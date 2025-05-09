Wave goodbye to leopard and tiger—you should be wearing *this* animal print on your nails this summer

While natural nails have been all the rage of late, like the soap, naked, and bubble manicures, I've always been partial to something a little more avant-garde. While you may not want to wear out-there make-up on a Monday, per se, nothing is stopping your nails from making a statement. And that's why, as a bona fide fashion girl, I was so pleased to see that cow print has well and truly crossed over to our talons.

As session and celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou tells me: "I’ve definitely noticed cow print nails making a comeback. The classic black and white look is still a go-to, but there are so many fun takes on it now, from colourful base shades to more subtle, minimalist versions, or even just using it as an accent. It’s a fun, statement trend that keeps resurfacing, especially during the spring and summer months."

Ahead, we break out how to get the trend, and all the inspiration you need ahead of your next trip to the salon.

(Image credit: Shannon Elias)

How to get cow print nails at home

Shannon Elias, an editorial manicurist who has created some of the coolest nail art designs I have ever seen, recommends starting with a milky or off-white base for the most realistic cow print nails. "I personally skip the bright white because it’s hard to get it smooth. A soft cream shade is way easier to work with and still gives that classic cow vibe," she says.

"Once that’s dry, grab a dark brown polish and start adding the spots. Don’t overthink it, make them all different shapes and sizes, and spread them out randomly," she continues. "That’s what makes it look natural. If the polish brush feels too clunky, I use a dotting tool or even a bobby pin to get cleaner shapes. Once your design is dry, apply a matte top coat for a smooth finish."

Stylianou advises not aiming for perfection and channelling your creativity when it comes to colour selection: "Don’t aim for perfection. Cow print looks best when it's a bit random. Avoid trying to make the spots too uniform or symmetrical; irregular shapes and spacing give it that authentic, natural look. A classic cow print uses a white base with black spots, but nude, pastel, or even bold colour bases work beautifully too. Plus, it's super important to let the base fully dry before adding the spots to avoid dragging."

Best products for cow print nails

Cow print nails inspiration

A classic cow print.

A classic cow print.

This camel colour-way is so gorgeous.

This camel colour-way is so gorgeous.

The cow print pattern can be mixed with other nail art designs.

The cow print pattern can be mixed with other nail art designs.

I love the mix and match colours here.

I love the mix and match colours here.