This is the Expensive Looking Sandal Trend All the Cool Girls are Wearing this Summer

Pedicures at the ready because I’ve got another sandal trend to introduce you to and you’re going to want to add it to your summer outfit rotation asap. After weeks of painstaking research (also known as scrolling my instagram feed), I’ve discovered all the cool girls are relying on one simple sandal style to look polished and put together this summer. I’m of course talking about the suede sandal — the expensive looking update that we can’t seem to get enough of.

So, why the suede sandal? Well, this is a trend that actually owes its origins to a few different places. First up, let’s look to the SS25 catwalks, where suede sandals made an appearance at Miu Miu, in the form of suede clogs, Isabel Marant, where models wore suede gladiator sandals, and 16Arlington, where each look was styled with a pair of suede lace up heels. Here in proves the versatility of this season's suede sandal trend as there are no rules when it comes to the style, just as long as you stick to the soft touch fabric.

Next, we can’t talk about the suede sandal’s rise, without touching on our love for the suede trend as a whole. While it first took hold of our wardrobes in autumn of last year, in part down to our returned love for the boho aesthetic, it’s a trend that’s moved smoothly into spring summer too. Dakota Johnson was spotted earlier this month getting extra fashion miles from her Khaite suede jacket while suede bags , as seen carried by influencer Jessica Skye above, are still proving the perfect pairing for all our spring and summer dresses. It should come as no surprise to learn then, that of course our summer sandals have had a suede makeover too.

Lastly, come the influencers who have been giving the suede sandal their seal of approval and confirming it as one of SS25’s biggest sandal trends. Just take Marianne Smyth (above), who styled her suede thong sandals with a white tank and tiered maxi skirt while on holiday in Mallorca. Or, Jessica Skye who we spoke about earlier, who paired her suede flip flops with a matching suede jacket, white vest and jeans. If the proof is in the pudding (or the wearing), then this confirms it — everyone needs a great pair of suede sandals in their wardrobe this summer.

So, I’ve found the best styles to make it happen. Keep scrolling to see our edit of the best suede sandals to shop right now…

Shop the best suede sandals