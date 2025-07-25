Andrea's It List: 10 Dresses to Get You Through This and Every Summer

The ultimate summer dress edit

Andrea Thompson
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List.

Dresses are the building blocks of my wardrobe every season. I love a one-and-done outfit I can pull out at a moment's notice for an event year after year safe in the knowledge that it's classic enough not to date. My most treasured summer dresses are those versatile enough to see me through multiple occasions and dress codes. I usually opt for a hard-working style that can take me from office to summer event or garden party. If I can pack it up for holidays and the odd wedding too I'm even happier. This week, I've rounded a few I've invested in myself plus a selection of great styles I've had my eye on for a while. These are classic chic designs you’ll love now and wear forever.

MY SUMMER DRESS PICKS

Chambray Midi Shirt Dress + Belt
Chambray Midi Shirt Dress + Belt

Jersey Midi Dress
Jersey Midi Dress

Boat-neck Cotton Midi Dress
Boat-neck Cotton Midi Dress

Embroidered Cheesecloth Short Dress
Embroidered Cheesecloth Short Dress

Lucky Bandana-print Dress
Lucky Bandana-print Dress

Emmaretta Tie-detailed Cotton Dress
Emmaretta Tie-detailed Cotton Dress

Tiered Floral Midi Dress
Tiered Floral Midi Dress

Eleanor Cotton Midi Dress
Eleanor Cotton Midi Dress

Leannah Dress
Leannah Dress

Janu Linen Dress
Janu Linen Dress

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Gucci Eyewear
Gucci Sunglasses

Whether you're jetting to the Amalfi coast or dreaming of La Dolce Vita closer to home, we've got the ultimate summer accessories edit to pack, post and treasure.

This season, vacation style is about bold statement accessories with playful details. From Roger Vivier’s Très Vivier basket bag and Louis Vuitton’s Cherie Mules, to statement shades, we've got the best poolside accessories that channel a spirited mix of old school nostalgia and modern elegance as part of our latest Optimism Issue.

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire's Editor in Chief and the words 'Andrea's It-List' to advertise her new column

Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite