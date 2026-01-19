30 Little Luxuries Under £100 to Keep the January Blues at Bay
Joy-sparking items that whisper 'treat yourself'—no big occasion (or big spend) required
January has a habit of dragging its heels, but a self-indulgent treat here or there can do wonders for lifting the mood... I'm a lifelong advocate of the 'little luxury'—no matter the time of year—and so to help you keep the inevitable January blues at bay, I've put together a considered mix of cheap and cheerful fashion, beauty and lifestyle finds with the potential to make this most miserable of months just that little bit more bearable.
Think: small pleasures with mood-boosting powers, from ultra-soft cashmere layers, sparkly jeans, fresh new PJs and joy-sparking jewels, to luxurious products that will elevate your everyday rituals to no end—and all less than £100.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.