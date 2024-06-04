Crochet dresses and lightweight knitted separates create summer's texture-filled holiday wardrobe

The perfect holiday capsule wardrobe is as elusive as the British summer, but the key to achieving it may be far simpler than you'd think. Taking our cue from the designer resort collections, we are shunning the bold and bright trend-led pieces in favour of natural textures and fabrics.

For Summer 2024, houses like Chanel, Dior and Gucci find creative ways for us to wear tweed, crochet and light knits. Your vacation wardrobe awaits...

Dress and jewellery, Chanel (Image credit: Nikos Papadopoulos / Marie Claire International)

For those breezy summer evenings where you want to feel effortlessly put together, opt for a longline tweed jacket in monochrome and pastel hues. You can wear it as a dress on holiday, paired with chunky jewellery, and with a satin skirt for summer in the city.

L: Dress, Dior Choker, Minas R: Playsuit and necklace, Gucci (Image credit: Nikos Papadopoulos / Marie Claire International)

Lean into the sheer trend with crochet pieces. For the day, a white see-through gown is the perfect cover-up, thrown over your favourite bikini. For the evening, try a black or navy knitted playsuit, made all the more playful with a statement necklace.

L: Swimsuit, Haals Skirt, Merbeau Sandals, Repetto Gold necklace with diamonds, Kessaris R: Sunglasses, Gucci Top, Acne Studios (Image credit: Nikos Papadopoulos / Marie Claire International)

Open weave separates make for the perfect throw-on pieces. A black knitted skirt is a great alternative to a sarong, and a white oversized jumper is perfect to layer over a slip dress during cool evenings out.

L: Dress By Marlene Birger Ballet flats, Ancient Greek Sandals Golden earrings, ring and necklace, Zolotas R: Dress and earring, Dsquared2 (Image credit: Nikos Papadopoulos / Marie Claire International)

Building a capsule holiday wardrobe doesn't mean you can't lean into the maximalist trend. For example, a simple black knitted dress is elevated by a beige fring hem, while a minimalist white mini dress is made deliciously audacious by the strategic addition of discs.

L: Sweater, Tod's Ballet flats, Le Monde Beryl Golden necklace, Zolotas R: Cardigan and skirts, Missoni Gold necklace with diamonds, Κessaris (Image credit: Nikos Papadopoulos / Marie Claire International)

Earthy hues are the colour palette of choice when embracing summer dressing this season. Take your cue from Tod's and Missoni and their knits in shades of Cyclades blue, terracota and brown, best layered with neutral shades of cream and nude.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors