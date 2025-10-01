This fashion month has been a time of firsts, with debuts at so many houses that it's constituted a rather thrilling changing of the guard. None, arguably, has been more hotly-anticipated than Jonathan Anderson's, the designer who, today, showcased his womenswear vision for Dior—and received a near-unanimous standing ovation for his efforts.

A second for the front row, who included Tracee Ellis Ross, Greta Lee, Little Simz, Taylor Russell, Camille Cottin, and Jenna Ortega, who wore a high-necked, and fabulous, frogged waistcoat with a shorn-off denim mini.

Anderson's Dior, you can tell from their collection of outfits alone, is not just about soaringly-beautiful gowns, although there was plenty of inspiration in that department ahead of the Oscars (the ankle-length jersey frocks with twisted necklines, bustle hips and bouncing silhouettes were stunning; ditto the gossamer-thin lace creations featuring elaborate bow-crafted backs). Jennifer Lawrence, for example, who was filmed at her fitting ahead of the show and wore a shirt, waistcoat and jeans, gushed over the fit of her trench, calling it "so cool" and joking, "I hope it's cold tomorrow". Charlize wore a leather biker jacket sans blouse and Bermudas (iconic).

Jonathan Anderson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The buzz had already reached fever pitch courtesy of a few well-dropped breadcrumbs on Instagram. One was an innocent pair of satin slingback sandals, which caused a 48-hour frenzy. These are princess shoes, perfectly formed with a sole that points then curves, creating an asymmetric line, as well as a bow that's subtly logoed on either tie. One pair is black, one coral, one lilac and one floral, not so much hinting as heavily suggesting that it's going to become a key accessory.

Taylor Russell (Image credit: Getty Images)

This makes sense. Dior, after all, has never shied away from plus ones with "It", particularly when it comes to bags (its family includes the Saddle, Carrie Bradshaw's favourite, the Lady D-Joy, and the Book Tote).

This catwalk proved, however, that hits don't have to be arm candy, although there was lots of deliciousness on display. Instead, the items that will be on every personal shopper's wish list included directional minis, denim shirts and, yes, delectable handbags in a show that served classics with a twist, a sideways view that has always been a signature of Anderson's (frock coats were turned back-to-front; sweaters were paired with ball-gown skirts). Simon Longland, Director of Buying at Harrods, said of Anderson’s debut, “Jonathan Anderson’s debut at Dior marks a revolution rather than an evolution. The show was a collection of contrasts—couture against everyday ease, femininity with androgyny, covered versus sheer. His update of the Bar jacket and skirt will undoubtedly be on countless wish lists, setting the tone for a bold new chapter at Dior.” The designer, after all, is the master of clothing that marries the characterful with the cool.

Jenna Ortega (Image credit: Getty Images)

These 7 Pieces Are Destined for the Waitlist

Logoed Loafers

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The logoed pair of loafers have the potential to become the maison's definitive flat, as recognisable on the streets as, dare we say it, the classic horse-bit style of Gucci's. Anderson's, ingeniously, have a o-shaped cut-out, the "o" in question of course forming the second to last initial of the founder's surname: Dior.

"Delft" Skirts

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For his inaugural collection at Dior Homme, which took place earlier this summer, Anderson retooled the "Delft", Dior's 1948 dress that encompassed angular folds that fanned out from the waist, creating doorway-wide shorts with deep pockets (genius). Today, he applied a similar technique to a miniskirt, giving it a high-waisted, wide-hipped silhouette that will, undoubtedly, become a sought-after shape for Spring.

Bow-Tied Sandals

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bow-tied sandals were as princess-y as expected, except they were styled with the alt combinations of frayed denim minis and knitted capes or frocks with a hemline resembling folded ribbons. Brides looking for "fun" footwear, or anyone with taste for that matter, couldn't find a better trophy shoe.

Pillow Bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Russell's handbag was a clutch with a closure shaped like farfalle pasta, the leather creasing into a bow. On the catwalk, however, it was a quilted envelope that kept turning heads. Pretty yet playful, with a chain-link strap, expect to see it hanging from the crook of every stylish arm next year.

Rose Mules

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One pair of sandals comprised of soft leather petals, covering each foot with a flowerhead. Styled with high-necked blouses with lace panels rising to just beneath the nose, it was proof that something pretty, exquisite even, can still have punk spirit.

Denim Shirts

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Anderson's denim shirt featured the cravat detail that first appeared in his menswear collection, giving the once-humble item of clothing a haute glow-up. Fans of double denim, FYI, will also be snapping up the boot-leg jeans seen on Rosamund Pike.

Heart Pumps

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The court heel is officially on a comeback arc courtesy of Anderson. As well as logoed pairs with hardware in the shape of a "D", there were kitten-heeled styles with a heart that stood up from the upper. Such a cute shoe will have no problems getting paired off with A-listers.

The New Bar Jacket

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Dior's "Bar" jacket is still as iconic as when it was first unveiled in 1947. Anderson's take would surely tickle Monsieur Dior, with its cinched-waist emphasised by a bow detail with a tie sitting on either hip. Gorgeous.