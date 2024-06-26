Trust me, a white skirt is about to be the hardest working staple in your summer wardrobe

There’s something about wearing white in the summer that just feels right. Whether it’s a classic white dress , sturdy white jeans or, the current it-item, the white skirt, I’m sure you’ll agree, the crisp tones feels like the perfect sartorial choice for bright sunny days. Yes, it may not be the most practical for sipping sangria in or a spontaneous picnic in the park, but we won’t let that stop us from donning the hue as soon as the sun starts shining.

If a white skirt has made its way into your summer wardrobe, you may have found yourself wondering what to wear with it to maximize its styling potential. Well, I’m here to help (or at least I’ve found some seriously stylish influencers) to help provide inspiration on that front. Whether you’re heading to a formal event, looking for an effortless outfit for your next holiday or want to make the white skirt office appropriate, I’ve got you covered. Plus, I’ve also found the best buys available now so you can recreate the looks at home. Get ready to scratch ‘decide what to wear with my white skirt’ off your to-do list.

1. Wear with tailoring

(Image credit: @marikokuo)

Proof just how versatile a prairie style white skirt can be, Mariko effortlessly pairs her white midi with smarter, more formal pieces to create a look that feels chic and elevated. I love how she carries the white tone from her skirt into the pinstripe on her waistcoat to create cohesion between the two elements. Perfection in an outfit!

2. Go for a co-ord

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

It's a known fact, co-ord sets are one of the easiest looks to style to ensure you look chic with minimal effort. The great thing about a white skirt is you can create a coordinated look without needing to shop for actual matching pieces, simply opting for pieces in the same shade and similar fabrics will fit the bill perfectly.

3. Style with summer stripes

(Image credit: @ritamontezuma)

This outfit is the coming together of two fashion heroes in one great look: the summer stripe shirt and the white skirt. Follow Rita's lead and leave your shirt untucked for a relaxed feel while contrasting printed ballet flats give an effortless finish.

4. Try a denim style

A post shared by Anna Cascarina stylist (@annacascarina) A photo posted by on

White white cotton skirts are certainly having a moment, there's something eternally classic about a denim style. If you opt for one of these, go for a maxi length to ensure it feels in keeping with this seasons trends. When it comes to tone, everything from ice white to ecru works so don't feel confined into one white hue.

5. Give it a western twist

A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa) A photo posted by on

Elsa Hosk rarely turns out an outfit I'm not obsessed with and this white skirt look may just be one of her best yet. Toughening up her white lace skirt with a leather jacket and western boots, she take the look somewhere unexpected and interesting.