Katie Holmes’ entire look is in the Reformation sale
This rich-looking outfit is currently 25% off
Whether it's an olive-green Aligne coat and coordinating cardigan, a low-key sweats and shirt combo, or that ‘bradigan’, Katie Holmes is masterful when it comes to looking effortlessly chic.
I’ve heard people describe her style as “rich looking” and while I kind of shudder at the statement, I have to admit that it’s true. She does look rich and yet many of her most viral outfits have been from the high street, like this incredibly timeless look which is entirely from Reformation.
Where Katie Holmes goes, others follow—head to Reformation now to get their first and shop her entire look while it’s 25% off.
Reformation’s love of vintage styles is reflected in this blazer. It’s patterned with houndstooth check in shades of cappuccino and slate, which will work with so much in your wardrobe. The relaxed fit makes it perfect for layering—whether with a simple tee like Holmes or a winter knit.
Katie Holmes knows that a quality white tee is the cornerstone of any wardrobe, and Reformation’s version is beautiful in its simplicity. It’s traced with ribbed trims to lend a little shape and is from a blend of organically grown cotton and REFIBRA™ Lyocell.
This leg-lengthening pair is made from a blend of organic cotton, Tencel Lyocell and EcoLycra for a stretchy fit that’s big on comfort and style. They have handy front patch pockets and flattering wide legs that work equally well with heels or flats.
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are just two of the famous names who have been spotted in Reformation’s ‘Agatha’ loafers. Katie Holmes’ pair is made from glossed black leather which will work with pretty much any outfit.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
