I'm going on holiday and always shop here for seriously stylish yet fun designer beachwear
Spoiler. I'm packing it all.
If there’s one place I know I can turn to for the best summer picks, it’s Mytheresa. The brand carefully curates edits from the most coveted designer brands, so I know I’ll always stumble across something I adore in their new-in section.
You see, when it comes to shopping for designer pieces, you want to ensure a few things: that your purchase feels special and makes a statement, but also that it is timeless and will see you through many years to come. Your investment needs to last the long-run to truly be worth it, after all.
This is something that Mytheresa excels in: high-quality luxury pieces that feel really unique but will still stand the test of time. So naturally, when I’m looking for luxury pieces to add to my summer wardrobe, Mytheresa is the first place I will look.
From chic basket bags and on-trend maxi dresses to bold prints and statement sunglasses, Mytheresa seems to be ticking every box when it comes to its resort wear. And seeing as I have a few holidays coming up (plus the weather is finally starting to pick up here in the UK), you can be sure I’m adding multiple items to my basket.
Shop the best Mytheresa summer picks
You simply can't go wrong with a Loewe basket bag for summer.
I don't know what I'm more obsessed with: the bright fuschia shade of this swimsuit or the floral shoulder detail.
Allow me to introduce you to your new favourite beach outfit: this chic floral cover-up and the matching ruffled bikini top.
Not only do these Jimmy Choo platforms come in the most summer-appropriate metallic gold (which will go with everything), they're super comfy too.
This floral corset dress is making me dream of Italian summers.
Johanna Ortiz is my go-to for chic and flattering swimwear with coverage.
And if you prefer a bit more colour, there's this tie-front sheer blouse. Pair it with the matching maxi skirt to take it from beach to bar.
This Dolce & Gabbana mini dress lives in my mind rent-free. Style with seashell accessories...
These Celine sunglasses are the ideal mix of timeless and statement-making.
You could easily style this exclusive Valentino dress at the beach or in the city.
And for a sheerer option, this black cut-out piece is perfect.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
