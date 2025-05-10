Andrea's It List: 7 wardrobe staples getting me through this heatwave
Warm weather essentials
How’s the recent heatwave been for you? While I’ve embraced some proper sun, dressing for the commute and office in this heat has been a challenge. This week has been a busy one with a series of pre and post work events and dashes across town to external meetings in the sweltering heat.
The key has been careful outfit planning around a few simple staples - flat shoes (I can’t do heels in this heat!) and light loose breathable items (think linen dresses and wide leg cotton trousers) that allow for some movement. Here are a few Spring looks I’ve relied on this week that are exactly that.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
It's officially open-toe season and the first week in months I've had my feet out, so I reached for a shoe that I knew would be reliably flattering. These Nagoya embellished cutout leather sliders by Roger Vivier are a super chic addition to my Spring wardrobe. They feature the brand's signature square buckle and are crafted from the softest leather. These took me from the commute to all day at the office and onto two events this week, and they were chic and comfy enough for everything.
I'm all about brilliant multi-tasking pieces like this Toteme maxi dress that I invested in a few months ago. On colder days, I throw it on with a blazer and ankle boots but this week dusted it off to wear alone for my first summer event with sandals. The gathered fabric at the waist is super flattering. Elevate for evenings with heels and some silver statement jewellery.
As you may know by now, I'm all about the one-and-done outfit where possible, particularly in the heat when a maxi dress is often the coolest, most elegant choice for all-day wear. This lightweight gathered silk crepe version by Matteau is a design I return to again and again for sheer versatility and style. A beautiful investment piece I'll be wearing year after year.
There's something about a blue linen shirt that always reminds me of long, lazy Mediterranean lunches on holiday, where I pair mine with white denim shorts and a bikini. But the classic linen shirt is a great staple for summer in the city, too. This stylish one by Gap is slightly oversized and features a drop shoulder for a relaxed fit that is comfortable but feels pulled together enough for the smartest of office meetings.
These classic wide-leg linen trousers, also by Gap, are another key essential to take you through the heatwave that will double up for the office, holidays and a multitude of summer events. Excellent value for money, they're made from a heavy-weight linen cotton blend that won't crease. I love the matching white waistcoat, too.
The new mesh Mary Jane ballerina flats by Hush are another go-to style for navigating work when the heat is on. Light, cool, stylish and super comfortable––they're the next best thing to going barefoot, but clearly far more chic.
They were everywhere last year, and long, tailored shorts are not going anywhere. These beautifully made Lina ones by Reiss are part of their Atelier collection and feature sharp Italian tailoring and a breathable linen mix fabric. Wear alone with a white T-shirt and sandals for laid-back days or with the matching blazer and slingbacks for the office.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
It's that time of the month again when the Marie Claire team round up their payday picks. They've scoured the very best of the spring-summer collections in shops and online to bring you the ultimate curated edit of investment buys. The full edit–including this elegant belted woven leather tote bag by Toteme–is online now.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars.
