Andrea's It List: 10 Dresses to Get You Through This and Every Summer

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

Dresses are the building blocks of my wardrobe every season. I love a one-and-done outfit I can pull out at a moment's notice for an event year after year safe in the knowledge that it's classic enough not to date. My most treasured summer dresses are those versatile enough to see me through multiple occasions and dress codes. I usually opt for a hard-working style that can take me from office to summer event or garden party. If I can pack it up for holidays and the odd wedding too I'm even happier. This week, I've rounded a few I've invested in myself plus a selection of great styles I've had my eye on for a while. These are classic chic designs you’ll love now and wear forever.

MY SUMMER DRESS PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Whether you're jetting to the Amalfi coast or dreaming of La Dolce Vita closer to home, we've got the ultimate summer accessories edit to pack, post and treasure.

This season, vacation style is about bold statement accessories with playful details. From Roger Vivier’s Très Vivier basket bag and Louis Vuitton’s Cherie Mules, to statement shades, we've got the best poolside accessories that channel a spirited mix of old school nostalgia and modern elegance as part of our latest Optimism Issue.