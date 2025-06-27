Bursting onto the scene in 2018 (though not hitting UK shelves until four years later––not that I'm holding a grudge or anything), Nécessaire was born from a desire to grant body care the same efficacious, high-performance formulas as skincare, and do it with ultra-chic, minimalist branding that commands attention without being loud about it. It grabbed the beauty world's attention instantly––and kept hold of it.

Fast forward to today, and Nécessaire has an ever-growing line-up of products, including body washes, creams, deodorants, and more recently, some hair products, too. The brand has gone from strength to strength, striking the perfect balance between no-fuss, results-driven formulas and sophisticated packaging and elevated experience, which has unsurprisingly amassed a throng of devoted fans (me, included).

To help anyone contemplating buying the brand for the first time, I decided to share a run-down of my personal picks of the best Nécessaire products to help you decide what to buy. Without further ado...

Best Nécessaire products: The Body Lotion Fragrance Free

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance Free Specifications RRP: £25 for 200ml Key ingredients: Vitamins C & E, niacinamide, omegas 6 & 9

If you prefer unscented bodycare products, Nécessaire offers many of its core range in both beautifully scented and fragrance-free options, including The Body Lotion, the brand’s best-seller. It’s packed with the good stuff—niacinamide, omegas 6 & 9, vitamins E and C—to help support the skin. I will say that I personally don’t think it’s fluid enough to be a lotion, as it’s a fairly thick cream, but a little stretches a long way and soaks in nicely. It’s particularly great for dry patches. I also like The Body Lotion Santal, which is very softly scented and has the same nourishing texture.

Best Nécessaire products: The Deodorant Gel Eucalyptus

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel Eucalyptus Specifications RRP: £18 for 50ml Key ingredients: AHAs, panthenol, niacinamide, chamomile flower extract

As well as being one of my favourites from the brand, Nécessaire’s roll-on deodorants are something I see shared a lot on social media, so they are truly a beauty industry fave, too. It makes sense, then, that they’re among the top 10 best sellers across the entire range. I love the freshness of the Eucalyptus-scented deo (somehow it feels more cooling, but that could all be in my head), but there’s an unscented one here, too.

Best Nécessaire products: Rosemary Shampoo

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Rosemary Shampoo Specifications RRP: £28 for 250ml Key ingredients : Rosemary oil, ceramides, plant proteins

This smells heavenly, with a whoosh of aromatic rosemary hitting you as you work it into your scalp and hair. It’s not at all stripping (for my fellow dry-haired readers, there’s none of that hay-like feeling that leaves you desperate to work conditioner from root to tip), it just gives a thorough cleanse. This and the accompanying conditioner, which has fairly decent moisturising abilities, are also on the top 10 best sellers list.

Best Nécessaire products: The Hand Cream

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Hand Cream Specifications RRP: £25 for 65ml Key ingredients: Ceramides, peptides, marula butter & oil, niacinamide

I genuinely deem this to be one of the best hand creams ever made. It’s one of a select few that doesn’t leave my hands feeling greasy and works wonders on dry or dehydrated hands and, in even better news, has the Seal of Acceptance™ from the National Eczema Association—I can attest it doesn’t irritate mine when I get sore patches between my fingers.

Best Nécessaire products: The Body Serum

(Image credit: Necessaire)

Nécessaire The Body Serum Specifications RRP: £45 for 150ml Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramide NP

If you find creams and lotions take ages to soak in, take it from me that Nécessaire’s body serums are a brilliant antidote. This has the lightest texture and works as a hyaluronic acid serum for your face would, just on the body. I’m a particular fan in the summer months when applying a cream in hot and sticky weather can feel like the stuff of nightmares.

Best Nécessaire products: The Body Wash Santal

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Body Wash Santal Specifications RRP: £25 for 250ml Key ingredients: Glycerin, magnesium, zinc, silica,

A non-stripping body wash with skin-caring benefits and a gorgeous scent? This is a solid route to my heart. If I’m being real, it’s hard for me to pinpoint a favourite; each has its own set of skin benefits and the scents are all great. Eucalyptus is super refreshing, while Olibanum is understated and, somehow, a bit cosy. But I’d probably settle on Santal here—what can I say? It’s a classic.

Best Nécessaire products: The Body Vitamin C

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Body Vitamin C Specifications RRP: £55 for 150ml Key ingredients: Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (vitamin C), tranexamic acid, terracotta

Who wants to reap the benefits of the best vitamin C serum for the skin on your body, too? Nécessaire has that covered too with The Body Vitamin C, another lightweight, fast absorbing serum that packs in those radiance-boosting benefits for which we know and love this hero antioxidant. Alongisde the stabilised form of vit. C there's also tranexamic acid, enzymes and terracotta for a four-pronged attack against uneven tone. And again, top marks for non-greasiness.