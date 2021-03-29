Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Thanks to Prada and Jacquemus, one of the early noughties’ biggest trends is back. Yep, it’s time to dust off your straight maxi skirts.

First seen on the SS21 catwalks back in September, they’re about to become your new wardrobe staple for the new season.

As far as styling goes, fret not, it’s not too far from how you wore them the first time round. At Jacquemus, models paired simple linen skirts with cropped shirts, while at Prada they wore them with feminine blouses.

The skirt looks great worn with heels for a dressier look, however I’m loving how it looks with chunky flip flops or platform sandals for that true 00s feel. If you’re feeling truly nostalgic, pair it with a silky scarf top or buttoned up cardigan.

Shop my favourite maxi skirts below.