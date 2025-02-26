On any given day in the capital, you can spot at least half a dozen girls dressed like Kate Moss, but no one is replicating Kate’s 90s-era outfit formulas quite like her daughter Lila Moss.

Lila Moss has been dipping into Kate’s sartorial codes with wild abandon and the result has been pleasingly nostalgic for 90s kids like me. We’ve seen the return of the blazer + skinny jeans combo, a featherlight sheer shirt that evoked Kate’s 1993 naked dress at an Elite Model Agency party, and twinning LBDs.

Now, as if to flex her own burgeoning supermodel superpower, Lila Moss has just replicated the ultimate off-duty model uniform. Trench coat + 90s jeans + loafers = the outfit every girl in London is about to wear on repeat.

Lila Moss in Soho, London wearing a classic off-duty model uniform (Image credit: Danny Beck / Contributor via Getty Images)

You see, this week welcomes the beginning of March, which means we’re about to enter peak transitional dressing weather. It might not quite be time to vacuum pack all your heavy knits and faux fur coats, but lighter days, and lighter layers are on the horizon.

Lila Moss has signalled the start of this sartorial shift by stepping out in central London in that most timeless of trans-seasonal wardrobe staples: the trench coat. Sure, the style in question might be DKNY—for which she is the face—but the look was quintessentially London.

(Image credit: Danny Beck/WireImage via Getty Images)

Cut from cotton-gabardine with a double-breasted front and a sash belt, DKNY’s trench has all the hallmarks of a wardrobe failsafe. It was layered over wide-leg jeans (also by DKNY) and a pair of classic loafers (like the Reformation pair Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are so often spotted in). The outfit was light, cool, effortless—it was London in an outfit.

Fortunately, it’s also incredibly easy to emulate.

