As far as labels go, Réalisation Par is always top of mind when it comes to the best Australian fashion brands. Known for its feminine, 90s-inspired silhouettes made from high-quality materials, it's no surprise its a favourite among celebrities and the fashion set.

Using 100% silk and available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, Réalisation Par is often seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Em Rata, with Dua Lipa favouring the brand's most recent collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis.

With many of their styles regularly selling out, it's no surprise that the brand has firmly solidified itself as a go-to for investing in summer dresses , whatever the occasion.

A post shared by Réalisation Par (@realisationpar) A photo posted by on

From Euro-summer outfits to wedding guest dresses, I was especially eager to test the brand and determine which dresses are worth the investment. After all, as a fashion writer who is particularly fond of summer dressing, this task quite literally calls for my expertise.

So, I made my way to the brand's London boutique on Mount Street and decided to put its best-selling styles to the test. Paying close attention to the fit, print, and comfort level, I focused on the brand's best-selling styles, including the infamous Gaia long-sleeve maxi and the viral Jamie polka dot mini.

A post shared by Réalisation Par (@realisationpar) A photo posted by on

Whichever event you're looking to attend and whatever activities you will be doing this summer, scroll down for my top tried-and-tested picks to ensure you find the ultimate option.

The Gia

(Image credit: Future)

Arguably one of the brand's most popular styles, the Gia has been at the top of my wish list for many months now. Featuring bell sleeves and a maxi length silhouette, it's the ultimate wedding guest dress.

Pros: Of course, I opted to try its infamous red Havana colourway and was amazed at how seamlessly it complemented my hair and skin tone. The dress felt easy and soft to slip on, and even though it didn't have a lining, I didn't feel it was sheer enough to warrant adding one. Another bonus I found is that this style comes in seven different colours, catering to both maximalists and minimalists.

Cons: I stand at 5'4" and opted for a size medium, so I did feel like it was a tad too long without heels on. Nevertheless, it was the perfect size with a little bit of added height. Additionally, the bell sleeves do brush past the fingertips giving it a 70's billowing blouse feel for those who aren't fond of that style.

The Isabelli

(Image credit: Future)

Even though Réalisation Par's maxi and midi lengths reign supreme, their mini dresses are also unmatched in style. The Isabelli is the ultimate short summer dress to pair with heels, flats, or chunky boots for the continuation of festival season.

Pros: I opted for a size medium in this dress, and it instantly felt really flattering. The A-line silhouette makes for a comfortable everyday fit that doesn't feel too snug, especially as it features a tie at the waist that allows you to adjust to your preference.

Cons: I have a medium-sized chest and usually avoid V-cuts, as I don't find them always flattering. While I didn't see this as a problem with this dress and found it very well-fitting, I wouldn't feel completely comfortable wearing it to any event and risking a potential wardrobe malfunction.

The Esmé

(Image credit: Future)

Looking for a more formal wedding guest dress? Look no further than this number. Coming in a timeless slip dress silhouette, it features a delicate ruffle trim at the neckline, evoking a '70s French boudoir chic look.

Pros: I instantly fell in love with this dress, so much so that I decided to wear it to a wedding the next day, and I can confirm that I received many compliments. Opting for a size medium as well, the hemline didn't feel too long or short for my frame. It's definitely a style I have worn time and time again this summer, and I'm already eyeing its other two colourways.

Cons: This dress is very sheer and lacks a lining. Perfect for those looking to tap into the sheer dressing trend this season, as it can be easily paired with your choice of undergarments. However, if this isn't your desired approach, I would strongly recommend pairing it with a slip, although this incurs an extra cost.

The Sadie

(Image credit: Future)

The Sadie has slowly but surely taken over my TikTok For You page as one of this season's most coveted dresses. With its midi silhouette and halterneck cut, the fashion set has been spotted (no pun intended) wearing the polka-dot dress everywhere from summer soirées to Euro-summer activities.

Pros: As soon as I put it on, I understood why the cool girls are wearing it everywhere. It's incredibly comfortable and visibly made with practicality in mind. It's made with opaque silk, which means there's no need to wear a slip under, and its halterneck cut also allows for an adjustable tie at the neck.

Cons: I was overall really pleased with this dress and would love to see it in more colourways.

The Jamie

(Image credit: Future)

Seamlessly merging two of summer's biggest dress trends into one: polka dots and lace slip dresses. The Jamie is a romantic option for an everyday dress that instantly looks put together. Simply add a pair of kitten heels and a sleek handbag, and you're all set.

Pros: By far one of the brand's funnest styles, this dress comes in three different colourways with various prints and contrasting colours, including a playful leopard print paired with electric blue lace. It comes fully lined, so there's no need to worry about adding a slip or wearing nude underwear.

Cons: I would definitely suggest going a size larger in this style if you have a bigger bust, as the camisole cut at the chest is quite deep.