away your everyday jeans for this style and you'll quickly become a dopamine dressing expert. While a white tee pares in back, a slogan or logo would only add to the look.

Lagaam Tashi Striped Flow Pants
Free People
Lagaam Tashi Striped Flow Pants

Many of us are hoping to embody the casual beach bum style this summer, even if the closest we come to the beach is Hampstead Health lido. So these fold-over trousers are sure to help achieve that vibe, especially when styled with a chic flop flop.

Topshop Poplin Pull on Wide Leg Trouser in Yellow Stripe
Topshop
Poplin Pull On Wide Leg Trouser

Butter yellow has become the go-to shade of the season, perhaps rivalling last years Brat Green. Close to cream shades, they're easy to style and the wide-leg shape offers extra comfort.

