We’ve found that iconic Clueless suit in the Cyber Monday sale

As IF.

Clueless is mandatory rainy day viewing in my household. The sight of Cher Horowitz blitzing through high school in a yellow plaid co-ord set was an aspiration dream of mine and one I didn’t think would ever come true – until I found this in amidst the Black Friday clothing sale deals.

While it isn’t an exact replica of Cher’s suit, it’s still totally classic. Hobbs is selling both a bright yellow blazer and skirt separately – plus, it’s all 20% off this Cyber Monday if you throw in the code OHMYDOG20 at checkout.

So, I know that pairing the both together is a very strong look and not everybody’s as bold as Cher when it comes to fashion. But the pieces are adorable styled separately as well and we love the way they’ve paired the kilt below with booties and an oversized jumper.

If you really want to commit to the look though, there’s also a chic yellow dress in the same print.

If you manage to rock the full look, we’ll have to give you snaps for that.

Now all that’s left to do is track down Paul Rudd…