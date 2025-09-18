Power Moves Only: The Bold New Look of Autumn/Winter 2025
Our new-season shoot provides sartorial inspiration aplenty for the months ahead
With the arrival of a new season, comes a new state of mind—and way of dressing. For Autumn/Winter 2025, it's all about bold expressions of femininity, inspired by standout designs from the likes of Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.
Photographed amid the hustle and bustle of Paris, these are the cult pieces, textures, tones and trends that best capture the season's sartorial mood—and will provide fashion inspiration aplenty as autumn approaches...
The best way to embrace the new-season mood? Bedecked in burgundy, be it in the form of head-to-toe Dries Van Noten sequins, or a more subtle nod in your every day.
The unexpected combination of utilitarian and old-world details makes for a modern portrait of a lady in blue.
Lean into layering for a practical yet stylish approach to colder days ahead. Creams, greys and camels pair particularly well, creating a streamlined, elegant effect.
When in doubt, opt for a coat or jacket that's standout enough to be an outfit in itself, styled with monochrome separates for maximum effect.
When worn together, delicate lace ruffles and hardened biker leathers make for modern feminine energy.
This season, you needn't save the sparkle for special occasions. In fact, when worn during the day, they'll catch the light and shine all the better.
There's no denying that head-to-toe leather signals sartorial strength—even if you go faux.
Rather than limiting yourself to a mere 'pop', channel a full-on colour shock with bold primary shades that cut through the season's endless grey.
You've heard of the teddy-bear coat, but why not consider the warm embrace of a faux-fur dress to arm yourself against the cold this season?
Few designers capture the essence of modern femininity better than Sarah Burton, as beautifully exemplified by this grey tailored jumpsuit for Givenchy, that's subtly sultry and serious at the same time.
Tweed might be a typical autumnal texture, but this red and pink bejewelled iteration is anything but dull—particularly when layered with a matching skirt on top.
Credits
Photographer: Pelle Lannefors
Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière
Model: Wang Fei @ Monster Mgmt
Make-up: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency
Hair: Sébastien Le Corroller @ Airport Agency
Casting: Barbara Blanchard
Production: Corinne Piton
Fashion Assistant: Charlotte Wagner
Photographer Assistant: Yiouli itskou
Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.