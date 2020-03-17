floral dresses

Dresses that prove florals for spring ARE groundbreaking

Because we need at least one or two (OK, 5) floral dresses in our lives...

Don’t let Miranda Priestly fool you, floral dresses are just as versatile as your LBD, especially when it comes to summer dressing. Nothing says wedding season quite like a floral frock, and luckily there’s a host of brands updating the classic print for the new season.

Floaty, midi, mini or super-structured – there’s plenty of ways to work the trend this season. See our summer fashion trends report, to see this season’s twist on the trend. Hint: it’s not all about ditzy florals.

Floral dresses for weddings

Print-wise, anything goes for wedding guest season. Those new to the trend and looking to avoid anything too girly should look to abstract prints, seen everywhere on the catwalk, it’s a sure fire way to liven up occasion dressing and a great way to break up any dull wardrobe shades. If you’re a fan of mixing prints, look to Rixo, GANNI and Richard Quinn for a riot of colour and print.

Romantic prairie dresses are having a moment and the trend is here to stay. From super long styles with puff sleeves and high necks to more summery short versions, frills are in. Just add heels and a clutch – et voila!

But don’t feel like you’ve wasted money by buying a dress you’ll only wear once. The beauty of most floral dresses is that they can easily be dressed down. Influencers like Fashion Guitar, Hannah Crosskey, Monikh and Lucy Williams, wear theirs with box-fresh trainers and ugly sandals.

Floral dresses with sleeves

The high-street’s love affair with shirt dresses means there is plethora of gorgeous long-sleeved floral dresses. Pick a flattering midi length, which you can easily wear with heels or smart sandals.

Floral maxi dresses

Maxi dresses are having a bit of a moment, and they’re the ideal length for a summer holiday on the coast. We love wraparound styles with a pleated skirt for that elegant touch, or a silk cami for a sexy spin.

Floral midi dresses

You’ll never go wrong with a flattering midi length, which suits most body shapes. From vintage floral prints to digital works of art, you’ll find a print to suit all tastes.

Shop our edit of the best floral dresses below.

Christina Christina Ditsy Print Dress, £145

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Adamaris dress, £279 at Feather & Stitch

LEE MATHEWS Zoe panelled floral-print silk dress, £790 at LEE MATHEWS

Reformation Nikita Floral Print Dress, £275 at Browns

COS PRINTED DRAPED-SLEEVED DRESS, £89

De La Vali Juliette Dress, £550

Brøgger Liva Silk Floral Midi Dress, £584 at MODA OPERANDI

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Floral-print silk-georgette midi dress, £1,590 at Net-A-Porter

River Island Purple floral open back midi dress, £46

Hush Emanuelle Dress, £65

Majorelle midi dress, £249 at REVOLVE

SEASALT CORNWALL Narcissi Dress, £65

Christopher Kane London Fields pleated dress, £1,295

