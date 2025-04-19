A day in the life of Nicola Orme, the Queens of Archive co-founder behind the fashion set's favourite vintage-inspired dresses
Everything she gets up to in her 9-5
When it comes to spring dresses, Queens of Archive is always front of mind. Known for its vintage-inspired pieces that pay homage to trailblazing women of the past, the brand celebrates authenticity by creating timeless designs with glamour at the forefront.
The billowing silhouettes and bold use of patterns are straight out of a Studio 54 fever-dream. The brand champions sustainability, offering limited drops produced on a made-to-order basis, depending on fabric stock, to support its goal of achieving zero-waste production.
With its Spring/Summer 2025 collection now live and plans to expand into interiors, we caught up with one half of the founding duo to discuss her daily routine, design inspirations and most importantly, office snacks.
Here's what Nicola Orme had to say...
I can't start my morning without... It's definitely a cliché, but coffee! And about three cups before it’s 9 am. I try to stretch and practice Pilates, but realistically, I'm checking emails and speaking to factories in different time zones.
I’m most definitely led by ease and comfort. Which is usually jeans and a blouse, and I then let myself go wild by adding a leopard-print ballet pump. If I have an important meeting or something fun coming up, then I’ll plan ahead, but comfort is key.
In the office, I always need... Plenty of snacks, vegetarian sushi, and of course, my little dog Chippy to keep me company. Otherwise, it’s lots of pens, lots of pins, and a giant thermos flask with hot lemon water.
The Queens Of Archive woman likes to make a statement. She’s very much into '60s and '70s music and fashion.
I design based on what I’d like... Something that stands out but is very easy to wear, and the fit has to be super comfortable.
One of my greatest achievements would be seeing incredible women wear my designs and telling me how amazing they felt. The great customer feedback we receive always arrives at the right time and comes as an important recognition and a little confidence boost to remind us to keep doing what we’re doing.
I've also had to learn how to adapt to the stresses and strains of owning and running a business. Not everything goes to plan, so it's important to be reactive and brave while not taking on too much.
It’s important to keep waste to a minimum... This is an area we work hard on every season. We make small batches in limited editions for a more sustainable approach from the outset.
We have just wrapped up Autumn/Winter 2025, so I’m straight into working on Spring/Summer 2026. There are lots of '50s influences coming through for me at the moment, which I’m really excited about. We started as a dress brand, but we have some exciting plans to introduce new pieces later this year. This includes our first-ever outerwear and bag additions, which I think our customers will love. Plus, some homeware and lifestyle pieces are coming soon, likely as a sister brand that will sit alongside Queens of Archive.
After the office and once I've settled in at home... I tend to have lots of ideas for lists to write, but I will likely take this time as a chance to do some stretches and spray my bed with lavender for a relaxing sleep.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
