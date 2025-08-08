It's Time to Embrace the Ra-Ra Skirt Once Again

The tiered ruffle style is on the rise

ra ra skirt return spring/summer 25 runways - Rokh, Alaïa, Akris
(Image credit: Rokh, Alaïa, Akris)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

This summer has quietly but confidently become the season of the skirt. White cotton maxis, breezy linen midis, classic denim minis all have had their moment. Whether it’s the Sienna Miller effect, a collective boredom with always reaching for trousers, or the enduring pull of the boho aesthetic, it seems we’re all craving a fresher, freer silhouette. Enter the latest fashion find with a carefree spirit and a nostalgic twist: the return of the ra-ra skirt.

Spotted across the Spring/Summer 2025 runways—from the sharp styling at Rokh to the playful drama at Valentino—the tiered skirt has officially made its case as this year’s most charming wardrobe addition. Add to that a reported 2,000% spike in searches for “ra-ra skirts” on shopping platform Like to Know It in just the past week, and it’s safe to say the trend has well and truly taken hold.

Valentino Spring/Summer 25 runway - rara skirt lace tights

Valentino Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Valentino Garavani)

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve embraced the frilled-up favourite. First worn by cheerleaders in the ‘80s, the original ra-ra skirt was all sporty intention: layered tiers, low waistbands and soft sweatshirt fabrics made for dancing. It was designer Norma Kamali who later propelled the look into luxury fashion, giving it a slightly sleeker, more style-forward edge.

Fast-forward to today, and the iterations are as varied as they are voluminous. Think asymmetrical hemlines, bold textures, unexpected lengths and directional details—take Alaïa’s daring denim version, for example. And while not every modern style sticks to the exact formula, if there’s a ruffle involved, the reference point is clear.

Miu Miu SS24 runway - ra ra skirt and burgundy blazer

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

As for how to wear yours? Pair it with loafers and a structured leather jacket à la Akris, try a heeled flip flop and a fitted long-sleeve top in true Alaïa style, or channel a more formal mood with Mary Janes and a sharp jacket, as seen at Valentino.

However you wear it, the ra-ra skirt is your shortcut to a little more swing in your step. Below, 11 styles that prove it’s time to embrace the frill.

Shop Chic Ra-Ra Skirts

Asymmetric Ruffled Tiered Denim Skirt
ALAÏA
Asymmetric Ruffled Tiered Denim Skirt

For the more fashion-forward, this Alaïa asymmetrical hem denim midi skirt is sure to become a standout piece in any wardrobe. Simply style with a white tank top to balance out the volume.

ROKH, Pleated Micro Mini Skirt Belt
ROKH
Pleated Micro Mini Skirt Belt

Rokh's skirt belt is best layered over trousers or jeans, adding extra interest to any outfit while combining two retro trends in one.

ACNE STUDIOS, Felpa Jersey Skirt
ACNE STUDIOS
Felpa Jersey Skirt

This Acne Studios skirt steps into the '80s sports style with a low waist and jersey fabric.

Simone Rocha - Women's Frilly Tiered Mini Skirt - (white)
Simone Rocha
Women's Frilly Tiered Mini Skirt

For a more traditional take on the ra-ra skirt style, look to this Simone Rocha mini, currently in the Dover Street Market sale.

Brigitte Asymmetric Tiered Ruffled Printed Georgette Skirt
MARANT ÉTOILE
Brigitte Asymmetric Tiered Ruffled Printed Georgette Skirt

Boho brand Isabel Marant is no stranger to the tiered skirt style. Pull on a pair of brown boots and a colour-matching tank top and you'll achieve the laidback look in an instant.

Pink Draped Skirt
YMC
Pink Draped Skirt

If lines of ruffles aren't for you, this abstract YMC style may catch your eye. Style with ballet flats and pastel shades to lean into the soft colour palette.

Ruffled Denim Mini Skirt
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Ruffled Denim Mini Skirt

Even the classic denim mini skirt has had a ra-ra twist with a striking ruffle hem.

Tina Tiered Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt
LORETTA CAPONI
Tina Tiered Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt

This Loretta Caponi maxi is certainly more elevated than your everyday ra-ra skirt design.

Evie Beaded Tiered Tulle Miniskirt
Clio Peppiatt
Evie Beaded Tiered Tulle Miniskirt

Clip Peppiatt is best known for extravagant sequinned designs and this tiered mini skirt is no exception.

Valentino Garavani Polka-Dot Mini Skirt | 38
Valentino Garavani
Polka-Dot Mini Skirt

Valentino Garavani is really pushing the ra-ra skirt style. This polka dot print will effortlessly elevate any outfit, especially when paired with a sharp black blazer.

Linen-Cotton Floral Print Mini Skirt
Prada
Linen-Cotton Floral Print Mini Skirt

With a very slight ruffle, this Prada floral find ever so slightly leans into the ra-ra skirt look. To add a tougher edge, pull on biker boots and a classic cut T-shirt.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 