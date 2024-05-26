According to those in the fashion know, this is the only way to wear boat shoes this summer

Trend obsessives get ready to take note because I’m calling another one for summer 2024. Leading on from last year’s yacht girl summer movement, nautical fashion is on the rise, and its latest iteration, the boat shoe, is officially starting to trickle into our spring summer wardrobes.

First spotted on the catwalk at Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, the boat shoe is undoubtedly a controversial footwear choice however when you break down its relationship to the trends we’ve been embracing in recent months, its acceptance among the fashion set is not just unsurprising but practically fated. Bringing together the old money aesthetic, preppy athleisure styling and, of course, all things nautical, it’s easy to see why the boat shoe has emerged as the it-shoe of summer 2024.

A post shared by Lucy Williams (@lucywilliams02) A photo posted by on

One of the reasons for the boat shoes appeal however lies in its new image as its aesthetic in 2024 is not quite as squeaky clean as it once was. After spending many years as the shoe choice of dads aiming to hit the perfect smart casual balance, it’s finally achieved its goal, yet in a more relaxed, lived-in imagining. On the catwalk at Miu Miu, models paired scuffed boat shoes with low slung skirts and rolled up shirt sleeves for a less polished appearance, while, in recent months influencers and street stylers have taken to styling their boat shoes in one way, and one way only, and it perfectly embodies the more effortless take on the trend.

A post shared by María Valdés (@marvaldel) A photo posted by on

Wondering how to style boat shoes in 2024? There really is only one way to go about it and you can easily create the look with just four hardworking pieces. The first item in your boat shoes uniform is a top with a preppy, vintage inspired edge: think thin polo knits or rugby style stripes. Next, you need the perfect pair of white jeans or trousers. Wide leg styles are the preference but straight leg fits will also look great too.

To accessorize, tap into the nautical feel, with a canvas bag. Totes will be roomy enough for a busy day at the yacht club (even if you're just going out to grab a coffee) while also giving the look a less formal edge. Lastly, of course you need your boat shoes. The key is to really embrace the worn-in effect à la Miu Miu, so don’t be afraid to scuff them up a bit or even shop pre-loved to get that lived in look.

A post shared by Pernille Teisbaek (@pernilleteisbaek) A photo posted by on

Ready to take sail? Achieve the new season yacht club approved look with our edit below.

Shop your boat shoes uniform

Item 1: A vintage inspired top

Item 2: White trousers

Item 3: A canvas bag

Item 4: Boat shoes