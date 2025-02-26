Lila Moss has the London look

This 90’s-inspired 3-step outfit formula is all you need for inclement weather

Lila Moss wearing Kate Moss-inspired 90s outfit
(Image credit: Danny Beck/WireImage via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in News

On any given day in the capital, you can spot at least half a dozen girls dressed like Kate Moss, but no one is replicating Kate’s 90s-era outfit formulas quite like her daughter Lila Moss.

Lila Moss has been dipping into Kate’s sartorial codes with wild abandon and the result has been pleasingly nostalgic for 90s kids like me. We’ve seen the return of the blazer + skinny jeans combo, a featherlight sheer shirt that evoked Kate’s 1993 naked dress at an Elite Model Agency party, and twinning LBDs.

Now, as if to flex her own burgeoning supermodel superpower, Lila Moss has just replicated the ultimate off-duty model uniform. Trench coat + 90s jeans + loafers = the outfit every girl in London is about to wear on repeat.

Lila Moss wearing Kate Moss-inspired 90s outfit

Lila Moss in Soho, London wearing a classic off-duty model uniform

(Image credit: Danny Beck / Contributor via Getty Images)

Raglan Sleeve Double Breasted Trench Coat
Raglan Sleeve Double Breasted Trench Coat

Wide Leg Jean
Wide Leg Jean

Platform Leather Loafers
Platform Leather Loafers

You see, this week welcomes the beginning of March, which means we’re about to enter peak transitional dressing weather. It might not quite be time to vacuum pack all your heavy knits and faux fur coats, but lighter days, and lighter layers are on the horizon.

Lila Moss has signalled the start of this sartorial shift by stepping out in central London in that most timeless of trans-seasonal wardrobe staples: the trench coat. Sure, the style in question might be DKNY—for which she is the face—but the look was quintessentially London.

Lila Moss wearing Kate Moss-inspired 90s outfit

(Image credit: Danny Beck/WireImage via Getty Images)

Cut from cotton-gabardine with a double-breasted front and a sash belt, DKNY’s trench has all the hallmarks of a wardrobe failsafe. It was layered over wide-leg jeans (also by DKNY) and a pair of classic loafers (like the Reformation pair Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are so often spotted in). The outfit was light, cool, effortless—it was London in an outfit.

Fortunately, it’s also incredibly easy to emulate.

Shop the London look

Oversized Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat
Oversized Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat

Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Topshop Ultimate Trench Coat in Stone
Topshop Ultimate Trench Coat in Stone

Harmony - Black Leather
Strathberry Harmony Bag

Agatha Chain-Accent Shoulder Bag
Agatha Chain-Accent Shoulder Bag

Elleme Dimple Moon Shoulder Bag Contrast Stitch Black Leather Rrp350
Elleme Dimple Moon Shoulder Bag Contrast Stitch Black Leather Rrp350

Harper High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Paige Harper High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Pool Wide-Leg Jeans
Pool Wide-Leg Jeans

Asos Design Hourglass Wide Leg Dad Jeans in Mid Blue
Asos Design Hourglass Wide Leg Dad Jeans in Mid Blue

Patent Loafers
Patent Loafers

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Agathea Chunky Loafer

Dr Martens Penton Smooth Leather Loafers
Dr Martens Penton Smooth Leather Loafers

TOPICS
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸