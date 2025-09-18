Power Moves Only: The Bold New Look of Autumn/Winter 2025

With the arrival of a new season, comes a new state of mind—and way of dressing. For Autumn/Winter 2025, it's all about bold expressions of femininity, inspired by standout designs from the likes of Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

Photographed amid the hustle and bustle of Paris, these are the cult pieces, textures, tones and trends that best capture the season's sartorial mood—and will provide fashion inspiration aplenty as autumn approaches...

Top, short skirt and long skirt in viscose embroidered with sequins, Dries Van Noten. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

The best way to embrace the new-season mood? Bedecked in burgundy, be it in the form of head-to-toe Dries Van Noten sequins, or a more subtle nod in your every day.

Long-sleeves dress in mohair wool, bucket hat, silk scarf, all Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

The unexpected combination of utilitarian and old-world details makes for a modern portrait of a lady in blue.

Blanket coat in glossy lambskin assembled on marble-white wool felt, long gilet with scarf collar in double-face wool, three-piece in fine cashmere and silk knit composed of a turtleneck, a tunic dress and a pair of leggings, boots, all Hermès. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

Lean into layering for a practical yet stylish approach to colder days ahead. Creams, greys and camels pair particularly well, creating a streamlined, elegant effect.

Left: Long haired shearling peacoat, cashmere funnel neck pullover, double-faced wool wrap skirt, Michael Kors, silk scarf, Hermès, cap, Polo Ralph Lauren, boots, Church’s. Right: Belted cocoon jacket and A-line midi skirt in pleated Selleria leather, all Fendi. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

When in doubt, opt for a coat or jacket that's standout enough to be an outfit in itself, styled with monochrome separates for maximum effect.

Lambskin biker jacket with integrated gloves, cotton lace knit top with removable ruffled collar, all Christian Dior. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

When worn together, delicate lace ruffles and hardened biker leathers make for modern feminine energy.

Long wool coat with sequinned details, stretch top embroidered with sequins, silver ear cuff, ring, all Rabanne. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

This season, you needn't save the sparkle for special occasions. In fact, when worn during the day, they'll catch the light and shine all the better.

Saharienne in crocodile-embossed faux leather, straight pants in faux leather, wedge pumps, all Balmain. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

There's no denying that head-to-toe leather signals sartorial strength—even if you go faux.

Left: Long belted coat in satin, tights, all Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Right: Sleeves collection wool stole, wool blend top and glove, wool tweed pants, all Issey Miyake. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

Rather than limiting yourself to a mere 'pop', channel a full-on colour shock with bold primary shades that cut through the season's endless grey.

Polar bear faux fur dress, Acne Studios. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

You've heard of the teddy-bear coat, but why not consider the warm embrace of a faux-fur dress to arm yourself against the cold this season?

Bustier jumpsuit in shiny wool, loafers, bracelet, all Givenchy by Sarah Burton. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

Few designers capture the essence of modern femininity better than Sarah Burton, as beautifully exemplified by this grey tailored jumpsuit for Givenchy, that's subtly sultry and serious at the same time.

Three-piece in fantasy tweed, embellished with braids and jeweled buttons composed of a short jacket, a skirt and trousers, heeled slingbacks, Chanel, glasses Gucci. (Image credit: Future/Photography by Pelle Lannefors)

Tweed might be a typical autumnal texture, but this red and pink bejewelled iteration is anything but dull—particularly when layered with a matching skirt on top.

Credits

Photographer: Pelle Lannefors

Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière

Model: Wang Fei @ Monster Mgmt

Make-up: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency

Hair: Sébastien Le Corroller @ Airport Agency

Casting: Barbara Blanchard

Production: Corinne Piton

Fashion Assistant: Charlotte Wagner

Photographer Assistant: Yiouli itskou

Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie