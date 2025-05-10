Andrea's It List: 7 wardrobe staples getting me through this heatwave

How’s the recent heatwave been for you? While I’ve embraced some proper sun, dressing for the commute and office in this heat has been a challenge. This week has been a busy one with a series of pre and post work events and dashes across town to external meetings in the sweltering heat.

The key has been careful outfit planning around a few simple staples - flat shoes (I can’t do heels in this heat!) and light loose breathable items (think linen dresses and wide leg cotton trousers) that allow for some movement. Here are a few Spring looks I’ve relied on this week that are exactly that.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Reiss Tailored Shorts £195 at Reiss They were everywhere last year, and long, tailored shorts are not going anywhere. These beautifully made Lina ones by Reiss are part of their Atelier collection and feature sharp Italian tailoring and a breathable linen mix fabric. Wear alone with a white T-shirt and sandals for laid-back days or with the matching blazer and slingbacks for the office.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

It's that time of the month again when the Marie Claire team round up their payday picks. They've scoured the very best of the spring-summer collections in shops and online to bring you the ultimate curated edit of investment buys. The full edit–including this elegant belted woven leather tote bag by Toteme –is online now.

(Image credit: Future)