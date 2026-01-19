January has a habit of dragging its heels, but a self-indulgent treat here or there can do wonders for lifting the mood... I'm a lifelong advocate of the 'little luxury'—no matter the time of year—and so to help you keep the inevitable January blues at bay, I've put together a considered mix of cheap and cheerful fashion, beauty and lifestyle finds with the potential to make this most miserable of months just that little bit more bearable.

Think: small pleasures with mood-boosting powers, from ultra-soft cashmere layers, sparkly jeans, fresh new PJs and joy-sparking jewels, to luxurious products that will elevate your everyday rituals to no end—and all less than £100.