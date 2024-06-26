Trust me, a white skirt is about to be the hardest working staple in your summer wardrobe

Mariko Nakafuji wearing a waistcoat and white skirt
(Image credit: @lisonseb, @ritamontezuma, @marikokuo)
Jazzria Harris
By
published

There’s something about wearing white in the summer that just feels right. Whether it’s a classic white dress, sturdy white jeans or, the current it-item, the white skirt, I’m sure you’ll agree, the crisp tones feels like the perfect sartorial choice for bright sunny days. Yes, it may not be the most practical for sipping sangria in or a spontaneous picnic in the park, but we won’t let that stop us from donning the hue as soon as the sun starts shining.

If a white skirt has made its way into your summer wardrobe, you may have found yourself wondering what to wear with it to maximize its styling potential. Well, I’m here to help (or at least I’ve found some seriously stylish influencers) to help provide inspiration on that front. Whether you’re heading to a formal event, looking for an effortless outfit for your next holiday or want to make the white skirt office appropriate, I’ve got you covered. Plus, I’ve also found the best buys available now so you can recreate the looks at home. Get ready to scratch ‘decide what to wear with my white skirt’ off your to-do list.

1. Wear with tailoring

Mariko Nakafuji wearing a waistcoat and white skirt

(Image credit: @marikokuo)

Proof just how versatile a prairie style white skirt can be, Mariko effortlessly pairs her white midi with smarter, more formal pieces to create a look that feels chic and elevated. I love how she carries the white tone from her skirt into the pinstripe on her waistcoat to create cohesion between the two elements. Perfection in an outfit!

Theory Crepe blazer
Theory Crepe blazer

Massimo Dutti Pinstriped Co-ord Waistcoat
Massimo Dutti Pinstriped Waistcoat

Reformation Evelina Skirt
Reformation Evelina Skirt

Mejuri Lotus Necklace
Mejuri Lotus Necklace

Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Clutch
Charles & Keith Cressida Clutch

M&S Flat Slingback Shoes
M&S Flat Slingback Shoes

2. Go for a co-ord

Lison Sebellin wearin a white top and white skirt

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

It's a known fact, co-ord sets are one of the easiest looks to style to ensure you look chic with minimal effort. The great thing about a white skirt is you can create a coordinated look without needing to shop for actual matching pieces, simply opting for pieces in the same shade and similar fabrics will fit the bill perfectly.

Mint Velvet Linen Tie Front Waistcoat Top
Mint Velvet Linen Tie Front Waistcoat Top

Arket Linen Blend Skirt
Arket Linen Blend Midi Skirt

Bottega Veneta Teen Pouch small gathered intrecciato leather clutch
Bottega Veneta Teen leather clutch

Astrid & Miyu Wave Huggies
Astrid & Miyu Wave Huggies

Bruna Turin Cuff Bracelet
Bruna Turin Cuff Bracelet

Everlane The Day Glove in Navy
Everlane The Day Glove in Navy

3. Style with summer stripes

Rita Montezuma wearing a stripe shirt and white skirt

(Image credit: @ritamontezuma)

This outfit is the coming together of two fashion heroes in one great look: the summer stripe shirt and the white skirt. Follow Rita's lead and leave your shirt untucked for a relaxed feel while contrasting printed ballet flats give an effortless finish.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt in Pink Stripe
With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt

Oysho Long 100% linen skirt
Oysho Long 100% linen skirt

M&S Rectangle Sunglasses
M&S Rectangle Sunglasses

& Other Stories Pearl Pendant Necklace
& Other Stories Pearl Pendant Necklace

The White Company Floral Raffia Cross Body Bag
The White Company Floral Raffia Bag

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats in Leopard
Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats in Leopard

4. Try a denim style

A post shared by Anna Cascarina stylist (@annacascarina)

A photo posted by on

White white cotton skirts are certainly having a moment, there's something eternally classic about a denim style. If you opt for one of these, go for a maxi length to ensure it feels in keeping with this seasons trends. When it comes to tone, everything from ice white to ecru works so don't feel confined into one white hue.

Aspiga Linen Blend Waistcoat
Aspiga Linen Blend Waistcoat

Mango Slit denim skirt
Mango Slit denim skirt

Oak & Luna Northern Star Stud Earrings
Oak & Luna Northern Star Stud Earrings

Missoma X Harris Reed In Good Hands Beaded Necklace
Missoma X Harris Reed In Good Hands Beaded Necklace

Proenza Schouler Flip leather shoulder bag
Proenza Schouler Flip leather shoulder bag

Mango Strappy heeled sandals
Mango Strappy heeled sandals

5. Give it a western twist

A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)

A photo posted by on

Elsa Hosk rarely turns out an outfit I'm not obsessed with and this white skirt look may just be one of her best yet. Toughening up her white lace skirt with a leather jacket and western boots, she take the look somewhere unexpected and interesting.

Mango Worn leather effect jacket
Mango Worn leather effect jacket

Saint Laurent Logo Print T-shirt
Saint Laurent Logo Print T-shirt

Helsa Handkerchief Midi Skirt
Helsa Handkerchief Midi Skirt

Gucci Hailey Sunglasses
Gucci Hailey Sunglasses

The Row Half Moon leather shoulder bag
The Row Half Moon leather shoulder bag

Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland The Black Cowboy Boot
Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland The Black Cowboy Boot

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

