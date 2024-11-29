Taylor Swift’s Reformation wardrobe is currently 25% off
3 timeless styles you’ll wear now, but love forever
Taylor Swift-approved Reformation Black Friday Sale picks that are worth your time — and money
Few things send the Marie Claire UK office into a frenzy quite as much as a Reformation sale — add Taylor Swift into the mix and, well, “hysteria” is the operative word.
Now, I’m no Swiftie, but the woman has pulled some looks and often, the most envy-inducing of Swift’s outfits have been Reformation. The LA-based brand has long courted a bevvy of celebrity fans — Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Kaia Gerber have all been spotted in the label’s breezy staples — and Taylor Swift is perhaps the most loyal.
I’m loathe to use the term “effortless elegance” because it is so painfully overused, but when it comes to Reformation the description just fits. Fluid, feminine silhouettes and a vintage sensibility mixed in with some serious responsibility credentials with sustainable fabrics and processes make for a winning mix—no wonder these celebrities can’t get enough.
Here are the 10 top Reformation sale finds, as worn by A-listers
Need more inspiration? Read our round-up of the best Black Friday fashion deals, and Black Friday beauty deals, now.
3 Taylor Swift-approved Reformation Black Friday Sale picks
1. Taylor Swift’s Reformation Dress (£186 down from £248)
Gingham isn’t just for summer, as Reformation’s ‘Sora’ dress proves. In fact, there’s something charmingly festive about this red and white checkered style that’ll lend itself to parent Mary Janes or loafers and a cable knit cardigan. The fashion girlies (and Bair Waldorf acolytes) will wear theirs with cherry-red tights.
2. Taylor Swift’s (and Selena Gomez’s) Reformation Sweater (£224 down from £298)
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
Reformation’s timeless ‘Jadey’ sweater is knitted from a plush mix of cashmere (95% recycled) for a n oversized fit that exudes—yes, you guessed it—effortless elegance. Endlessly wearable, it’s framed with ribbed trims that temper the loose shape. The V-neckline is perfect for showcasing your favourite pendant necklace (just like Swift).
3. Taylor Swift’s Reformation Loafers (£201 down from £268)
A post shared by Reformation (@reformation)
A photo posted by on
When Taylor Swift wore these Agathea chunky loafers on a date with Travis Kelce, she went full preppy, pairing them with a slate knife-pleated mini skirt and powder-blue knit. You can wear yours with pretty much anything—denim, dresses, tailoring, even shorts (once/if the weather ever allows) and a sports sweater à la Hailey Bieber. The options are endless—just like the colourways.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
