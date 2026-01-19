30 Little Luxuries Under £100 to Keep the January Blues at Bay

Joy-sparking items that whisper 'treat yourself'—no big occasion (or big spend) required

Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
a collage of little luxuries under £100
(Image credit: Pairs, Liberty London, TBCo, Net-A-Porter, Dora Larsen, Selfridges, H&M, Addison Ross, Rise & Fall)

January has a habit of dragging its heels, but a self-indulgent treat here or there can do wonders for lifting the mood... I'm a lifelong advocate of the 'little luxury'—no matter the time of year—and so to help you keep the inevitable January blues at bay, I've put together a considered mix of cheap and cheerful fashion, beauty and lifestyle finds with the potential to make this most miserable of months just that little bit more bearable.

Think: small pleasures with mood-boosting powers, from ultra-soft cashmere layers, sparkly jeans, fresh new PJs and joy-sparking jewels, to luxurious products that will elevate your everyday rituals to no end—and all less than £100.

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.