It's Time to Embrace the Ra-Ra Skirt Once Again

This summer has quietly but confidently become the season of the skirt. White cotton maxis, breezy linen midis, classic denim minis all have had their moment. Whether it’s the Sienna Miller effect, a collective boredom with always reaching for trousers, or the enduring pull of the boho aesthetic, it seems we’re all craving a fresher, freer silhouette. Enter the latest fashion find with a carefree spirit and a nostalgic twist: the return of the ra-ra skirt.

Spotted across the Spring/Summer 2025 runways—from the sharp styling at Rokh to the playful drama at Valentino—the tiered skirt has officially made its case as this year’s most charming wardrobe addition. Add to that a reported 2,000% spike in searches for “ra-ra skirts” on shopping platform Like to Know It in just the past week, and it’s safe to say the trend has well and truly taken hold.

Valentino Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Valentino Garavani)

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve embraced the frilled-up favourite. First worn by cheerleaders in the ‘80s, the original ra-ra skirt was all sporty intention: layered tiers, low waistbands and soft sweatshirt fabrics made for dancing. It was designer Norma Kamali who later propelled the look into luxury fashion, giving it a slightly sleeker, more style-forward edge.

Fast-forward to today, and the iterations are as varied as they are voluminous. Think asymmetrical hemlines, bold textures, unexpected lengths and directional details—take Alaïa’s daring denim version, for example. And while not every modern style sticks to the exact formula, if there’s a ruffle involved, the reference point is clear.

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 (Image credit: Miu Miu)

As for how to wear yours? Pair it with loafers and a structured leather jacket à la Akris, try a heeled flip flop and a fitted long-sleeve top in true Alaïa style, or channel a more formal mood with Mary Janes and a sharp jacket, as seen at Valentino.

However you wear it, the ra-ra skirt is your shortcut to a little more swing in your step. Below, 11 styles that prove it’s time to embrace the frill.

Shop Chic Ra-Ra Skirts