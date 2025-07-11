Orlando Bloom Just Shared a Surprise Photograph With Katy Perry Following Their Separation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially separated, confirming the news that they had ended their six year engagement earlier this year.

The A-list couple had been together for nine years, and engaged since 2019, sharing four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. But according to reports, they had recently "grown apart", with rumours of tensions escalating in 2025.

And after months of speculation around their relationship, Bloom and Perry officially broke their silence last week, releasing a joint statement to confirm their split.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family," the statement continued. "As their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

This sentiment was proven just days ago, as Bloom posted a series of summer photographs to his Instagram page. And included in the carousel was a sweet family snap of Bloom and Perry with their daughter, Daisy Dove, and Bloom's 14-year-old son Flynn - who all appeared to be vacationing together in Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The surprise upload has of course gone viral, with fans heartened by the positive update, appearing to confirm reports that the split between Bloom and Perry is an "amicable" one.

“Life is made up of happy moments and family is the basis!!! enjoy!!!!," posted one follower, via Cosmopolitan. "Such a beautiful family," wrote another. "I admire your maturity and ability to put your kid’s needs first and still spend time as a family ❤️."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.