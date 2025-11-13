Celebrities don't usually carry arm candy on the red carpet because, obviously, it's not like they have to reapply their lipstick in the few minutes it takes to walk the step-and-repeat. Supermodel Paloma Elsesser, however, made an exception for a recent event—and it's not hard to pinpoint why.

Attending the Innovator Awards, hosted by WSJ Magazine, Elsesser paired a directional pearl-white gown with a perfectly-formed box clutch by Savette. Polished and precisely constructed, its solid yet curvaceous lines contrasted with her dress's soft fringing, both at the hem and waist.



The New York-based handbag brand celebrates traditional leather craft in modern form—and was founded in 2020 by Amy Zurek. Its Instagram bio—"Bags/Luggage"—is as understated as the product, which prioritises refinement, functionality and craftsmanship (each bag is handmade in Italy).

Tamu McPherson (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being carried by A-listers, including Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss and Sienna Miller, Savette also made its presence felt at Milan Fashion Week. Tamu McPherson, a stalwart of the city's street-style scene, carried one of the brand's suede top-handle bags, pairing its butter-smooth exterior with the combination of an elevated barn jacket, a flaring midi skirt and leopard-print boots. (Another winning trait of the brand is that it's just as appropriate for everyday as this year's party-season circuit.)

While McPherson's bag stood out, it did so in a way that was subtle, quiet even, which is because these accessories are made to last a lifetime in their owner's wardrobe instead of being a flash-in-the-pan kind of trend, passing through but not making a mark. Zurek, you see, conceives each handbag as something like a heirloom that can be passed down to future generations (I'd personally like to own the Slim Symmetry Pochette, which has the kind of clean lines and classic silhouette that simply won't age).

And it's not just bags, but remarkably elegant belts and leather pendant necklaces crafted to resemble the locks on the brand's various bags. Chic doesn't even begin to cover it.

