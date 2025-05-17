Andrea's It List: My summer shoe edit: chic finds for every occasion
Including my wishlist!
Maybe I'm being over-optimistic, but we've had so many warm sunny days over the past few weeks that I've finally started packing away my boots and heavy shoes and getting my warm-weather footwear out for summer.
This week the invites are starting to trickle in for summer events, I've had a pedicure and I'm planning my summer work outfits around chic multipurpose shoes I can wear all day and in to the evening - and at weekends and holidays too. I've rounded up some of the key spring/summer shoe trends I'm loving, plus some great investment buys I can recommend from first hand experience. Plus stylish new finds on my wish list too. Enjoy!
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
These Russell and Bromley cork heel slip-ons are reminiscent of the much-hyped sell-out versions from Chloé’s Fall 24 show, where the wedge made its much-heralded return. Pair them all summer with wide-leg jeans or midi dresses for work and weekends. I love the soft-tan version, too.
Adidas Sambas may have taken a reputational knock after the Sunak affair last year, but 70s-style sneakers are not going anywhere. I've shopped around and rounded up my favourite 3 on the market. I love these stylish suede ones with contrasting panels from Dries Van Noten, which I've had my eye on for a while. At a more affordable price point, the Adidas 'Japan’ sneakers, with their slick white and red design, are understated but super cool. But I'm a sucker for metallics and love this show-stopping silver Aohas, too - the ultimate festival shoe.
I'm currently eyeing up these elegant tan and canvas Gucci thong sandals, which I predict will be one of those chic investment buys I can wear summer after summer. These beautiful Manolo Blahnik high-heeled slingbacks—the perfect accompaniment for a host of summer events—are also high on my list. In the meantime, these thong sandals from Zara, which sell out each summer, are on my list because, quite simply, they're quietly chic, one of the most versatile styles on the market, and great value, too.
Braided ballerina pumps just might be the best summer work shoe of all time. These Paris Texas woven ballet versions with leather trim are the most chic style I've found and come in gold too combining style with comfort. Again Zara do a cute black take on these that I'm loving.
For those days when I need to navigate a full day at the office and straight out to dinner, I love a low-heel sling back. These nude Malone Soulier ones are one of my most worn items during the summer months. Beautifully made and as elegant as any heels. Another favourite are my croc Totem dark brown leather ones–my go-to on smarter days with a suit, they're elegant, classic and won't date.
A great slider will take you from work to summer events to holidays and everything in between. These super soft brown leather ones with signature gold hardware by Valentino Garavan are an investment buy you'll love forever. I've also been admiring these tan Dune ones which look expensive and come in a comfy wide fitting too. Finally, I had to include my favourite cute gold studded Birkenstocks, which I can testify are super comfortable for mooching about at weekends and holidays - and are smart enough to wear to dinner, too. A great all-rounder.
Highlight of the Week
As you may know by now, I'm a huge jewellery fan and always on the lookout for brands who are committed to making their processes more ethical and sustainable.
Luckily for me, the Marie Claire fashion team has rounded up a comprehensive list of the most beautiful jewellery that has been consciously sourced and ethically made on the market. If you're looking to invest in some timeless pieces without the guilt, check out the full round-up here, which includes these beautiful silver and gold chunky hoops by Missoma.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars.
-
Summer Is Coming – Trust Us, These Are the Best Outdoor Walking Workouts To Try This Month
Walk your way to better wellbeing while the sun shines.
-
I’ve Used Glossier’s Cult Jelly Cleanser For 8 years, But Now That I’m 35 Its New Launch Has Replaced It Entirely
It removes every scrap of make-up
-
This non-greasy, overnight scalp serum has made my hair grow like a weed—after three months, I'm hooked
Plus, it's fuss-free to apply
-
Andrea's It List: 7 wardrobe staples getting me through this heatwave
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief rounds up her warm weather essentials
-
Andrea's It List: Finishing touches that elevate any outfit
Don't underestimate the power of accessories that make your outfit pop
-
Andrea's It List: The quick 'one and done' outfits I'm wearing on repeat until September
Multi-tasking pieces you'll wear again and again
-
Andrea's It List: 7 luxe spring wardrobe essentials (and affordable alternatives)
Timeless investment pieces, whether you want to spend or splurge
-
Andrea's It List: 6 gifts any mum would be pleased to receive this Mother’s Day
My personal wish list for this Sunday or any time of the year
-
Andrea's It List: 7 fresh must-haves I'm wearing this Spring
Spring has arrived, along with some new season must-haves
-
Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her handy must haves from Fashion Month
-
Andrea's It List: 7 key travel essentials for fashion month
The most useful investment pieces for fashion month from Marie Claire's Editor In Chief Andrea Thompson