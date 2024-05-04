These 5 trends are 2024's most flattering swimwear styles

There’s no denying swimwear can be a tricky item of clothing to shop for. Not only do you want to ensure your tapping into the trends for the season ahead but a great piece of swimwear should also flatter your figure and boost your confidence, so you can feel your best whether you’re posing poolside, heading to the beach or even just taking a dip in your local lido.

Thankfully, this season these two needs combine, as the biggest swimwear trends for 2024 are also some of the most figure flattering styles around. Fans of high-octane swimwear will be pleased to see that this season maximalism is back, with embellishment and fun details taking many different forms, while for those who prefer something more sleek and simple, two-tone styles are the way to go.

A post shared by Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) A photo posted by on

When it comes to shapes, while in previous years the high-waisted bikini has taken a backseat to 90’s inspired high leg cuts, they’ve had a revival this year, and we’re calling them as the bikini style to be seen in. Swimsuits are also still holding their own, in bandeaus, v-necks and even cut out designs offering both coverage and verstaility.

So, whether you’re currently planning for your next trip away or you just want to get ahead and snap up some new swimwear in preparation for your summer plans, we’ve got you covered. Not only do we have all the details on the biggest swimwear trends for this season but also some top tips on which styles to shop for to ensure you feel your best all summer long. Keep scrolling for the edit…

1. Embellishment

(Image credit: @Greceghanem)

Embellishment may seem the antithesis of flattering swimwear, drawing the attention of anyone who sees it, however it can actually be used to your advantage to ensure you feel your most confident. If swimwear usually leaves you feeling a little exposed, the addition of cleverly placed embellishment such as crystals or beading can feel like an extra layer of armour making the swimwear the star of the show. Simply add a pair of chic sunnies to match and prepare to find your inner diva.

Barbiecore isn't dead and this sparkly pink swimsuit proves it.

Picture this sparkly turquoise suit worn next to equally turquoise waters.

Available in brown, navy and khaki, this sequin bikini is sure to wow.

If you're looking for more coverage, this long sleeve bikini offers extra protection without compromising on style.

Oceanus White Calliope One Piece Swimsuit £255 at Oceanus

Brides-to-be or just those who love to show off their tan, this crystal embellished white swimsuit is a real showstopper.

2. Two-tone

A post shared by Olivia Yang (@olafflee) A photo posted by on

Monochrome was one of the biggest trends on the SS24 catwalks so it’s no surprise it’s trickled into the biggest swimwear trends too. Rather than showing up in loud monochrome prints, swimwear has taken a more minimalistic approach to the trend with colour block two-tone styles leading the way. If you’re someone who feels more comfortable in a classic black swimsuit, this is a great way to give the look a more trend-led feel. Simply go for a style with a contrasting white trim, like Monday Swimwear’s swimsuit, for an accessible way to wear it.

Adriana Degreas Deco colorblocked strapless swimsuit £285 at MyTheresa

Avoid unwanted strap marks with this chic bandeau swimsuit.

M&S black and white swimsuit is created with added stretch for comfort and flexibility.

If traditional black and white feels too harsh, try Toteme's nude and black version.

There's no need to choose between black or white with & Other Stories two-toned one piece.

This Monday Swimwear swimsuit has underwired cups for extra support.

3. Metal details

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

Metal comes in all shapes and forms this season, from chunky chain style straps to geometric inspired detailing. Think of these additions like you would your jewellery, adding interest and elevating your pieces above basic swimwear. Wondering which style of metal swimwear is best for you? If you usually opt for a specific tone of jewellery, whether that’s gold or silver, mirror this through your swimwear for a coordinating look.

Zara Bandeau Swimsuit with Metal Piece £35.99 at Zara

Zara's sculptural suit looks much more expensive than it's price tag thanks to the muted colourway and elegant detailing.

Oseree Lumière O Chain embellished metallic bikini £330 at Net-a-Porter

Bring the party to the pool in Oseree's glittery blue bikini.

Diamond Cut Out One Piece £231 at Revolve

Featuring sculptural metal detailing and tonal beads, Christopher Esber's Nebula bikini is truly unique.

Cult Gaia's clever cut out will give the illusion of a nipped in waist for added definition.

For an update on the classic strapless bikini, try Sakuranna's molten metal style.

4. 3D Flowers

A post shared by Hannah Strafford-Taylor (@hannahstraffordtaylor) A photo posted by on

Not for the fashion wallflower, quite literally, 3D florals are one of the biggest swimwear trends this season seen across both swimsuits and bikini styles. The key to making this trend work for you is to opt for swimwear with cleverly placed florals to draw attention to any areas you want to highlight as well as adding interest to any areas you want to camouflage. For example, vertically placed flowers will help elongate your frame while an off-centre floral can help balance your figure.

Magda Butrym Appliquéd ruched bikini briefs £390 at Net-a-Porter

The bigger the flower, the more fun in my opinon and this bikini from Magda Butrym doesn't scrimp on the flower power.

River Island Black Corsage Bandeau Bikini Top £28 at River Island

Combining boho style crochet with on-trend 3D flowers, River Islands monochrome set is oh-so-chic.

Same Rose floral-appliqué bandeau bikini top £164 at MyTheresa

Give florals a fresh feel by opting for this summer stripe print set.

Maygel Coronel Fiora One Piece £303 at Revolve

Maygel Coronel's 3D floral swimsuits have hit cult status meaning they regularly sell out so move quick and snap up this one from Revolve.

Pastels aren't just for spring, this pretty pink and cream suit will still look great right through to summer.

5. High waisted

A post shared by Fashion stylist ⭐️ Karina (@styleidealist) A photo posted by on

High waisted swimsuits have fallen out of favour in recent years but they’re back for 2024 and we couldn’t be happier about it. Ideal for flattering the stomach area and skimming the hips for a sculpting effect, high waisted bikinis work on practically all body shapes making them a great choice if you’re looking for an easy to wear bikini. Combine the cut with one of the above trends for maximum impact.

Mix and match Away That Day's tops and bottoms to create a set that's tailored to you.

John Lewis Ayanna High Waist Bikini Bottom £18 at John Lewis

John Lewis make some of the best fitting bikinis on the high street as this high waisted style proves.

With an old Hollywood feel, this monochrome bikini from Alexandra Miro feels classic yet fresh.

Hunza G Nadine striped metallic seersucker bikini £185 at Net-a-Porter

Hunza G are known for making some of the most flattering swimwear around. With a one size fits all approach, their clever fabric moulds to your shape to fit snuggly.

If you're a fan of statement prints, Paolita's belted bikini will be right up your street.