Taylor Swift’s Reformation wardrobe is currently 25% off

Taylor Swift-approved Reformation Black Friday Sale picks that are worth your time — and money

Few things send the Marie Claire UK office into a frenzy quite as much as a Reformation sale — add Taylor Swift into the mix and, well, “hysteria” is the operative word.

Now, I’m no Swiftie, but the woman has pulled some looks and often, the most envy-inducing of Swift’s outfits have been Reformation. The LA-based brand has long courted a bevvy of celebrity fans — Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Kaia Gerber have all been spotted in the label’s breezy staples — and Taylor Swift is perhaps the most loyal.

I’m loathe to use the term “effortless elegance” because it is so painfully overused, but when it comes to Reformation the description just fits. Fluid, feminine silhouettes and a vintage sensibility mixed in with some serious responsibility credentials with sustainable fabrics and processes make for a winning mix—no wonder these celebrities can’t get enough.

Here are the 10 top Reformation sale finds, as worn by A-listers

Need more inspiration? Read our round-up of the best Black Friday fashion deals, and Black Friday beauty deals, now.

3 Taylor Swift-approved Reformation Black Friday Sale picks

1. Taylor Swift’s Reformation Dress (£186 down from £248)

Taylor Swift wearing Reformation dress (Image credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images)

Sora Linen Dress £186 down from £248 Gingham isn’t just for summer, as Reformation’s ‘Sora’ dress proves. In fact, there’s something charmingly festive about this red and white checkered style that’ll lend itself to parent Mary Janes or loafers and a cable knit cardigan. The fashion girlies (and Bair Waldorf acolytes) will wear theirs with cherry-red tights.

2. Taylor Swift’s (and Selena Gomez’s) Reformation Sweater (£224 down from £298)

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £224 down from £298 Reformation’s timeless ‘Jadey’ sweater is knitted from a plush mix of cashmere (95% recycled) for a n oversized fit that exudes—yes, you guessed it—effortless elegance. Endlessly wearable, it’s framed with ribbed trims that temper the loose shape. The V-neckline is perfect for showcasing your favourite pendant necklace (just like Swift).

3. Taylor Swift’s Reformation Loafers (£201 down from £268)

A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) A photo posted by on

Agathea Chunky Loafer £224 down from £298 When Taylor Swift wore these Agathea chunky loafers on a date with Travis Kelce, she went full preppy, pairing them with a slate knife-pleated mini skirt and powder-blue knit. You can wear yours with pretty much anything—denim, dresses, tailoring, even shorts (once/if the weather ever allows) and a sports sweater à la Hailey Bieber. The options are endless—just like the colourways.