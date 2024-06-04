Crochet dresses and lightweight knitted separates create summer's texture-filled holiday wardrobe
Wanderlust style
The perfect holiday capsule wardrobe is as elusive as the British summer, but the key to achieving it may be far simpler than you'd think. Taking our cue from the designer resort collections, we are shunning the bold and bright trend-led pieces in favour of natural textures and fabrics.
For Summer 2024, houses like Chanel, Dior and Gucci find creative ways for us to wear tweed, crochet and light knits. Your vacation wardrobe awaits...
For those breezy summer evenings where you want to feel effortlessly put together, opt for a longline tweed jacket in monochrome and pastel hues. You can wear it as a dress on holiday, paired with chunky jewellery, and with a satin skirt for summer in the city.
Lean into the sheer trend with crochet pieces. For the day, a white see-through gown is the perfect cover-up, thrown over your favourite bikini. For the evening, try a black or navy knitted playsuit, made all the more playful with a statement necklace.
Open weave separates make for the perfect throw-on pieces. A black knitted skirt is a great alternative to a sarong, and a white oversized jumper is perfect to layer over a slip dress during cool evenings out.
Building a capsule holiday wardrobe doesn't mean you can't lean into the maximalist trend. For example, a simple black knitted dress is elevated by a beige fring hem, while a minimalist white mini dress is made deliciously audacious by the strategic addition of discs.
Earthy hues are the colour palette of choice when embracing summer dressing this season. Take your cue from Tod's and Missoni and their knits in shades of Cyclades blue, terracota and brown, best layered with neutral shades of cream and nude.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
