Searches for linen skirts are on the rise, and I've already found the best options for summer
The chicest summer staple.
There has been a lot of talk about linen recently, and given the sweltering heatwave that hit the UK over the last week, we're hardly surprised.
As a fabric, linen is the perfect item to turn to during the warmer months, particularly given the fact that it is extremely breathable and doesn't tend to retain heat. Already this month we have brought you the best linen shirts, linen dresses and linen trousers, and today we're turning our attention to another wardrobe staple: linen skirts.
Unsurprisingly, the popularity of linen skirts is rising by the minute. According to Google search data, searches for the item have risen by 33% year on year, with specific searches for white linen maxi skirts rising by 120% in the last 12 months.
And the data doesn't stop at just searches. UK high-street retailer Whistles has noticed linen sales rising year on year, too. According the the brand "sales on linen are up +34% on the year," with a rep from Whistles explaining that linen skirts in particular are up 140% year on year.
From mini styles to maxi lengths, this summer there are so many options around if you're looking to add a linen skirt to your regular rotation. I find a midi iteration of the item just perfect for days at the office, while a mini skirt is ideal for weekend wear.
Maxi looks—like the one seen one seen on Kendall last summer—are also trending at the moment. After the fashion industry's obsession with all things micro mini last summer, we're set to see the opposite extreme take over this season. Maxi length are on the rise and will look exceptionally chic paired alongside plain tank tops in block colour shades.
From beach to bar (and even office), it's true that the versatility of linen skirts is truly endless. Keep scrolling to shop my favourite linen skirts this season.
Shop the best linen skirts:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
