Hailey Bieber’s go-to style hack only costs £10

It’s no exaggeration to say that I’ve been on an almost lifelong quest to find the perfect pair of tights. This search has left me feeling like Goldilocks: I want a pair that won’t roll down or sag but isn’t uncomfortably clingy. I want support, but I don’t want to feel restricted. I want a light denier, but not so thin that I pierce the fabric hoisting them up.

In my indie sleaze days (back then, it was simply indie), I could style out ripped tights, convincing myself it was all part of my Effy from Skin aesthetic, but pulling off laddered hosiery has proven to be a harder sell in your thirties.

Hailey Bieber at the opening of the Rhode pop-up in LA (Image credit: @rhode

I’d all but abandoned my quest, but lately, I’ve noticed that sheer tights are having a moment and every best-dressed celebrity seems to be wearing a pair. Hailey Bieber has been wearing sheer tights on repeat as part of her new corporate-coded wardrobe, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a pair in lieu of anything else at a BAFTAs after-party, and EE BAFTA winner Mikey Madison has been championing an 80s-era return to power dressing, which has seen the rising star in an endless supply of sheer tights, oversized tailoring, and pin-thin pointed stilettos.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images)

Lila Moss has been borrowing from her mum’s sartorial playback and sticking to a palette of mainly black with plenty of nostalgic references. Sheer tights, of course, but also a signature Kate Moss combo: a blazer and skinny jeans.

The eternally cool Chloë Sevigny, who once wore a pair of tiger-striped tights that live rent-free in my mind, has also been spotted wearing sheer tights and frankly, that’s all the proof I need to buy a pair.

Chloë Sevigny attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On the subject of animal print tights, which might be the best example of two key trends colliding this season, Camille Charrière recently collaborated with Swedish Stockings on an entire line dedicated to her love of hosiery. In Charrière’s ‘For The Girls’ capsule collection there are, of course, statement styles like the tiger-striped pair and a particularly sultry red wine style, but there’s also a signature black ‘Nora’ pair. On that, Charrière said: “I really wanted a black tight in my edit because ultimately you want to find your chosen design and stick with it. Once that was done, I could have fun with it. You want the pair you will use by default and then some funky extras for those days you are feeling a little bolder.”

A post shared by @camillecharriere A photo posted by on

Without wanting to wax too lyrical, tights really are the perfect foundation: a printed pair adds playfulness while a classic sheer style can be grounding and both deliver on comfort and versatility without the need for heavy layers.

So with spring afoot (almost) and with it, a need for softer, transitional layers, I’ve rounded up the 7 best editor-approved rip-resistant sheer tights.

Luxury Shaping Sheer Rip-Resist Tights £19 (Was £49) “I'd go as far as to call these tights one of my all-time favourite wardrobe items. I simply can't imagine my life without them now, they’re that game-changing. I've had mine for the best part of two years now and they still look fresh out of the packet. From a sustainability perspective, I'm a big fan of brands that design products that genuinely last the long run - it's far less wasteful than buying new tights every month because you've laddered them (and less annoying, too.” — Ally Head, Senior Health, Sustainability and Relationships Editor

The Thirty-Five Semi-Opaque Tights Black £32 at Heist Heist's 'The Thirty-Five' tights are the perfect foundation for day or night looks. They have a high-rise style with a smooth waistband and slightly finish. They're pretty much undetectable under figure-fitting dresses or skirts, too.

Totally Invisible 30 Denier Tights £15.99 at Calzedonia No roundup would be complete without Calzedonia. From classic opaque to sheer, they have an impressive range of colours, patterns, and finishes and each style is breathable while maintaining superior stretch.

Sheertex® Ultra-Strong Control-Top Sheer Tights £22.99 at H&M Made in collaboration with the experts at Sheertrex, this H&M pair is perfect if you want added control and coverage. They have the same snag-free technology, as Sheertex’s signature styles with the added benefit of built-in shorts, so there’s no fear of flashing.

Svea Premium Tights £25 at Swedish Stockings “I wax lyrical about Swedish Stockings to anyone who will listen, they are definitely more on the expensive side but personally I think they are worth every penny. I've got them in a few colourways ranging from black to leopard print. The high quality of the material means that they are less likely to ladder, and these 30 dernier tights have a comfort waistband and a cotton gusset. I've got long (ish) legs and the the gusset doesn't ride down throughout the date which I can find with other brands.” — Sophie Cookson, eCom Analyst

Wolford 20 Denier Sheer Tights £35 at M&S Wolford tights have a flawless, second-skin fit for ultimate all-day comfort. A brand classic, this pair holds their shape and smoothness wear after wear with no pesky seams.

Charnos 15 Denier Killer Figure Sheer Control Tights £10 at John Lewis A foundational staple, this classic sheer pair has a minimal design and sits smoothly under clothing. The sculpting waist band also provides added coverage.