Andrea's It List: My summer shoe edit: chic finds for every occasion

Maybe I'm being over-optimistic, but we've had so many warm sunny days over the past few weeks that I've finally started packing away my boots and heavy shoes and getting my warm-weather footwear out for summer.

This week the invites are starting to trickle in for summer events, I've had a pedicure and I'm planning my summer work outfits around chic multipurpose shoes I can wear all day and in to the evening - and at weekends and holidays too. I've rounded up some of the key spring/summer shoe trends I'm loving, plus some great investment buys I can recommend from first hand experience. Plus stylish new finds on my wish list too. Enjoy!

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Highlight of the Week

As you may know by now, I'm a huge jewellery fan and always on the lookout for brands who are committed to making their processes more ethical and sustainable.

Luckily for me, the Marie Claire fashion team has rounded up a comprehensive list of the most beautiful jewellery that has been consciously sourced and ethically made on the market. If you're looking to invest in some timeless pieces without the guilt, check out the full round-up here , which includes these beautiful silver and gold chunky hoops by Missoma.