I'm A Perfume Expert And This Is Why Scent Scaping Is The Latest Interior Trend

I am always in awe of people who have organised homes—I'm talking colour-coded bookshelves, minimalist living spaces, kitchen sides without piles of stuff that needs to be put away. My house is what I would classify as happily chaotic. Clean? Yes! Tidy? Only when my Mum is coming over.

One thing that I do absolutely insist on and the thing that provides me with order and clarity is the art of scent-scaping or as I like to put it, controlling my life, home and the people in it through the power of fragrance. (Impressing guests is a wonderful side effect).

If you’ve never tried this, then let me tell you, it really does work. Scent is the most powerful influencer I know, and its invisible powers can be manipulative in the very best way.

In my hallway

Ormonde Jayne Ambre Royal Diffuser £105 at Selfridges My hallway is less about us and far more about our guests. I want them to enter my home and be blown away by how devastatingly gorgeous it smells. I have tried many things over the years, but nothing has come close to Ormonde Jayne’s Ambre Royal Diffuser. This smells so elegant and refined. We’re talking 7*, tear-inducingly chic hotel vibes. Rose, jasmine and amber are masterfully blended to create a scent that seduces everyone who walks through the door (which is handy as it stops them focusing on the shoes that are scattered everywhere). Oh, and this diffuser permeates far more than the hallway. The quality absolutely justifies the price. I never want to be without it. KEY NOTES: Rose, jasmine, amber

The lounge

Neom Real Luxury De-Stress £38 a Lookfantastic I like to think of our lounge as a bit of a shape-shifter. After school, it's the scene of games of Twister and general chaos, but once the kids are in bed, it becomes the adult zone. Once the toys are away, it’s time to create a grown-up environment and what better way to do it than by lighting a candle that instantly makes us feel serene and relaxed. My absolute go-to is the Neom Real Luxury Candle. Light it, and you feel like you have been transported to the ultimate spa. There are 19 essential oils in this candle, with standout ingredients including jasmine, lavender and sandalwood. Its magic lies in being able to create an elevated, luxe and utterly serene environment for a night of snuggling in front of Netflix. KEY NOTES: Jasmine, lavender and sandalwood

The kitchen

Lords Fragrance House Positano Candle £42.50 at Lords The hub of the home where meals, dancing, raucous play dates and the dreaded homework all take place. I like to make this an energising space that inspires and there is only one candle for the job. The Lords Fragrance House Positano candle is a fragrant grin and whilst making us all dream we’re on holiday, it also helps inspire the energy and focus needed for completing maths coursework (or the very article I’m writing now). Basil, mint leaves, the nostalgic and uplifting scent of tomato vines, bright pomelo and bergamot—this candle effervesces with holiday spirit and light. KEY NOTES: Basil, mint, tomato vines

The bathroom

Baobab Sacred Trees Cocody Diffuser £130 at Baobab My downstairs bathroom is one of my favourite rooms in the house. After many years of it needing an update, we turned it into a lovely little space with art deco tiles, framed pictures from last year’s fabulous Chanel exhibition and a quirky gold mirror. I was so excited when I found a scent that matched the zeitgeist of my little haven. The Baobab Sacred Trees Cocody diffuser is not only a work of art (as are all the Baobab products) but smells incredibly expensive and just a little bit eccentric. Basil, jasmine and patchouli are blended to perfection, with the basil notes bringing a sense of verdant green to the jasmine. The patchouli deepens the scent, and everyone who uses our bathroom comes out commenting that they need it in fragrance form. KEY NOTES: Jasmine, basil, patchouli

My podcast studio

OK, it’s not really a studio. I record in a little corner of my bedroom, and depending on the nature of the episode, I reach for a different scent. If I know the interview is going to be emotional, then it’s the Ilapothecary Beat The Blues Room Spray that clears my head. It focuses me, but also puts me in a positive mindset. Grounding Clary Sage combines with rose, geranium and a herbaceousness that helps propel me into the right headspace and zone.

For more whimsical episodes, I might lean into the Earl of East Milk Bun candle, where the scent of butter and almond milk brings to mind the most perfect, cosy bakery in a rural village. Windows are steamed as people gossip over pastries and steaming warm coffees. I also adore DS & Durga’s Dream Lychee candle, where rose water, lychee, lily and musk swirl around me with a dreamy vibrancy. Heavenly.

The car