If there’s one place I know I can turn to for the best summer picks, it’s Mytheresa . The brand carefully curates edits from the most coveted designer brands, so I know I’ll always stumble across something I adore in their new-in section.

You see, when it comes to shopping for designer pieces, you want to ensure a few things: that your purchase feels special and makes a statement, but also that it is timeless and will see you through many years to come. Your investment needs to last the long-run to truly be worth it, after all.

This is something that Mytheresa excels in: high-quality luxury pieces that feel really unique but will still stand the test of time. So naturally, when I’m looking for luxury pieces to add to my summer wardrobe, Mytheresa is the first place I will look.

From chic basket bags and on-trend maxi dresses to bold prints and statement sunglasses , Mytheresa seems to be ticking every box when it comes to its resort wear. And seeing as I have a few holidays coming up (plus the weather is finally starting to pick up here in the UK), you can be sure I’m adding multiple items to my basket.

Shop the best Mytheresa summer picks

Anagram Medium Raffia Tote Bag £750 at Mytheresa You simply can't go wrong with a Loewe basket bag for summer.

Karla Colletto Floral-appliqué one-shoulder swimsuit £290 at Mytheresa I don't know what I'm more obsessed with: the bright fuschia shade of this swimsuit or the floral shoulder detail.

Agua By Agua Bendita Luna floral beach cover-up £180 at Mytheresa Allow me to introduce you to your new favourite beach outfit: this chic floral cover-up and the matching ruffled bikini top.

Jimmy Choo Heloise 95 metallic leather wedge sandals £725 at Mytheresa Not only do these Jimmy Choo platforms come in the most summer-appropriate metallic gold (which will go with everything), they're super comfy too.

Farm Rio Floral Sketch cotton midi dress £230 at Mytheresa This floral corset dress is making me dream of Italian summers.

Johanna Ortiz High-Rise Bikini £339 (for the set)at Mytheresa Johanna Ortiz is my go-to for chic and flattering swimwear with coverage.

Bananhot Vanessa floral chiffon beach cover-up £187 at Mytheresa And if you prefer a bit more colour, there's this tie-front sheer blouse. Pair it with the matching maxi skirt to take it from beach to bar.

Valentino Starfish embellished earrings £440 at Mytheresa ...such as these statement-making Valentino studs.

Dolce & Gabbana Capri printed cotton corset dress £1,700 at Mytheresa This Dolce & Gabbana mini dress lives in my mind rent-free. Style with seashell accessories...

Celine Eyewear Graphic S277 cat-eye sunglasses £336 at Mytheresa These Celine sunglasses are the ideal mix of timeless and statement-making.

Valentino Chevron 24 Silk Minidress £2450 at Mytheresa You could easily style this exclusive Valentino dress at the beach or in the city.

Embellished Straw Fedora £320 at Mytheresa This white sunhat will keep you chic and protected.

Bananhot Rey cutout cotton-blend maxi dress £205 at Mytheresa And for a sheerer option, this black cut-out piece is perfect.

After more Marie Claire UK-approved new-in edits from our favourite brands? Check out our roundups of the best pieces to shop from COS, Zara, Arket, H&M, Net-a-Porter, Massimo Dutti and Anthropologie. We’ll be updating these articles regularly, so you can rest assured that you’ll be seeing the most up-to-date pieces with great stock levels. Happy shopping!