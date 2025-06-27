The Body Care Brand Beauty Editors Swear By—These Are the Best Nécessaire Products To Buy Now
Quiet luxury for your whole body.
Bursting onto the scene in 2018 (though not hitting UK shelves until four years later––not that I'm holding a grudge or anything), Nécessaire was born from a desire to grant body care the same efficacious, high-performance formulas as skincare, and do it with ultra-chic, minimalist branding that commands attention without being loud about it. It grabbed the beauty world's attention instantly––and kept hold of it.
Fast forward to today, and Nécessaire has an ever-growing line-up of products, including body washes, creams, deodorants, and more recently, some hair products, too. The brand has gone from strength to strength, striking the perfect balance between no-fuss, results-driven formulas and sophisticated packaging and elevated experience, which has unsurprisingly amassed a throng of devoted fans (me, included).
To help anyone contemplating buying the brand for the first time, I decided to share a run-down of my personal picks of the best Nécessaire products to help you decide what to buy. Without further ado...
Best Nécessaire products: The Body Lotion Fragrance Free
Nécessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance Free
If you prefer unscented bodycare products, Nécessaire offers many of its core range in both beautifully scented and fragrance-free options, including The Body Lotion, the brand’s best-seller. It’s packed with the good stuff—niacinamide, omegas 6 & 9, vitamins E and C—to help support the skin. I will say that I personally don’t think it’s fluid enough to be a lotion, as it’s a fairly thick cream, but a little stretches a long way and soaks in nicely. It’s particularly great for dry patches. I also like The Body Lotion Santal, which is very softly scented and has the same nourishing texture.
Best Nécessaire products: The Deodorant Gel Eucalyptus
Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel Eucalyptus
As well as being one of my favourites from the brand, Nécessaire’s roll-on deodorants are something I see shared a lot on social media, so they are truly a beauty industry fave, too. It makes sense, then, that they’re among the top 10 best sellers across the entire range. I love the freshness of the Eucalyptus-scented deo (somehow it feels more cooling, but that could all be in my head), but there’s an unscented one here, too.
Best Nécessaire products: Rosemary Shampoo
Nécessaire The Rosemary Shampoo
This smells heavenly, with a whoosh of aromatic rosemary hitting you as you work it into your scalp and hair. It’s not at all stripping (for my fellow dry-haired readers, there’s none of that hay-like feeling that leaves you desperate to work conditioner from root to tip), it just gives a thorough cleanse. This and the accompanying conditioner, which has fairly decent moisturising abilities, are also on the top 10 best sellers list.
Best Nécessaire products: The Hand Cream
Nécessaire The Hand Cream
I genuinely deem this to be one of the best hand creams ever made. It’s one of a select few that doesn’t leave my hands feeling greasy and works wonders on dry or dehydrated hands and, in even better news, has the Seal of Acceptance™ from the National Eczema Association—I can attest it doesn’t irritate mine when I get sore patches between my fingers.
Best Nécessaire products: The Body Serum
Nécessaire The Body Serum
If you find creams and lotions take ages to soak in, take it from me that Nécessaire’s body serums are a brilliant antidote. This has the lightest texture and works as a hyaluronic acid serum for your face would, just on the body. I’m a particular fan in the summer months when applying a cream in hot and sticky weather can feel like the stuff of nightmares.
Best Nécessaire products: The Body Wash Santal
Nécessaire The Body Wash Santal
A non-stripping body wash with skin-caring benefits and a gorgeous scent? This is a solid route to my heart. If I’m being real, it’s hard for me to pinpoint a favourite; each has its own set of skin benefits and the scents are all great. Eucalyptus is super refreshing, while Olibanum is understated and, somehow, a bit cosy. But I’d probably settle on Santal here—what can I say? It’s a classic.
Best Nécessaire products: The Body Vitamin C
Nécessaire The Body Vitamin C
Who wants to reap the benefits of the best vitamin C serum for the skin on your body, too? Nécessaire has that covered too with The Body Vitamin C, another lightweight, fast absorbing serum that packs in those radiance-boosting benefits for which we know and love this hero antioxidant. Alongisde the stabilised form of vit. C there's also tranexamic acid, enzymes and terracotta for a four-pronged attack against uneven tone. And again, top marks for non-greasiness.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has also written for titles including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, Glamour and woman&home. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results. When she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll probably find her reading or Netflix-ing.