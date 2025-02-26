Lila Moss has the London look
This 90’s-inspired 3-step outfit formula is all you need for inclement weather
On any given day in the capital, you can spot at least half a dozen girls dressed like Kate Moss, but no one is replicating Kate’s 90s-era outfit formulas quite like her daughter Lila Moss.
Lila Moss has been dipping into Kate’s sartorial codes with wild abandon and the result has been pleasingly nostalgic for 90s kids like me. We’ve seen the return of the blazer + skinny jeans combo, a featherlight sheer shirt that evoked Kate’s 1993 naked dress at an Elite Model Agency party, and twinning LBDs.
Now, as if to flex her own burgeoning supermodel superpower, Lila Moss has just replicated the ultimate off-duty model uniform. Trench coat + 90s jeans + loafers = the outfit every girl in London is about to wear on repeat.
You see, this week welcomes the beginning of March, which means we’re about to enter peak transitional dressing weather. It might not quite be time to vacuum pack all your heavy knits and faux fur coats, but lighter days, and lighter layers are on the horizon.
Lila Moss has signalled the start of this sartorial shift by stepping out in central London in that most timeless of trans-seasonal wardrobe staples: the trench coat. Sure, the style in question might be DKNY—for which she is the face—but the look was quintessentially London.
Cut from cotton-gabardine with a double-breasted front and a sash belt, DKNY’s trench has all the hallmarks of a wardrobe failsafe. It was layered over wide-leg jeans (also by DKNY) and a pair of classic loafers (like the Reformation pair Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are so often spotted in). The outfit was light, cool, effortless—it was London in an outfit.
Fortunately, it’s also incredibly easy to emulate.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop the London look
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Aligne are launching bridal and it's making me want to renew my vows
It's a nice day for a white wedding
By Penny Goldstone
-
I made a 2025 bingo card to help me *actually* stick to my goals - and I'm shocked at how much it's boosted my motivation
A wellness trend that's actually worth trying?
By Nishaa Sharma
-
Bubble jewellery is hot right now - these are my favourite buys
The only accessory you need for SS25
By Penny Goldstone
-
Lila Moss just wore Kate Moss’ trusted outfit formula
It’s official: The blazer and skinny jeans combo is back
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
The 10 best Glastonbury looks of all time and how to replicate them
Our favourite fashion from the farm
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Supermodel style: Let Kendall, Cara and co inspire your off-duty wardrobe
See the best model style moments, from Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and more...
By Marie Claire
-
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince finalise their divorce
Meanwhile, Kate is also thought to have parted ways with her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck.
By Gillian Brett
-
The A-List Loves: Givenchy
From Audrey Hepburn to Kim Kardashian, every style icon, old and new, has had a penchant for Givenchy.
By Caroline Leaper
-
The 10 most memorable Louis Vuitton fashion show moments ever
We chart the greatest ever Louis Vuitton fashion shows...
By Caroline Leaper
-
Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign is packed full of stars
How many A-listers can you get in one campaign?
By Sunil Makan
-
All the stars hit the Absolutely Fabulous The Movie premiere last night
Absolutely Fabulous got its big movie premiere in London's Leicester Square last night, as Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley were joined by the fashion world's finest, from Stella McCartney to Kate Moss.
By Caroline Leaper