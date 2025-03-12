Lila Moss just copied this iconic Kate Moss outfit from the early 2000s
The younger Moss model was spotted in Kate Moss’ leopard print coat and leather hot pants
The Indie Sleaze revival might’ve petered out, but Lila Moss is still championing the early 2000s aesthetic albeit in a more polished fashion than her famous mum, Kate Moss.
Kate Moss has been the poster girl for London Cool for over three decades, so it seems only right that it’d be her 22-year-old daughter Lila Moss who comes for her crown. Yet while Kate Moss’s brand of counterculture-cool might’ve manifested in messy hair, vintage band tees, and a famously rebellious spirit that spoke to the unpolished energy of an era and a youth culture that embraced a DIY ethos (The Face magazine! Dazed & Confused!), Lila Moss is adopting a more refined take on the indie trend.
Heading out for a Paris Fashion Week dinner hosted by denim label Frame at Château Voltaire, Lila Moss styled a classic Kate Moss outfit formula: leather hot pants, a sheer shirt, and Kate’s very own leopard print coat that she was spotted in—no pun intended—back in 2006 while out shopping at Marc Jacobs (where else) with Winona Ryder (who else).
This isn’t the first time the younger Moss has dipped into the family archives, at London Fashion Week last month, she worked another tried-and-tested Mossy uniform, the ultimate noughties go-to: (skinny) jeans and a nice top.
Lila’s most recent spin around the Kate Moss carousel, though timeless, also nods to a few micro-trends that have been dominating fashion month and awards season. Namely, sheer tights and sheer clothes: Lila’s shirt revealed a dainty lace triangle bra that referenced the rising lingerie trend as well as some of her mum’s most famous archive looks.
20 years on and Lila’s take is less of a love letter to the carefree, gritty glamour of indie rock’s heyday and more of a polished update on a trend that fashion seems to never tire of. Gone is the heavy eyeliner and heavy bangs, Lila’s version of Kate Moss's cool speaks to the typical 'Clean Girl' aesthetic Gen Z is so known for. And while I’d relish the return of some of the more rebellious looks that characterised the early oughts, this vintage-inspired mix feels like a sweet spot between last summer’s chaotic Brat Girl vibe and the athleisure trend that’s held It Girls in a sartorial stronghold for the last decade.
Shop Kate Moss and Lila Moss-Inspired Styles
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
