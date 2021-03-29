Thanks to Prada and Jacquemus, one of the early noughties’ biggest trends is back. Yep, it’s time to dust off your straight maxi skirts.
First seen on the SS21 catwalks back in September, they’re about to become your new wardrobe staple for the new season.
As far as styling goes, fret not, it’s not too far from how you wore them the first time round. At Jacquemus, models paired simple linen skirts with cropped shirts, while at Prada they wore them with feminine blouses.
The skirt looks great worn with heels for a dressier look, however I’m loving how it looks with chunky flip flops or platform sandals for that true 00s feel. If you’re feeling truly nostalgic, pair it with a silky scarf top or buttoned up cardigan.
Shop my favourite maxi skirts below.
PRADA Gonna long skirt, £799 at 24S
This long Gonna skirt is a fluid fashion show piece that highlights the figure. With no conceptual fads, you can wear it with a sweater from the same collection and it features a subtle line.
JACQUEMUS La Jupe Terraio pinstripe high-waist hemp and wool-blend midi skirt, £440 at Selfridges
A true classic, this skirt is best paired with a plunging top and minimal heeled sandals.
LONG SKIRT, £17.99 at ZARA
Pair this simple skirt with a cropped t-shirt and your favourite flip flops for a laid-back but put-together look.
Slit-front skirt, £14.99 at H&M
Go for the full tonal look by pairing this skirt with a black men’s jumper and dad trainers.
Stone bias tie waist maxi skirt, £32 at River Island
Tick off two trends in one go with this maxi skirt with tie waist which you can recreate the flossing trend with. Simply tie it around your bare stomach and team the skirt with a crop top.